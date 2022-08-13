Read full article on original website
2022’s Suckiest States To Live In? Where Does North Dakota Land?
People have been moving less and less since COVID-19. According to an article from our friends at WalletHub, only 8.4% percent of Americans moved last year in 2021. That's down significantly prior to 2020. WalletHub recently did a study comparing all 50 states and 52 indicators of liveability. Some of...
valleynewslive.com
Map shows private land open to North Dakota hunters
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A new resource is now available to help you plan out your next hunting trip. The North Dakota Game & Fish Department published the PLOTS guide, which is Private Land Open to Sportsmen. The guide features about 800,000 acres of private land available to...
KFYR-TV
Rural North Dakota and Montana receives $18.5 million for broadband
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - It can be expensive to run internet to rural areas. That’s why the federal government has granted $18.5 million for high-speed internet for more than a thousand rural residents in North Dakota and Montana. The money is available in part through the United States Department...
North Dakota National Guard To Shut Down Desert South Of Bismarck
So if you and your crew are heading to the desert for the weekend, you best keep your head low as the North Dakota National Guard is performing military exercises that could knock your head right off!. So the public is not invited. To prevent the knock your head off...
This Is Arizona's Most Expensive Suburb
Travel + Leisure compiled a list of each state's most expensive suburb.
more955.com
Fast bikes, fresh air, and freedom – Governor Kristi Noem
For more than 80 years, late summer has brought thousands of motorcycles to the Black Hills of South Dakota. Bikers come from across the country – and around the world – to participate in the annual Sturgis Motorcycle Rally. They bring with them their money, supporting our local businesses and helping our state revenues. And they enjoy the beauty and freedom that South Dakota has to offer.
AOL Corp
Pipeline break spills 45,000 gallons of diesel in Wyoming
BILLINGS, Mont. (AP) — A diesel pipeline in Wyoming owned by a company that's being sued by federal prosecutors over previous spills in two other states cracked open and released more than 45,000 gallons (205,000 liters) of fuel, state regulators and a company representative disclosed Friday. Cleanup work is...
What's up with how beat to hell all the Wisconsin plates are?
What's up with how beat to hell all the Wisconsin plates are? I'm new to the area and noticed many plates are obliterated. Just something I'm curious about. I previously lived somewhere with a much harsher climate so I'm not sure it's related to thatfrom bannedin48states.
Farmers Almanac: Brutal Winter Will Arrive Early In Minnesota, Wisconsin, and Iowa
The Farmer's Almanac called for a flip-flop winter last year and a scorching hot summer with big storms. They were pretty close with both long-term forecasts, which is impressive considering how far out they release their predictions. The publication's managing editor said they released this year's winter outlook to "help...
Can You Guess Minnesota’s Most Common Last Name?
The team at Ancestry.com has revealed the most common last names by the state? Any guesses as to what last name is #1 in Minnesota?. Smith, Johnson, Miller, Jones, Williams, and Anderson make up most of the most common surnames all across the country. Most Common Surname By State. Alabama:...
wpr.org
A landmark lighthouse was vandalized in Wisconsin
In their prime, Wisconsin’s lighthouses were a beacon to sailors on the busy shores of Lake Michigan and Lake Superior, and though new technologies have relegated them to the sidelines, some say they remain essential. Last week, a century-old lighthouse in northern Wisconsin was vandalized. On the morning of...
Times-Online
U.S. Department of Transportation Awards $1.44 Million to North Dakota for Electric Vehicle Charging Solutions
WASHINGTON – The U.S. Department of Transportation’s Federal Highway Administration (FHWA) today awarded a $1.44 million Advanced Transportation and Congestion Management Technologies Deployment (ATCMTD) grant to the North Dakota Department of Transportation for the Electric Vehicle User Range Anxiety Solution for Rural North Dakota Project. The project will use the grant to install additional electric vehicle (EV) charging stations.
Here’s North Dakota’s Most Popular Breakup Food
Nothing seems to help you get through a breakup quite like food.
KFYR-TV
North Dakota, Montana farmers deal with grasshoppers
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - They’re an insect familiar to farmers and ranchers and are taking over fields across the state. The number of grasshoppers is high again this year. It’s a video that’s been viewed more than two hundred thousand times on Facebook. The video taken by a Montana farmer and rancher earlier this week shows the number of grasshoppers in his grain hopper.
AFD sends 7 to help with flooding from storms in South Texas
AFD said seven of its members were deployed as part of the Texas A&M Task Force 1 to Three Rivers, a town about an hour northwest of Corpus Christi. Gov. Greg Abbott has staged crews and resources there to help people in the event of flash floods and other weather-related events.
Never Do This While Passing a State Trooper in Minnesota
If you've spent any time driving the seemingly endless stretches of interstate in Minnesota, chances are, your lead foot may have gotten the best of you. And occasionally, this happens at the worst time possible, right as you're passing a state patrol vehicle. While it may seem like a good...
kfgo.com
Moorhead mulling rules on the sale of THC edibles
MOORHEAD, Minn. (KFGO) – A number of cities in Minnesota have put moratoriums on cannabis edibles since the food and drinks containing THC from hemp became legal in the state on July 1. Others have banned their sale. In Moorhead, the city’s director of Goverment Affairs says city officials are researching the recently enacted law and plan to bring a recommendation to the City Council in the coming months.
valleynewslive.com
North Dakota cannabis petition approved for November ballot
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - North Dakota voters will be deciding whether or not to legalize cannabis in the upcoming November election. A sponsoring committee submitted thousands more signatures than needed and the Secretary of State has approved majority of the petition signatures. A sponsoring committee delivered petitions to...
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG
North Dakota Farmers, Ranchers report high levels of grasshoppers
(Bismarck, ND) -- If it's late summer in North Dakota, local farmers and ranchers are dealing with grasshoppers. State agriculture officials say the latest figures show that the grasshopper population is high again this year. A Gladstone farmer reportedly said last week that he'd never seen this many of the crop and feed-munching pests in his fields.
