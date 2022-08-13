ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Football: Big Central Conference announces new division names

By Simeon Pincus, MyCentralJersey.com
Courier News
Courier News
 2 days ago

The Big Central Conference has released a list of names for its divisions, after simply referring to them by numbers and letters since the league was formed prior to the 2020 campaign.

The BCC consists of 12 divisions, arranged with group size as a guide, although somewhat adjusted for competitive balance. This season, each group populates two divisions.

The league features 59 teams in five counties – Hunterdon, Middlesex, Somerset, Union and Warren -- with 11 of the 12 divisions consisting of five teams, and one with four schools.

Here is the breakdown and names:

AMERICAN GOLD (5A): Elizabeth, Somerville, St. Joseph-Metuchen, Union, Westfield

AMERICAN SILVER (5B): Bridgewater- Raritan, Hillsborough, Hunterdon Central, Phillipsburg, Ridge

NATIONAL GOLD (5C): East Brunswick, Monroe, Old Bridge, Piscataway, South Brunswick

NATIONAL SILVER (5D): Edison, Franklin, New Brunswick, North Brunswick, Sayreville

LIBERTY GOLD (4A): Colonia, J.F. Kennedy, Linden, Perth Amboy, Woodbridge

LIBERTY SILVER (4B): Montgomery, North Hunterdon, Plainfield, Watchung Hills

UNITED GOLD (3A): Cranford, Rahway, Scotch Plains-Fanwood, St. Thomas Aquinas, Summit

UNITED SILVER (3B): Carteret, Governor Livingston, J.P. Stevens, North Plainfield, South Plainfield

PATRIOT GOLD (2A): Bernards, Bound Brook, Delaware Valley, South River, Voorhees

PATRIOT SILVER (2B): A.L. Johnson, Hillside, Metuchen, New Providence, Roselle

FREEDON GOLD (1A): Brearley, Dayton, Highland Park, Roselle Park, Spotswood

FREEDON SILVER (1B): Belvidere, Dunellen, Manville, Middlesex, South Hunterdon

Simeon Pincus can be reached at SPincus@GannettNJ.com . Follow him on Twitter @SimeonPincus and on Facebook at www.facebook.com/SimeonPincusCN

