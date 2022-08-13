ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta, GA

FOX Sports

Marlins to break losing streak in game against the Braves

Atlanta Braves (69-46, second in the NL East) vs. Miami Marlins (50-64, fourth in the NL East) PITCHING PROBABLES: Braves: Bryce Elder (1-3, 5.48 ERA, 1.73 WHIP, 14 strikeouts); Marlins: Braxton Garrett (2-6, 4.02 ERA, 1.20 WHIP, 69 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Braves -140, Marlins +118; over/under is 8 runs.
FOX Sports

Mets visit the Braves to begin 4-game series

New York Mets (75-40, first in the NL East) vs. Atlanta Braves (70-46, second in the NL East) PITCHING PROBABLES: Mets: Carlos Carrasco (13-4, 3.76 ERA, 1.28 WHIP, 123 strikeouts); Braves: Spencer Strider (6-4, 3.11 ERA, 1.05 WHIP, 138 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Braves -147, Mets +125; over/under is 8...
numberfire.com

Jacob Stallings sitting for Marlins on Sunday

Miami Marlins catcher Jacob Stallings is not in the lineup Sunday in the team's game against the Atlanta Braves. Stallings is being replaced behind the plate by Nick Fortes versus Braves starter Bryce Elder. In 284 plate appearances this season, Stallings has a .212 batting average with a .557 OPS,...
numberfire.com

Charles Leblanc not in Marlins' Sunday lineup

Miami Marlins infielder Charles Leblanc is sitting Sunday in the team's game against the Atlanta Braves. Leblanc is being replaced at third base by Joey Wendle versus Braves starter Bryce Elder. In 47 plate appearances this season, Leblanc has a .378 batting average with a .938 OPS, 1 home run,...
CBS New York

Mets blank Phillies for 17th win in last 20 games

NEW YORK -- Chris Bassitt hurled five scoreless innings, Francisco Lindor set the franchise record for RBIs by a shortstop and the New York Mets defeated the Philadelphia Phillies 6-0 Sunday for their 17th win in 20 games.Burly slugger Daniel Vogelbach homered and Mark Canha had two hits for New York, which moved 35 games over .500 for the first time since September 2006.The Mets posted their second straight shutout and kept 5 1/2 games ahead of Atlanta atop the NL East. The Mets and Braves open a four-game series in Atlanta beginning Monday. New York leads the majors with...
960 The Ref

Braves Rally in 9th to Sweep Marlins

The Braves scored three runs in the top of the ninth as they rallied to beat the Marlins 3-1 Sunday in Miami. The Braves finished off the four game sweep as they remain 5 1/2 games back of the Mets in the NL East. The Braves and Mets begin a...
