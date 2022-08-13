ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Worth, TX

bvmsports.com

Top 10 Texas QBs for 2022 HS football season

AUSTIN, Texas (BVM) – It’d be a tough task to find high school football better than the product that exists in the Lone Star State. With three teams in the Preseason MaxPreps Top 25, there will be plenty of high-end talent taking the field this fall in the state of Texas.
ARLINGTON, TX
Fort Worth, TX
Fort Worth, TX
Georgia State
Texas Sports
Fort Worth, TX
Texas College Sports
South Carolina State
KSAT 12

Video shows bobcats playing in fairway at North Texas golf course

A North Texas man who typically witnesses quiet games of golf from his backyard caught a rare sight last week. Brian Hughes, who lives in Plano near the Brian Hughes Gleneagles Country Club, said he saw a female bobcat and her three kittens playing near a fairway. Hughes captured a...
WFAA

Straight A's: Here are the top-rated school districts in North Texas

DALLAS — The Texas Education Agency on Monday released "accountability ratings" for all state public school districts and campuses, the first grades handed down by the TEA since the pandemic began. The ratings included A-F grades for several categories for 1,195 school districts and 8,451 campuses, and A-C overall...
TEXAS STATE
concreteproducts.com

Holcim steers Lattimore, sister Texas brands under corporate banner

Holcim US is uniting its Texas brands—Lattimore Materials, Tarrant Concrete, Colorado River Concrete—under the Holcim banner, alongside the producer’s Midlothian cement plant south of the Dallas-Ft. Worth metroplex. The regional rebrand will advance “big ideas and innovations to build progress for people in the Lone Star State,” yet maintain the existing teams and products responsible for unmatched customer satisfaction, management notes.
DALLAS, TX
Tom Handy

Democrat O’Rourke Visits North Texas to Gain Blue Votes

If Democratic candidate Beto O’Rourke wants to win governor, he has to get some voters to change sides, which some haven’t done for years, possibly since Ronald Regan was president in the early 1980s. O’Rourke knows this will be a tough race against Republican Governor Greg Abbott, so he started his campaign across Texas to visit 59 towns over 49 days.
TEXAS STATE
inforney.com

Caldwell Zoo helps 'iconic species of Texas' with new horned lizard hatchlings

The Caldwell Zoo on Saturday announced that a new clutch of the famous Texas Horned Lizard has hatched at the Caldwell Zoo. The zoo joined the efforts of Texas Parks and Wildlife in a managed breeding program to support the population of this endangered species in the wild. After months of diligent care by the reptile and amphibian experts at the zoo, hatchlings began to crawl from their eggs on Monday, Aug. 9.
TEXAS STATE
fwtx.com

Fort Worthian: Becca Waugh

Rebecca (Becca) Waugh has always dabbled in different facets of the fine arts. From painting to digital design, she was determined to do it all. Waugh is the owner and designer of Sleepy Panther Design Co., an independent creative studio based in Fort Worth that specializes in graphic design, illustration, and animation. Starting her own business allowed Waugh to follow whichever path life showed her.
FORT WORTH, TX
nypressnews.com

The Weeknd’s Sold-Out Dallas Concert Was a Visual Masterpiece

On Sunday night, fans packed AT&T Stadium in Arlington for The Weeknd’s sold-out North Texas stop on his After Hours Til Dawn tour. The Canadian singer released his fourth studio album, After Hours, in March 2020. Two years later, to commemorate a new, postpandemic era, he dropped a fifth album, Dawn FM, where he muses on life, family and love.
DALLAS, TX
checkoutdfw.com

Check out the indoor pool at this Arlington home on the market for $2.5 million

The owner of this home in Arlington, Texas gets a very unique indoor pool. The Mediterranean-style home, on the market for $2.5 million, offers backyard views of meadows and creeks. The house has impressive ceiling treatments and what the listing calls "stunning architecture." You'll find crown molding, custom millwork and...
ARLINGTON, TX
CW33 NewsFix

Highest-rated barbecue restaurants in Dallas

Cooking meat low and slow over an indirect heat source—the only real qualifications for barbecue—is a truly American tradition, going back to indigenous cultures and picked up by early Spanish colonizers who also gave it the name the cooking style goes by now: barbacoa. Today, barbecue is a wildly popular staple across the U.S., with many cities and regions boasting their own take (and all claiming to have the best). Because barbecue meat spends hours upon hours cooking, restaurants are a go-to source for many Americans who would rather not spend all day and all night tending to their flames. Stacker compiled a list of the highest-rated barbecue restaurants in Dallas on Tripadvisor. Tripadvisor rankings factor in the average rating and number of reviews. Some restaurants on the list may have recently closed.
DALLAS, TX

