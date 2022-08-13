ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
10 Places in Michigan That are Almost too Beautiful to be Real

Michigan possesses a wide range of often unexpected beauty, from the rolling hills of wine country to the unforgettable architecture of historic Detroit. Read on for a list of places that are so beautiful they almost look surreal and let us know in the comments where some other dream-like spots might be hiding here in Michigan.
The Detroit Free Press

Boil water advisory in effect for 12 metro Detroit communities, affecting 935,000 residents

The boil water advisory issued early Saturday is still in effect for 12 metro Detroit communities, after a water main break was discovered early Saturday morning. The Great Lakes Water Authority (GLWA) discovered the break on a 120-inch water transmission main that distributes finished drinking water to 23 communities across Oakland, Macomb and Wayne counties, affecting 935,000 residents. GLWA provides drinking water services to nearly 40% of Michigan’s population, and the transmission main is the largest in the regional distribution system. ...
Alina Andras

3 Great Burger Places in Michigan

What is your favorite comfort food? If the answer is a good burger and some nice fries on the side then you are in the right place because that's what this article is all about: three amazing burger spots in Michigan that you should visit if you want to see what a truly delicious burger tastes like. Once you visit these places, you will not want to go anywhere else for burgers, that's for sure. Here's what made it on the list. If you haven't visited them yet, make sure you do.
Travel Maven

5 Places in Michigan that Feel like a Tropical Vacation

Michigan probably isn't the first place you think of when discussing a tropical getaway. However, you don't have to leave the state and blow an entire paycheck in order to experience a fun tropical-filled day complete with blue waters and colorful rum cocktails. The following places in Michigan offer an array of delights on a budget. Keep reading to learn more.
Alina Andras

3 Great Steakhouses in Michigan

If you are someone who knows their steak and you love to try new restaurants whenever you get the chance then you are in luck because that's what this article is all about - three amazing steakhouses in Michigan that you should really visit if you haven't already. All of these places are great options for a casual meal with friends or family members but are also a good choice if you are looking for a place where you can celebrate a special occasion. If you are curious to see if your favorite steakhouse is on the list, here are the three great steakhouses in Michigan that are highly praised:
The Ann Arbor News

The Ann Arbor News

The Ann Arbor News is an online digital media company serving the people of Ann Arbor and the Washtenaw County region.

