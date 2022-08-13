Read full article on original website
Beto says Abbott is "a failed governor desperately trying to cover up the fact that he still hasn't fixed the grid."Ash JurbergTexas State
Fort Worth is Going to Lower Your Property Tax by 2 CentsTom HandyFort Worth, TX
Fort Worth ISD Instituting New Security Measures for the New School YearLarry Lease
Arlington ISD Launching New Service To Keep Parents Informed During EmergenciesLarry LeaseArlington, TX
Steer the Budget has ended, but resident voices can still be heard – FY 2023 Fort Worth City BudgetSouthside MattFort Worth, TX
bvmsports.com
Top 10 Texas QBs for 2022 HS football season
AUSTIN, Texas (BVM) – It’d be a tough task to find high school football better than the product that exists in the Lone Star State. With three teams in the Preseason MaxPreps Top 25, there will be plenty of high-end talent taking the field this fall in the state of Texas.
These are some of the best bowling alleys around North Texas, according to Yelp
"Yeah, well that's just like, your opinion man." Everybody knows the classic bowling scene in the hit comedy movie The Big Lebowski.
Coming Back this Fall is Your Chance to Race Exotic Sports Cars in Texas
The days of building a crazy track around your bedroom to race your Hot Wheels can finally come true. There just won't be any loop de loops. You can drive some the best exotic sports cars or muscle cars in the world at three Texas tracks this fall. The company...
Arlington resident pockets $1.75 million Texas Lottery win
If you hear someone, specifically a resident of the Dallas-Fort Worth Metroplex complaining about their pockets being heavier than normal, this might be why.
KSAT 12
Video shows bobcats playing in fairway at North Texas golf course
A North Texas man who typically witnesses quiet games of golf from his backyard caught a rare sight last week. Brian Hughes, who lives in Plano near the Brian Hughes Gleneagles Country Club, said he saw a female bobcat and her three kittens playing near a fairway. Hughes captured a...
WFAA
Straight A's: Here are the top-rated school districts in North Texas
DALLAS — The Texas Education Agency on Monday released "accountability ratings" for all state public school districts and campuses, the first grades handed down by the TEA since the pandemic began. The ratings included A-F grades for several categories for 1,195 school districts and 8,451 campuses, and A-C overall...
concreteproducts.com
Holcim steers Lattimore, sister Texas brands under corporate banner
Holcim US is uniting its Texas brands—Lattimore Materials, Tarrant Concrete, Colorado River Concrete—under the Holcim banner, alongside the producer’s Midlothian cement plant south of the Dallas-Ft. Worth metroplex. The regional rebrand will advance “big ideas and innovations to build progress for people in the Lone Star State,” yet maintain the existing teams and products responsible for unmatched customer satisfaction, management notes.
Democrat O’Rourke Visits North Texas to Gain Blue Votes
If Democratic candidate Beto O’Rourke wants to win governor, he has to get some voters to change sides, which some haven’t done for years, possibly since Ronald Regan was president in the early 1980s. O’Rourke knows this will be a tough race against Republican Governor Greg Abbott, so he started his campaign across Texas to visit 59 towns over 49 days.
2 Dallas steakhouses ranked among report’s top 10 in Lone Star State
There's nothing more Texan than loading up the family and heading out to your favorite steakhouse to get a slab of meat tossed on your plate with some delicious sides.
Eater
Following a Beto O’Rourke Event, Conservatives Boycott the Wrong Big Al’s
Call it a case of mistaken identity. Calls for a protest began after a Waxahachie, Texas eatery, Big Al’s Down the Hatch, hosted an event for gubernatorial candidate Beto O’Rourke on the afternoon of Sunday, August 7. Following the event, the Fort Worth Star-Telegram reports that there was...
Maryland Daily Record
Scott Hoying Net Worth 2022, Age, Height, Weight, Biography, Wiki and Career Details
Girlfriend: Mark Manio (Boyfriend) (2017–present) Scott Richard Hoying is an American singer, songwriter, and pianist who gained international fame when he, along with his childhood friend, founded The Pentatonix, which is a very famous American musical group. He also worked for a while in a musical duo called Superfruit.
CandysDirt.com
North Texas Suburbs Fare Better Than the Rest of Texas in Top 100 Livable Cities
Another livability study is out and it bodes well for North Texas. McKinney ranked 18th, Plano 29th, and Denton 83rd in Livability.com’s Top 100 Best Places to Live in the U.S. in 2022. That’s it. As vast as Texas is, only three cities made the website’s top-100 list...
Houston Chronicle
A team of UT Southwestern neuroscience professors may have found the secret to living longer
DALLAS -- New research from the UT Southwestern Medical Center suggests that not only what we eat, but also when we eat it, could play a role in how long we live. The idea that reducing the amount of calories you eat can extend your lifespan has been around for a while.
inforney.com
Caldwell Zoo helps 'iconic species of Texas' with new horned lizard hatchlings
The Caldwell Zoo on Saturday announced that a new clutch of the famous Texas Horned Lizard has hatched at the Caldwell Zoo. The zoo joined the efforts of Texas Parks and Wildlife in a managed breeding program to support the population of this endangered species in the wild. After months of diligent care by the reptile and amphibian experts at the zoo, hatchlings began to crawl from their eggs on Monday, Aug. 9.
fwtx.com
Fort Worthian: Becca Waugh
Rebecca (Becca) Waugh has always dabbled in different facets of the fine arts. From painting to digital design, she was determined to do it all. Waugh is the owner and designer of Sleepy Panther Design Co., an independent creative studio based in Fort Worth that specializes in graphic design, illustration, and animation. Starting her own business allowed Waugh to follow whichever path life showed her.
nypressnews.com
The Weeknd’s Sold-Out Dallas Concert Was a Visual Masterpiece
On Sunday night, fans packed AT&T Stadium in Arlington for The Weeknd’s sold-out North Texas stop on his After Hours Til Dawn tour. The Canadian singer released his fourth studio album, After Hours, in March 2020. Two years later, to commemorate a new, postpandemic era, he dropped a fifth album, Dawn FM, where he muses on life, family and love.
Best places to get some fresh fruit in North Texas, according to Foursquare
DALLAS (KDAF) — No summer pool day is complete without a bowl of fresh fruit. There is no better-tasting snack after a day of running around as a kid. No matter which fruit was your favorite, whether that be strawberries, bananas or even melons, you can’t go wrong with fruit.
checkoutdfw.com
Check out the indoor pool at this Arlington home on the market for $2.5 million
The owner of this home in Arlington, Texas gets a very unique indoor pool. The Mediterranean-style home, on the market for $2.5 million, offers backyard views of meadows and creeks. The house has impressive ceiling treatments and what the listing calls "stunning architecture." You'll find crown molding, custom millwork and...
CW33 NewsFix
Highest-rated barbecue restaurants in Dallas
Cooking meat low and slow over an indirect heat source—the only real qualifications for barbecue—is a truly American tradition, going back to indigenous cultures and picked up by early Spanish colonizers who also gave it the name the cooking style goes by now: barbacoa. Today, barbecue is a wildly popular staple across the U.S., with many cities and regions boasting their own take (and all claiming to have the best). Because barbecue meat spends hours upon hours cooking, restaurants are a go-to source for many Americans who would rather not spend all day and all night tending to their flames. Stacker compiled a list of the highest-rated barbecue restaurants in Dallas on Tripadvisor. Tripadvisor rankings factor in the average rating and number of reviews. Some restaurants on the list may have recently closed.
checkoutdfw.com
This city in North Texas has been ranked the fourth best place to raise a family in the country
One of the most important life choices for those who want to start a family is choosing the perfect place to do so. If you decided that Plano was the place for you, you can rest assured that you've made a great choice, based on a new WalletHub study. With...
