Cass County, ND

valleynewslive.com

Map shows private land open to North Dakota hunters

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A new resource is now available to help you plan out your next hunting trip. The North Dakota Game & Fish Department published the PLOTS guide, which is Private Land Open to Sportsmen. The guide features about 800,000 acres of private land available to...
HOBBIES
KFYR-TV

Rural North Dakota and Montana receives $18.5 million for broadband

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - It can be expensive to run internet to rural areas. That’s why the federal government has granted $18.5 million for high-speed internet for more than a thousand rural residents in North Dakota and Montana. The money is available in part through the United States Department...
MONTANA STATE
more955.com

Fast bikes, fresh air, and freedom – Governor Kristi Noem

For more than 80 years, late summer has brought thousands of motorcycles to the Black Hills of South Dakota. Bikers come from across the country – and around the world – to participate in the annual Sturgis Motorcycle Rally. They bring with them their money, supporting our local businesses and helping our state revenues. And they enjoy the beauty and freedom that South Dakota has to offer.
STURGIS, SD
AOL Corp

Pipeline break spills 45,000 gallons of diesel in Wyoming

BILLINGS, Mont. (AP) — A diesel pipeline in Wyoming owned by a company that's being sued by federal prosecutors over previous spills in two other states cracked open and released more than 45,000 gallons (205,000 liters) of fuel, state regulators and a company representative disclosed Friday. Cleanup work is...
WYOMING STATE
#Gas Prices
Y-105FM

Can You Guess Minnesota’s Most Common Last Name?

The team at Ancestry.com has revealed the most common last names by the state? Any guesses as to what last name is #1 in Minnesota?. Smith, Johnson, Miller, Jones, Williams, and Anderson make up most of the most common surnames all across the country. Most Common Surname By State. Alabama:...
MINNESOTA STATE
wpr.org

A landmark lighthouse was vandalized in Wisconsin

In their prime, Wisconsin’s lighthouses were a beacon to sailors on the busy shores of Lake Michigan and Lake Superior, and though new technologies have relegated them to the sidelines, some say they remain essential. Last week, a century-old lighthouse in northern Wisconsin was vandalized. On the morning of...
WISCONSIN STATE
Times-Online

U.S. Department of Transportation Awards $1.44 Million to North Dakota for Electric Vehicle Charging Solutions

WASHINGTON – The U.S. Department of Transportation’s Federal Highway Administration (FHWA) today awarded a $1.44 million Advanced Transportation and Congestion Management Technologies Deployment (ATCMTD) grant to the North Dakota Department of Transportation for the Electric Vehicle User Range Anxiety Solution for Rural North Dakota Project. The project will use the grant to install additional electric vehicle (EV) charging stations.
TRAFFIC
KFYR-TV

North Dakota, Montana farmers deal with grasshoppers

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - They’re an insect familiar to farmers and ranchers and are taking over fields across the state. The number of grasshoppers is high again this year. It’s a video that’s been viewed more than two hundred thousand times on Facebook. The video taken by a Montana farmer and rancher earlier this week shows the number of grasshoppers in his grain hopper.
MONTANA STATE
KXAN

AFD sends 7 to help with flooding from storms in South Texas

AFD said seven of its members were deployed as part of the Texas A&M Task Force 1 to Three Rivers, a town about an hour northwest of Corpus Christi. Gov. Greg Abbott has staged crews and resources there to help people in the event of flash floods and other weather-related events.
AUSTIN, TX
kfgo.com

Moorhead mulling rules on the sale of THC edibles

MOORHEAD, Minn. (KFGO) – A number of cities in Minnesota have put moratoriums on cannabis edibles since the food and drinks containing THC from hemp became legal in the state on July 1. Others have banned their sale. In Moorhead, the city’s director of Goverment Affairs says city officials are researching the recently enacted law and plan to bring a recommendation to the City Council in the coming months.
MOORHEAD, MN
valleynewslive.com

North Dakota cannabis petition approved for November ballot

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - North Dakota voters will be deciding whether or not to legalize cannabis in the upcoming November election. A sponsoring committee submitted thousands more signatures than needed and the Secretary of State has approved majority of the petition signatures. A sponsoring committee delivered petitions to...
ELECTIONS
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG

North Dakota Farmers, Ranchers report high levels of grasshoppers

(Bismarck, ND) -- If it's late summer in North Dakota, local farmers and ranchers are dealing with grasshoppers. State agriculture officials say the latest figures show that the grasshopper population is high again this year. A Gladstone farmer reportedly said last week that he'd never seen this many of the crop and feed-munching pests in his fields.
AGRICULTURE

