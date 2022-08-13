ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Collider

‘Top Gun: Maverick’ Passes $1.37 Billion at Global Box Office

Paramount’s Top Gun: Maverick grossed $7.1 million domestically and $8.4 million from 64 international markets this weekend, taking its global box office haul to a staggering $1.37 billion. The film has made $673 million domestically and $704 million internationally after 12 weekends. Worldwide, Maverick is now the 13th highest-grossing...
The Hollywood Reporter

Robyn Griggs, ‘Another World’ Actress, Dies at 49

Robyn Griggs, known for her roles on soap operas Another World and One Life to Live, has died. She was 49. The actress’ passing was announced on her Facebook page Saturday. She had been battling cervical cancer and was open about her health struggles on social media, with Griggs posting last month that she had been diagnosed with four new tumors. More from The Hollywood ReporterAnne Heche Taken Off Life Support, Rep Says; Dies at 53Jessica Klein, 'Beverly Hills, 90210' Writer and Producer, Dies at 66Denise Dowse, Actress in 'Beverly Hills, 90210' and 'Insecure,' Dies at 64 Griggs debuted as Stephanie Hobart on One...
CELEBRITIES
wegotthiscovered.com

Happy Birthday, Halle Berry! Here’s a look back at the 56-year-old’s best moments

Happy Halle Berry Day, everyone! The groundbreaking star turned 56 years old today, and to celebrate, let’s take a look at some of her most memorable performances. Your teenage crush just turned 56, Gen-X. How old do we feel now? With a timeless grace and beauty that defies Father Time, the glamorous star of the 1990s and 2000s was trending on Twitter Sunday as fans worldwide shared birthday wishes across social media.
CELEBRITIES
AOL Corp

Kenya Barris to Reimagine ‘The Wizard of Oz’ for Warner Bros.

Kenya Barris is set to do a fresh take on The Wizard of Oz for Warner Bros., The Hollywood Reporter has confirmed. Barris will reimagine the Oscar-winning fantasy musical, which starred Judy Garland, Billie Burke, Ray Bolger, Bert Lahr and Jack Haley. Warner Bros. Pictures owns the rights to the 1939 Hollywood classic.
MOVIES
wegotthiscovered.com

Horror fans possessed by praise for a cult favorite flick

Amidst a plethora of narratives within the horror genre, the demonic possession sub-genre is easily one of the most profitable. And while William Friedkin’s The Exorcist firmly placed the sub-genre in the spotlight, a handful of modern possession movies have kept eagle-eyed horror fans intrigued — including Scott Derrickson’s The Exorcism of Emily Rose, which is terrifyingly based on a true story.
MOVIES
wegotthiscovered.com

‘Star Wars’ fans shoot down the idea of Hayden Christensen being spliced into iconic ‘Return of the Jedi’ scene

George Lucas’ alterations to the original trilogy have always been intensely controversial. The most famous will always be the “Han shot first” fan campaign, but not far behind is inserting Hayden Christensen as Anakin’s Force Ghost in Return of the Jedi. This erases part of Sebastian Shaw’s performance, not to mention that it doesn’t make much sense that Anakin’s ghost is him as a younger man.
MOVIES
thesource.com

Jordan Peele’s “Nope” Crosses $100 Million At Domestic Box Office

Famed director Jordan Peele’s latest offering Nope is crossing $100 million at the domestic box office. The UFO thriller surpassed the milestone three weeks after its release. All three films directed by Peele have now crossed the $100 million mark, although “Nope” has some work to do to catch...
MOVIES
wegotthiscovered.com

‘Orphan: First Kill’ director teases the completion of another horror trilogy

Just days before Orphan: First Kill marks its official release, William Brent Bell — who directed The Boy and Brahms: The Boy II — ventured away from Esther’s spine-tingling journey to discuss adding a third entry in The Boy trilogy, which follows the unsettling story behind Brahms — a lifesize porcelain doll with sinister intentions. And while both films initially failed to achieve commercial and critical success, both entries have since obtained a strong cult following, which has assisted with the demand for a third installment.
MOVIES
The Hollywood Reporter

Warner Bros. to Release MGM Movies Overseas, Excluding Next Bond Pic

MGM has tapped Warner Bros. to be its new international partner, giving Warners a shot at having a piece of the James Bond franchise. One caveat, the arrangement doesn’t include the next James Bond film. The two companies announced the arrangement Sunday.More from The Hollywood ReporterBox Office: 'Bullet Train' Leads Ho-Hum Weekend With $13.4M as 'Top Gun 2' Revs the EnginesTimothee Chalamet, Taylor Russell Go on Wild Ride in Teaser for 'Bones and All''Sonic the Hedgehog 3' Sets Christmas 2024 Release Date MGM’s previous partner was Universal, which released the 2022 James Bond installment No Time to Die internationally, as well as...
MOVIES
wegotthiscovered.com

‘Predator’ producer explains why the franchise remains so iconic

The Predator franchise has suffered through its fair share of ups and downs in the 35 years since Arnold Schwarzenegger and his buff brothers-in-arms first stepped into the jungle, but regardless of how inconsistently the series has been from a critical and commercial perspective, the titular aliens have remained one of the most iconic creatures in pop culture.
MOVIES

