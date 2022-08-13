Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Amazon Wants Your Palm Print Scanned To Pay at 65 Whole Foods in CaliforniaLet's Eat LACalifornia State
3 Great BYOB Restaurants In Los AngelesLet's Eat LALos Angeles, CA
The Fast-Food Chain With the Best Mexican Food According to New Survey (and It’s Not Who You Think)Let's Eat LALos Angeles, CA
Most romantic restaurants in Los Angeles to wine and dine Your dateVivid SnacksLos Angeles, CA
Related
Robyn Griggs, ‘Another World’ Actress, Dies at 49
Robyn Griggs, known for her roles on soap operas Another World and One Life to Live, has died. She was 49. The actress’ passing was announced on her Facebook page Saturday. She had been battling cervical cancer and was open about her health struggles on social media, with Griggs posting last month that she had been diagnosed with four new tumors. More from The Hollywood ReporterAnne Heche Taken Off Life Support, Rep Says; Dies at 53Jessica Klein, 'Beverly Hills, 90210' Writer and Producer, Dies at 66Denise Dowse, Actress in 'Beverly Hills, 90210' and 'Insecure,' Dies at 64 Griggs debuted as Stephanie Hobart on One...
Anne Heche's Cause Of Death Explained
Actor Anne Heche, star of "Donnie Brasco," "Wag the Dog," and "Six Days, Seven Nights," died on Friday after a serious car crash on August 5.
HipHopDX.com
50 Cent Keeps It In The Family As His Son Stars In His New Horror Movie
50 Cent has a sprawling media empire that looks set to include his son, with the 9-year-old starring in the rapper’s upcoming new horror film Skill House. Over the weekend, the G-Unit boss took to his Instagram with a series of posts showing his son Sire Jackson chatting with the film’s director Josh Stolberg.
10-Year-Old Nigerian Boy Is 'World's Youngest Billionaire'
10-year-old Muhammed Awal Mustapha owned his first mansion at age six, travels around the world in a private jet, and is now said to be the world's youngest billionaire.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Drake Responds to Report That He Took a 14-Minute Jet Flight
Drake is defending himself after getting dragged by eco-friendly social media users about the use of his private jet. On Tuesday (July 25), Drake addressed the recent outcry over reports that he and other celebrities use private jets excessively, harming the environment. Specifically, Drizzy was being called out for supposedly taking a 14-minute flight from Toronto to nearby Hamilton.
Chance The Rapper Speaks On New Album And His Newfound Passion For Cinematography
Chance The Rapper visited 'Posted On The Corner' for a chat that was fun, educational & definitely allowed for Young Chano to talk his ish!
HitPiece, the Infamous Music NFTs Startup, Relaunches With Actual Musician Partners
In February, an early version of an NFT marketplace centered on single and album artwork called HitPiece became the focal point of a social media uproar. Artists aired their collective rage after seeing their album and single artwork apparently being offered up as NFTs without permission. The website shut down in short order. Months later, the service has relaunched with actual participation from a handful of artists, Billboard reports.
hotnewhiphop.com
Homeless Shelter Frustrated By Kanye West's Empty Promises After His Cryptic Post
On Friday, Kanye West detailed his inspiration behind his design philosophy. In a post to Instagram, Kanye wrote, "Look to the children, look to the homeless as the biggest inspiration for all design." Kanye has been vocal about helping the homeless in the past, but the LA Mission, one of the organizations West has collaborated with, claims that he's all talk and no walk.
RELATED PEOPLE
50 Cent recalls Beyoncé wanted to scrap him over Jay-Z (video)
Rap mogul 50 Cent recalled that Beyoncé once confronted him aggressively over some squabble that he’d had with her husband Jay-Z that left him stunned and uncertain on how to respond. The “Power” producer was speaking with “The Breakfast Club” about the time that the pop goddess because...
Comments / 0