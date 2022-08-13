Read full article on original website
Marlins to break losing streak in game against the Braves
Atlanta Braves (69-46, second in the NL East) vs. Miami Marlins (50-64, fourth in the NL East) PITCHING PROBABLES: Braves: Bryce Elder (1-3, 5.48 ERA, 1.73 WHIP, 14 strikeouts); Marlins: Braxton Garrett (2-6, 4.02 ERA, 1.20 WHIP, 69 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Braves -140, Marlins +118; over/under is 8 runs.
MLB Odds: Mets vs. Braves prediction, odds, pick – 8/15/2022
The New York Mets take on the Atlanta Braves. Check out our MLB odds series for our Mets Braves prediction and pick. Carlos Carrasco goes to the mound for the Mets, while Spencer Strider gets the start for the Braves. Carlos Carrasco had a 4.85 ERA for the season at...
Mets visit the Braves to begin 4-game series
New York Mets (75-40, first in the NL East) vs. Atlanta Braves (70-46, second in the NL East) PITCHING PROBABLES: Mets: Carlos Carrasco (13-4, 3.76 ERA, 1.28 WHIP, 123 strikeouts); Braves: Spencer Strider (6-4, 3.11 ERA, 1.05 WHIP, 138 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Braves -147, Mets +125; over/under is 8...
Losing streak over, Tigers eye another win over Guardians
The Detroit Tigers finally had something to smile about on Monday, though they needed two chances to break their losing
Jacob Stallings sitting for Marlins on Sunday
Miami Marlins catcher Jacob Stallings is not in the lineup Sunday in the team's game against the Atlanta Braves. Stallings is being replaced behind the plate by Nick Fortes versus Braves starter Bryce Elder. In 284 plate appearances this season, Stallings has a .212 batting average with a .557 OPS,...
Charles Leblanc not in Marlins' Sunday lineup
Miami Marlins infielder Charles Leblanc is sitting Sunday in the team's game against the Atlanta Braves. Leblanc is being replaced at third base by Joey Wendle versus Braves starter Bryce Elder. In 47 plate appearances this season, Leblanc has a .378 batting average with a .938 OPS, 1 home run,...
Mets blank Phillies for 17th win in last 20 games
NEW YORK -- Chris Bassitt hurled five scoreless innings, Francisco Lindor set the franchise record for RBIs by a shortstop and the New York Mets defeated the Philadelphia Phillies 6-0 Sunday for their 17th win in 20 games.Burly slugger Daniel Vogelbach homered and Mark Canha had two hits for New York, which moved 35 games over .500 for the first time since September 2006.The Mets posted their second straight shutout and kept 5 1/2 games ahead of Atlanta atop the NL East. The Mets and Braves open a four-game series in Atlanta beginning Monday. New York leads the majors with...
Braves Rally in 9th to Sweep Marlins
The Braves scored three runs in the top of the ninth as they rallied to beat the Marlins 3-1 Sunday in Miami. The Braves finished off the four game sweep as they remain 5 1/2 games back of the Mets in the NL East. The Braves and Mets begin a...
Braves: Ronald Acuña Jr. refuses to let Marlins turf war put him on IL
Atlanta Braves outfielder Ronald Acuña Jr. has a turf war going with the Miami Marlins, aright. Aaron Rodgers owns the Chicago Bears, Dansby Swanson owns the Washington Nationals and Ronald Acuña Jr. owns the Miami Marlins. Although captain Donnie Baseball and the Fish do their damnedest to mess...
New York Mets vs. Atlanta Braves prediction and odds, Mon., 8/15: Braves look to narrow NL East gap
The Atlanta Braves must do better this time around against the New York Mets or risk losing any legitimate chance to catch them in the National League East. The two teams -- each with 70-plus wins -- open a four-game series on Monday in Atlanta. A week ago, the Mets...
Rays' Drew Rasmussen loses perfect game in ninth inning vs. Orioles
Jorge Mateo did not want to be on the wrong end of history on Sunday. The Baltimore Orioles had gone 24 up, 24 down through eight innings against Tampa Bay Rays starter Drew Rasmussen on Sunday. At just 79 pitches, Rasmussen came out for the ninth inning with perfection in sight.
