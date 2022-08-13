Read full article on original website
Related
Mastodon bones unearthed during construction project in West Michigan (PICTURES, VIDEO)
Multiple bones were unearthed from the area. University of Michigan researchers determined they belonged to a mastodon, most likely a male who passed away between the age of 12 and 20, according to multiple sources.
Evidently, Rock Stacking is a Big ‘No No’ in Michigan. Here’s Why
Rock stacking, also called rock balancing, has been around since prehistoric times. They often marked burial grounds or served as shrines. And, thanks to social media, it's been an internet trend for at least a few years. If you're unfamiliar with the practice, it looks something like this:. While rock...
Michigan plant ignored alarm hundreds of times before chemical discharge in river
Aug. 10 (UPI) -- An operator ignored and then overrode an alarm more than 450 times ahead of a large toxic chemical spill into Michigan's Huron River last month, documents filed by state regulators now show. Tribar Manufacturing released approximately 10,000 gallons of material containing approximately 5% hexavalent chromium into...
Farmers' Almanac's Michigan winter prediction is out, predicts unreasonable cold, snow
Here's a weather prediction that — whether we believe it or not — calls for a shovel. The Farmers' Almanac, an annual American periodical in publication since 1818, is predicting a snowy and cold winter, which, if true, means if you don't have a blower, you'll be breaking your back scraping snow off your sidewalk. ...
IN THIS ARTICLE
"Is that a cougar?!" Despite sightings on the rise, the big cat remains elusive in Michigan
A Macomb County video of what the poster thought was a cougar went viral last week. On a new Daily J, WWJ’s Zach Clark explores why, despite not having a breeding population, cougar sightings are on the rise in Michigan.
Police ID young Novi man, St. Clair County woman who drowned at Lake Michigan beach
Authorities in West Michigan have released the names of two young people who drowned in Lake Michigan off South Haven, Sunday afternoon. Police said they were unresponsive when they were pulled from the water.
DNR confirms invasive spotted lanternfly in Michigan; here's what you should do if you see one
State officials are concerned Michigan’s grape industry could be negatively impacted after the Michigan Department of Agriculture and Rural Development confirmed the invasive spotted lanternfly in Oakland County last week.
10 Places in Michigan That are Almost too Beautiful to be Real
Michigan possesses a wide range of often unexpected beauty, from the rolling hills of wine country to the unforgettable architecture of historic Detroit. Read on for a list of places that are so beautiful they almost look surreal and let us know in the comments where some other dream-like spots might be hiding here in Michigan.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Boil water advisory in effect for 12 metro Detroit communities, affecting 935,000 residents
The boil water advisory issued early Saturday is still in effect for 12 metro Detroit communities, after a water main break was discovered early Saturday morning. The Great Lakes Water Authority (GLWA) discovered the break on a 120-inch water transmission main that distributes finished drinking water to 23 communities across Oakland, Macomb and Wayne counties, affecting 935,000 residents. GLWA provides drinking water services to nearly 40% of Michigan’s population, and the transmission main is the largest in the regional distribution system. ...
The Most Remote Lake in Michigan is Breathtaking
There’s certainly no shortage of gorgeous waterfront areas in Michigan. From the Detroit Riverwalk to the popular Grand Haven City Beach–but nothing beats a more low-key and peaceful experience.
Michigan Boy Dies After Mother Shoots Him and Then Herself—Police
Oceana County Sheriff Craig Mast described the incident as a "nightmare," as police continue with their investigation.
UPDATE: Boil Water Advisory lifted for 11 Michigan communities
Nearly two dozen communities in at least five counties are under a boil water advisory this Saturday due to a leak in a line that distributes water to the northern part of Great Lakes Water Authority drinking water service area.
For 150+ years, Michiganders have been drinking Vernors for enjoyment and as "medicine" — What makes it so iconic?
People from the Detroit area and all across Michigan have been enjoying Vernors ginger ale for over 150 years. And over the decades the extra-fizzy pop — known as much for its taste as for it’s alleged medicinal benefits — has become iconic.
3 Great Burger Places in Michigan
What is your favorite comfort food? If the answer is a good burger and some nice fries on the side then you are in the right place because that's what this article is all about: three amazing burger spots in Michigan that you should visit if you want to see what a truly delicious burger tastes like. Once you visit these places, you will not want to go anywhere else for burgers, that's for sure. Here's what made it on the list. If you haven't visited them yet, make sure you do.
Ship that sank during ‘incredible storm’ in 1842 discovered in Lake Michigan
The story of what unfolded on the doomed ship that fateful November night is chilling and dramatic, but until now no one had ever seen the vessel at the center of the shocking maritime tragedy. A shipwreck lost nearly two centuries ago off the eastern shores of Lake Michigan has...
5 Places in Michigan that Feel like a Tropical Vacation
Michigan probably isn't the first place you think of when discussing a tropical getaway. However, you don't have to leave the state and blow an entire paycheck in order to experience a fun tropical-filled day complete with blue waters and colorful rum cocktails. The following places in Michigan offer an array of delights on a budget. Keep reading to learn more.
Water main break forces boil water advisory for almost 1 million Michigan residents
About 935,000 people in southeastern Michigan were advised to boil their drinking water Saturday after a break was reported in a critical pipe. The 23 communities included Flint, Pontiac, Sterling Heights, Clinton Township, Utica and Troy, the Great Lakes Water Authority said. Crews identified the location of the leak, which...
3 Great Steakhouses in Michigan
If you are someone who knows their steak and you love to try new restaurants whenever you get the chance then you are in luck because that's what this article is all about - three amazing steakhouses in Michigan that you should really visit if you haven't already. All of these places are great options for a casual meal with friends or family members but are also a good choice if you are looking for a place where you can celebrate a special occasion. If you are curious to see if your favorite steakhouse is on the list, here are the three great steakhouses in Michigan that are highly praised:
1 Killed In A Motor Vehicle Accident In Kalamazoo (Kalamazoo, MI)
According to the Kalamazoo County Sheriff’s Office, a fatal two-vehicle crash occurred on Sunday morning. According to the police, an Indiana resident was rear-ended by the driver of a black Audi A4. The driver is a resident of [..]
Popular grocery store chain plans to open another store location in Michigan
Next month, a popular grocery store chain will open a new store in Michigan, and residents couldn't be more excited. Whole Foods Market will open its first West Michigan store on Wednesday, August 17, 2022.
The Ann Arbor News
Ann Arbor, MI
19K+
Followers
28K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT
The Ann Arbor News is an online digital media company serving the people of Ann Arbor and the Washtenaw County region.https://www.mlive.com/ann-arbor/
Comments / 0