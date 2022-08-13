Read full article on original website
Related
valleynewslive.com
Grand Forks community comes together to honor Kristi Nikle
GRAND FORKS, N.D. (Valley News Live) - This evening, family and community members came together to honor the life of Kristi Nikle. The group stood outside of the Grand Forks Police Department surrounded by signs saying, “Bring Kristi home and “Keep digging”. Among those in attendance were...
kroxam.com
FIVE GIRLS WILL COMPETE TO TAKE HOME THE TITLE OF MISS CROOKSTON 2022
Five girls will compete for scholarships and the crown of Miss Crookston on Friday, August 19, at 7:00 p.m. in the Crookston High School Auditorium. The five contestants are Emilee Tate, Julia Lallier, Macy Fee, Hannah Brouse, and Mackenzie Aamoth, who all have been working hard to prepare for the pageant to see which one of them will leave with the title and the many prizes that come with it. “We have amazing girls this year; they have just been a joy to get to know and so much fun to be around,” said Pageant Director Jean Ann Bienek.
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG
Exclusive: New Horace High School Activities Coordinator talks new challenge, more varsity teams
(Horace, ND) -- A new age is set to begin at Horace High School, and the athletic teams have a new man to lead the charge. After spending four years in the same position at Grand Forks Central High School, Aaron La Deaux has begun to servce as North Dakota's newest high school's Activities Coordinator.
redlakenationnews.com
WATER PARK SUPERVISOR - Seven Clans Casinos –Thief River Falls, MN
LOCATION: Seven Clans Casinos –Thief River Falls, MN. Under the general supervision of the Water Park Manager is responsible to oversee assigned shift at the Water Park operations for Seven Clans Casinos. DUTIES AND RESPONSIBILITIES. ❑ Responsible for supervision, smooth operations and guest services of all water park activities...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG
Motorists enjoying slightly lower than average gas prices in North Dakota
(Bismarck, ND) -- Gas prices continue to hover slightly below the national average in North Dakota. As reported by Triple-A, the average price for a gallon of regular unleaded fell slightly Friday to settle at roughly three dollars, 93 cents, compared to the corresponding national average of just under three 98.
valleynewslive.com
Man injured in fight involving a gun in Grand Forks
GRAND FORKS, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The Grand Forks Police Department says they responded to the area of N. 7th St. and 8th Ave. N. on Saturday after an argument between two men got out of hand. Police say they were dispatched around 11:15 a.m. for a report of...
Asteroid soil to grow crops
North Dakota is great at growing crops. And because of this, we are taking our knowledge of agriculture to the stars. For astronauts, growing their own food in outer space is the dream. Thanks to researchers at the University of North Dakota, they soon can. Instead of using dirt, they can use asteroid soil. According […]
Cass County sobriety checkpoint and saturation patrol
As of Monday, there have been 52 fatalities on North Dakota roadways. Nine of the fatalities have been related to crashes involving alcohol.
IN THIS ARTICLE
voiceofalexandria.com
Two people are injured in horse-drawn buggy crash in northwestern Minnesota
(Crookston, MN)--Two people are injured after a van rear-ended a horse-drawn buggy in Polk County. The Minnesota State Patrol says the crash took place Thursday morning between Erskine and McIntosh. Police say the 53-year-old van driver was traveling east in a construction zone and crashed into the back of a buggy driven by an 18-year-old man. Two of the seven people in the buggy were injured. The injuries to a 46-year-old man and a five-year-old were reported to be non-life threatening.
KNOX News Radio
Mund still gathering signatures for U.S. House
Cara Mund brought her independent bid for the U.S. House to Grand Forks today. The Bismarck native and former Miss America is traveling North Dakota in an effort to gather 1,000 signature to get on the ballot. The 28-year old Mund says she’s not there…yet. “It takes work and perseverance. Every stop I am getting one step closer. So I am not at one thousand. I do want to get significantly over a thousand so It still feels like I have a ways to go.”
kroxam.com
GRAND FORKS WILL CLOSE STANFORD ROAD TO ALLOW CREWS TO MOVE FURNITURE INTO A NEW DEVELOPMENT ON MONDAY
Grand Forks Road Crews announced that Stanford Road will be closed for two blocks from University Ave. north from August 15 to the 18 and again from August 22 to 24. Stanford Rd. will be open from August 19 to the 21. The sidewalk on the west side of Stanford Rd. will remain open during the road closure.
kroxam.com
ARREST/FIRE REPORT- AUGUST 13, 2022
The Northwest Regional Corrections Center in Crookston reported the following arrests. Issiah Facundo, 19, of Crookston, for 4th-Degree DUI. Abdiaziz Abdi Hirsi, 34, of St. Paul, for 2nd-Degree DUI. Terrance Richard Conlon II, 42, of Grand Forks, for 5th-Degree Drug Possession. Justin Lee Salveson, 35, of Crookston, for Domestic Abuse.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
kfgo.com
GF Police respond to disturbance involving a gun
GRAND FORKS, N.D. (KVRR) — Grand Forks police respond to what they say was an argument between two men where one may have brandished a gun. Police were dispatched after 11 a.m. Saturday for a report of a disturbance involving the gun. The men were fighting by the time...
KNOX News Radio
GFPD: Driving dispute leads to assault
One man was injured during a physical altercation this morning (Saturday) between two individuals in an apparent road rage dispute. Grand Forks police were called to North 7th Street and 8th Avenue North around 11:15 a.m. Officers were told the disturbance involved a gun. Authorities say a .22 caliber revolver was recovered at the scene – but no shots were fired.
kfgo.com
Cargo van crashes into horse-drawn buggy carrying 7 in MN’s Polk County
MCINTOSH, Minn. (KFGO) – Minnesota State Patrol is investigating a collision with injuries after a cargo van crashed into the rear of a horse-drawn carriage near McIntosh in Polk County. There were seven people from Fosston in the buggy, including a 5-year-0ld boy and a 46-year-old man who were...
trfradio.com
TRF Woman Charged With Assault Following Fight Outside of a Bar
A Thief River Falls area woman faces assault charges following an alleged bar fight. Britney Rae Grover, 30, faces 5th degree assault charges following the August 5th incident. Police responded to the call at 307 Main Ave North just after 10pm, with the caller saying they were “assaulted outside of the bar”.
willmarradio.com
Van collides with horse-drawn buggy with 7 people aboard
(McIntosh MN-) A van crashed into a horse-drawn buggy in Polk County Thursday morning, sending two people to the hospital. The state patrol says the buggy was eastbound on Highway 2 in a construction zone in the town of McIntosh when it was rear-ended by a van driven by 53-year-old James Simon of Moorhead. Simon was not injured. The buggy was driven by 18-year-old Amos Miller of Fosston, and he had 6 passengers who appeared to be members of his family, ranging in age from 3 to 46. Two passengers were taken to the Crookston Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. The crash was reported at 10:32 a.m.
froggyweb.com
Police, fire, public health officials speak out after alarming spike in overdoses
FARGO (KFGO) – After a concerning spike in drug overdoses over the weekend, Fargo police, fire, and public health officials are providing some additional detail on the incidents and speaking out about the growing challenge fentanyl opioids are presenting in the community and what steps can be taken to prevent overdose deaths.
Comments / 0