NYPD officer slashed by missing teen at Brooklyn subway station
The officer, a member of the housing bureau, was responding around 11:15 a.m. Sunday to a call from a mother who said her emotionally disturbed son was missing after threatening suicide by cop in Bedford-Stuyvesant.
Man waving gun aboard Brooklyn subway train arrested: police
A man was arrested on a Brooklyn after he waved a gun while aboard a Brooklyn subway train on Monday morning authorities said.
Brooklyn hit-and-run: Reversing driver strikes pedestrian, NYPD says
CROWN HEIGHTS, Brooklyn (PIX11) — A driver going in reverse down a Crown Heights street struck and critically injured a pedestrian, then drove off, according to officials. The victim, 36, was crossing Pacific Street near Buffalo Avenue around 2:45 p.m. Sunday when she was hit by a 2008 Mercury Mountaineer SUV being driven in reverse […]
Group beats up man, 20, during carjacking in Brooklyn: NYPD
CROWN HEIGHTS, Brooklyn (PIX11) — A group of six people assaulted a man during a carjacking in Brooklyn earlier this month, police said Monday. The incident occurred near Union Street and New York Avenue in Crown Heights on Aug. 9 at around 9 a.m. The 20-year-old victim parked his 2012 white Infinity G37 when he was […]
Woman in pool struck by tree, killed in Bronx
A woman in her 50s was struck by the tree and pronounced dead at the scene.
Woman punches nail salon worker after being asked to pay: NYPD
CROWN HEIGHTS, Brooklyn (PIX11) — A woman attacked a nail salon employee in Brooklyn after he stopped her from leaving without paying, police said on Friday. The woman received services in a salon on St. John’s Place near Utica Avenue at around 1 p.m. on Aug. 2 and refused to pay, according to police. When […]
Off-Duty NYC Cop Fires at Manhattan Robbery Suspects
An off-duty NYPD officer near the scene of a robbery in progress Monday fired of shots in the direction of the two men, authorities said. It wasn't immediately clear if either men involved was struck by the officer's rounds. Police said the suspects were attempting to rob a person of...
NYC taxi driver, a father of 4, dies in robbery incident; $15K reward for suspects: Report
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — A $15,000 reward is being offered in connection with a cab driver who died of injuries sustained in an alleged, violent theft-of-services attempt Saturday in Queens, according to multiple reports. Kutina Gyimah, 52, chased down several unidentified suspects, who according to surveillance from the scene,...
$15K reward offered for arrests in Queens killing of yellow cab driver
There's a $15,000 reward for information about the suspects who killed 52-year-old taxi driver Kutin Gyimah (right). The New York State Federation of Taxi Drivers will also be covering the victim's funeral expenses, along with the owners of Big Apple Taxi Fleet Management, where the victim worked. [ more › ]
Cop slashed in the ear trying to help EDP in Brooklyn: NYPD
BROOKLYN (PIX11) — An emotionally disturbed person allegedly slashed a police officer in the ear Sunday in Brooklyn, police said. Authorities responded to the emergency call near 536 Marcy Ave. at 11:15 a.m. Police said the officer followed the man into the G line subway station at Myrtle and Willoughby avenues when he was injured. […]
Cop Slashed in Face Responding to Distress Call at NYC Subway Station
A New York City police officer was recovering Sunday from a bloody slashing attack in Brooklyn. The police department said officers were responding to calls of a person needing help at the Myrtle-Willoughby Avenues subway station in Bed-Stuy around 11:15 a.m. when the cop was assaulted. NYPD officials said the...
Police officer slashed while making arrest on Brooklyn subway platform
Police say the Housing Authority officer had chased an emotionally disturbed man into the Myrtle-Willoughby Avenue station in Bed-Stuy around 11:15 a.m. Sunday.
Taxi drivers rally after passengers accused of beating driver to death
NEW YORK -- There was a rally in Queens on Sunday after a taxi cab driver was beaten to death by passengers who, according to police, refused to pay their fare and tried to rob him.That driver is being remembered as a loving husband and father just trying to support his family, CBS2's Andrea Grymes reported."I don't know what to do right now. I have lost. I have lost," Abigail Barwuah said.The widow of Kutin Gyimah could not hold back her tears while talking about her beloved husband, who was killed in Far Rockaway."He was a good, good man. He was my backbone. I'm lost right...
Taxi-Driving Father of 4 Killed After Chasing Fare Dodgers
The family of the yellow cab driver found dead after a fatal blow to the head were flanked by cabbies Sunday morning as taxi union leaders pleaded for someone to come forward with information that would lead to an arrest in the tragic case. More than 24 hours after the...
MANGO IS FOUND: Dog stolen from man during Brooklyn robbery is home
A dog named Mango who was stolen from her owner during a robbery in Brooklyn last week has been returned.
Teen stabbed outside Midtown Nike store following dispute with group
Police are investigating after a teen was stabbed outside a Nike store in Manhattan on Sunday evening, authorities said.
NYPD: 19-year-old shot and killed in Inwood
NEW YORK -- Police are investigating a deadly shooting in Manhattan. According to investigators, a 19-year-old man was shot in the leg after an argument with another man late Saturday night in Inwood. It happened just before 11 p.m. on 10th Avenue near 201st Street. The victim was rushed to Harlem Hospital, but he did not survive. So far, no arrests have been made.
Off-duty NYPD officer busted for drunk driving on Long Island, dad works in commissioner’s office
An NYPD officer whose father works in the police commissioner’s office has been busted for driving drunk on Long Island. Officer James McAuliffe was arrested in Babylon early June 27, NYPD officials said. The NYPD, which only publicizes arrests of cops busted in New York City, said McAuliffe — assigned to the collision investigation squad — was suspended after his arrest and is now on modified ...
NYC taxi driver killed by passengers who refused to pay: officials
EDGEMERE, Queens (PIX11) — A New York City taxi driver was killed in Queens when he confronted passengers who refused to pay for the ride, officials said. Kutin Gyimah, 52, of the Bronx, was fatally assaulted near Beach 54th Street and Arverne Boulevard in Edgemere around 6:30 a.m., according to the NYPD. Gyimah dropped off […]
Boy, 4, on back of dad's stolen scooter dies in Bronx crash with sedan; 2 charged
The boy’s 24-year-old father was driving the scooter on Bailey Avenue in Kingsbridge Heights around 9:30 p.m. when he tried to turn onto W. 193rd Street at the same time a Toyota sedan was trying to turn onto the same street.
