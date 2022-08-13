ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Queens, NY

Brooklyn hit-and-run: Reversing driver strikes pedestrian, NYPD says

CROWN HEIGHTS, Brooklyn (PIX11) — A driver going in reverse down a Crown Heights street struck and critically injured a pedestrian, then drove off, according to officials. The victim, 36, was crossing Pacific Street near Buffalo Avenue around 2:45 p.m. Sunday when she was hit by a 2008 Mercury Mountaineer SUV being driven in reverse […]
BROOKLYN, NY
PIX11

Group beats up man, 20, during carjacking in Brooklyn: NYPD

CROWN HEIGHTS, Brooklyn (PIX11) — A group of six people assaulted a man during a carjacking in Brooklyn earlier this month, police said Monday. The incident occurred near Union Street and New York Avenue in Crown Heights on Aug. 9 at around 9 a.m. The 20-year-old victim parked his 2012 white Infinity G37 when he was […]
BROOKLYN, NY
NBC New York

Off-Duty NYC Cop Fires at Manhattan Robbery Suspects

An off-duty NYPD officer near the scene of a robbery in progress Monday fired of shots in the direction of the two men, authorities said. It wasn't immediately clear if either men involved was struck by the officer's rounds. Police said the suspects were attempting to rob a person of...
MANHATTAN, NY
PIX11

Cop slashed in the ear trying to help EDP in Brooklyn: NYPD

BROOKLYN (PIX11) — An emotionally disturbed person allegedly slashed a police officer in the ear Sunday in Brooklyn, police said. Authorities responded to the emergency call near 536 Marcy Ave. at 11:15 a.m. Police said the officer followed the man into the G line subway station at Myrtle and Willoughby avenues when he was injured. […]
BROOKLYN, NY
NBC New York

Cop Slashed in Face Responding to Distress Call at NYC Subway Station

A New York City police officer was recovering Sunday from a bloody slashing attack in Brooklyn. The police department said officers were responding to calls of a person needing help at the Myrtle-Willoughby Avenues subway station in Bed-Stuy around 11:15 a.m. when the cop was assaulted. NYPD officials said the...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS New York

Taxi drivers rally after passengers accused of beating driver to death

NEW YORK -- There was a rally in Queens on Sunday after a taxi cab driver was beaten to death by passengers who, according to police, refused to pay their fare and tried to rob him.That driver is being remembered as a loving husband and father just trying to support his family, CBS2's Andrea Grymes reported."I don't know what to do right now. I have lost. I have lost," Abigail Barwuah said.The widow of Kutin Gyimah could not hold back her tears while talking about her beloved husband, who was killed in Far Rockaway."He was a good, good man. He was my backbone. I'm lost right...
QUEENS, NY
NBC New York

Taxi-Driving Father of 4 Killed After Chasing Fare Dodgers

The family of the yellow cab driver found dead after a fatal blow to the head were flanked by cabbies Sunday morning as taxi union leaders pleaded for someone to come forward with information that would lead to an arrest in the tragic case. More than 24 hours after the...
CBS New York

NYPD: 19-year-old shot and killed in Inwood

NEW YORK -- Police are investigating a deadly shooting in Manhattan. According to investigators, a 19-year-old man was shot in the leg after an argument with another man late Saturday night in Inwood. It happened just before 11 p.m. on 10th Avenue near 201st Street. The victim was rushed to Harlem Hospital, but he did not survive. So far, no arrests have been made. 
MANHATTAN, NY
Daily News

Off-duty NYPD officer busted for drunk driving on Long Island, dad works in commissioner’s office

An NYPD officer whose father works in the police commissioner’s office has been busted for driving drunk on Long Island. Officer James McAuliffe was arrested in Babylon early June 27, NYPD officials said. The NYPD, which only publicizes arrests of cops busted in New York City, said McAuliffe — assigned to the collision investigation squad — was suspended after his arrest and is now on modified ...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
PIX11

NYC taxi driver killed by passengers who refused to pay: officials

EDGEMERE, Queens (PIX11) — A New York City taxi driver was killed in Queens when he confronted passengers who refused to pay for the ride, officials said. Kutin Gyimah, 52, of the Bronx, was fatally assaulted near Beach 54th Street and Arverne Boulevard in Edgemere around 6:30 a.m., according to the NYPD. Gyimah dropped off […]
QUEENS, NY

