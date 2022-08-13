The Houston Texans have been preaching takeaways under new coach Lovie Smith, and they were able to find their first blessing, even if it was in a preseason game. With 3:03 to go in the first quarter, defensive back Tremon Smith picked off second-year quarterback Ian Book on a deflection. Smith returned the pick for 12 yards up to the Saints’ 34-yard line.

HOUSTON, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO