Read full article on original website
Related
‘Top Gun Maverick’ Fans Can Receive 1 Limited Edition Item This Weekend While Helping the Movie’s Box Office Total
Nearly three months after it came out, Paramount has found a way to reward fans and boost 'Top Gun: Maverick's box office total at the same time.
Collider
‘Top Gun: Maverick’ Passes $1.37 Billion at Global Box Office
Paramount’s Top Gun: Maverick grossed $7.1 million domestically and $8.4 million from 64 international markets this weekend, taking its global box office haul to a staggering $1.37 billion. The film has made $673 million domestically and $704 million internationally after 12 weekends. Worldwide, Maverick is now the 13th highest-grossing...
SFGate
‘Black-ish’ Creator Kenya Barris to Direct and Write Warner Bros. Remake of ‘Wizard of Oz’
Toto, we’re not in the 1930s anymore. Warner Brothers has approved a modern reimagining of the 1939 classic film The Wizard of Oz with Kenya Barris at the helm, Rolling Stone can confirm. Barris — the beloved creator and writer of Black-ish, Grown-ish, and Mixed-ish — will be tasked...
Top Gun: Maverick Just Took An Incredible Box Office Award Away From James Cameron's Titanic
Paramount has a massive hit on its hands with Top Gun: Maverick, and the blockbuster just grabbed another box-office highlight.
RELATED PEOPLE
Robyn Griggs, ‘Another World’ Actress, Dies at 49
Robyn Griggs, known for her roles on soap operas Another World and One Life to Live, has died. She was 49. The actress’ passing was announced on her Facebook page Saturday. She had been battling cervical cancer and was open about her health struggles on social media, with Griggs posting last month that she had been diagnosed with four new tumors. More from The Hollywood ReporterAnne Heche Taken Off Life Support, Rep Says; Dies at 53Jessica Klein, 'Beverly Hills, 90210' Writer and Producer, Dies at 66Denise Dowse, Actress in 'Beverly Hills, 90210' and 'Insecure,' Dies at 64 Griggs debuted as Stephanie Hobart on One...
wegotthiscovered.com
Happy Birthday, Halle Berry! Here’s a look back at the 56-year-old’s best moments
Happy Halle Berry Day, everyone! The groundbreaking star turned 56 years old today, and to celebrate, let’s take a look at some of her most memorable performances. Your teenage crush just turned 56, Gen-X. How old do we feel now? With a timeless grace and beauty that defies Father Time, the glamorous star of the 1990s and 2000s was trending on Twitter Sunday as fans worldwide shared birthday wishes across social media.
The Best Movies On Netflix Right Now - August 2022
From stunning originals to modern classics, these are the best movies on Netflix...
Academy Apologizes to Sacheen Littlefeather for 1973 Oscars Mistreatment, Where John Wayne Nearly Stormed the Stage
The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences issued an apology to Sacheen Littlefeather for her mistreatment at the 1973 Oscars, and she has something to say about it.
IN THIS ARTICLE
CNBC
Ezra Miller charged with felony burglary days after Warner Bros. Discovery CEO Zaslav praises ‘Flash’ movie
Ezra Miller, who portrays Barry Allen, aka The Flash, as part of the DC Extended Universe, has been charged with felony burglary in Stamford, Vermont. The felony burglary charge against Miller comes almost a year before Warner Bros. is slated to release "The Flash," a $100 million film that is part of the studio's DC franchise.
AOL Corp
Kenya Barris to Reimagine ‘The Wizard of Oz’ for Warner Bros.
Kenya Barris is set to do a fresh take on The Wizard of Oz for Warner Bros., The Hollywood Reporter has confirmed. Barris will reimagine the Oscar-winning fantasy musical, which starred Judy Garland, Billie Burke, Ray Bolger, Bert Lahr and Jack Haley. Warner Bros. Pictures owns the rights to the 1939 Hollywood classic.
Upcoming Horror Movies: All The Scary Movies Coming Out In 2022 And Beyond
From the next Jordan Peele and M. Night Shyamalan movies to the return of scary franchises like Scream and Exorcist, there's a lot of upcoming horror movies to get excited for.
wegotthiscovered.com
DCEU fans are worried not even Dwayne Johnson can save ‘Black Adam’ from being the next ‘Morbius’
The DCEU is in disarray right now as we hardly know what the franchise’s 2023 slate is going to look like — Batgirl‘s been canned, The Flash could be next, et cetera. But, hey, at least we’ve got Black Adam to look forward to this fall, right? Right?
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
wegotthiscovered.com
Horror fans possessed by praise for a cult favorite flick
Amidst a plethora of narratives within the horror genre, the demonic possession sub-genre is easily one of the most profitable. And while William Friedkin’s The Exorcist firmly placed the sub-genre in the spotlight, a handful of modern possession movies have kept eagle-eyed horror fans intrigued — including Scott Derrickson’s The Exorcism of Emily Rose, which is terrifyingly based on a true story.
wegotthiscovered.com
‘Star Wars’ fans shoot down the idea of Hayden Christensen being spliced into iconic ‘Return of the Jedi’ scene
George Lucas’ alterations to the original trilogy have always been intensely controversial. The most famous will always be the “Han shot first” fan campaign, but not far behind is inserting Hayden Christensen as Anakin’s Force Ghost in Return of the Jedi. This erases part of Sebastian Shaw’s performance, not to mention that it doesn’t make much sense that Anakin’s ghost is him as a younger man.
thesource.com
Jordan Peele’s “Nope” Crosses $100 Million At Domestic Box Office
Famed director Jordan Peele’s latest offering Nope is crossing $100 million at the domestic box office. The UFO thriller surpassed the milestone three weeks after its release. All three films directed by Peele have now crossed the $100 million mark, although “Nope” has some work to do to catch...
wegotthiscovered.com
‘Orphan: First Kill’ director teases the completion of another horror trilogy
Just days before Orphan: First Kill marks its official release, William Brent Bell — who directed The Boy and Brahms: The Boy II — ventured away from Esther’s spine-tingling journey to discuss adding a third entry in The Boy trilogy, which follows the unsettling story behind Brahms — a lifesize porcelain doll with sinister intentions. And while both films initially failed to achieve commercial and critical success, both entries have since obtained a strong cult following, which has assisted with the demand for a third installment.
wegotthiscovered.com
A forgotten comedy with a complex history gets frozen in time on the streaming Top 10
A $20 million dramatic comedy starring Seth Rogen hardly sounds like the kind of project that would endure a notoriously troubled and tortured existence, but An American Pickle has been repeatedly shuffled around and bounced about since first entering development way back in 2013. Simon Rich adapted his short story...
Warner Bros. to Release MGM Movies Overseas, Excluding Next Bond Pic
MGM has tapped Warner Bros. to be its new international partner, giving Warners a shot at having a piece of the James Bond franchise. One caveat, the arrangement doesn’t include the next James Bond film. The two companies announced the arrangement Sunday.More from The Hollywood ReporterBox Office: 'Bullet Train' Leads Ho-Hum Weekend With $13.4M as 'Top Gun 2' Revs the EnginesTimothee Chalamet, Taylor Russell Go on Wild Ride in Teaser for 'Bones and All''Sonic the Hedgehog 3' Sets Christmas 2024 Release Date MGM’s previous partner was Universal, which released the 2022 James Bond installment No Time to Die internationally, as well as...
wegotthiscovered.com
‘Predator’ producer explains why the franchise remains so iconic
The Predator franchise has suffered through its fair share of ups and downs in the 35 years since Arnold Schwarzenegger and his buff brothers-in-arms first stepped into the jungle, but regardless of how inconsistently the series has been from a critical and commercial perspective, the titular aliens have remained one of the most iconic creatures in pop culture.
The Most Popular Movies On Netflix Right Now Besides 'Day Shift'
A British crime thriller and video game adaptation are also trending on the streaming service.
Comments / 0