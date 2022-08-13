ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

KRMG

Medical investigator rules Baldwin set shooting an accident

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — (AP) — The fatal film-set shooting of a cinematographer by actor Alec Baldwin last year was an accident, according to a determination made by New Mexico's Office of the Medical Investigator following the completion of an autopsy and a review of law enforcement reports. The...
SANTA FE COUNTY, NM
State
California State
KRMG

OSBI assists with multi-state investigation for missing Louisiana woman

HUGO, Okla. — The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigating is assisting in the multi-state investigation for a missing Louisiana woman. Officials are searching for 33-year-old Caitlyn Case from Houma, Louisiana. Authorities believe she left the state on Aug. 4 and was heading to Colorado. Case was updating family members...
HOUMA, LA
KRMG

Florida high speed train gets grant to improve safety

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. — (AP) — Tracks used by the nation's deadliest railroad will see added fencing to keep pedestrians away and safety improvements at crossings under a $25 million federal grant announced Monday. Brightline and government officials announced the grant as the privately owned passenger line continues...
MIAMI, FL
KRMG

Palin, Murkowski highlight Alaska's 2 elections on Tuesday

JUNEAU, Alaska — (AP) — Alaska voters get their first shot at using ranked voting in a statewide race Tuesday in a special U.S. House election in which Sarah Palin seeks a return to elected office. Also, Republican U.S. Sen. Lisa Murkowski faces 18 challengers in a primary...
ALASKA STATE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
KRMG

Nearly one million Michigan residents on water boil notice after main leak

NEW YORK — (NEW YORK) -- Nearly 1 million Michigan residents are under a boil water advisory after a leak was discovered in a major water main that serves the Detroit area. The Great Lakes Water Authority said it discovered a break early Saturday on a 10-foot water transmission main that distributes drinking water from its Lake Huron Water Treatment Facility.
DETROIT, MI

