Lee County, FL

Early voting for Lee County primary election: Here's what you need to know

By Nikki Ross, Fort Myers News-Press
 2 days ago
Early voting for Lee County's primary election began Saturday.

The primary election is set for Tuesday, Aug. 23. Winners of the primary election will move on to the general election on Tuesday, Nov. 8, if they face a challenger.

Vicki Collins, communications director for the Lee County Supervisor of Elections Office, said so far they haven't received a lot of mail-in ballots, however they expect more to come in next week.

"In 2020, 80% of our voters voted before election day," Collins said. "That was by mail in and early voting."

The News-Press gathered information from the Lee County Supervisor of Elections Office on everything you need to know about voting locally:

How can I vote early?

You can either vote early in-person from Aug. 13 to Aug. 20 or fill out a vote-by-mail ballot.

If you are voting in-person on election day, voters need to be in line by 7 p.m. at their designated precinct. To find your precinct, visit lee.vote.

In order to participate in this election, residents must have registered to vote in Florida by July 25, 2022.

Where can I go for early voting in Lee County?

There are 12 locations throughout Lee County where you can go for early voting. All locations are open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., Aug. 13 through Aug. 20.

Wait times can be found online at lee.vote.

Bonita Springs early voting

Lee County Elections Branch Office, 25987 S. Tamiami Trail.

Cape Coral early voting

Cape Coral - Lee County Public Library, 921 SW 39th Terrace.

Lee County Elections Branch Office, 1039 SE 9th Ave.

Northwest Regional Library, 519 Chiquita Blvd.

Estero early voting

Estero Recreation Center, 9200 Corkscrew Palms Blvd.

Fort Myers early voting

Dr. Carrie D. Robinson Center, 2990 Edison Ave.

Fort Myers Regional Library, 15290 Bass Road.

Lee County Elections Center, 13180 S. Cleveland Ave.

Lehigh Acres early voting

East County Regional Library, 881 Gunnery Road.

Veterans Park Recreation Center, 55 Homestead Road.

North Fort Myers early voting

North Fort Myers Recreation Center, 2000 N. Recreation Parkway

Do I need to bring anything to early voting?

A photo ID that is not expired and has your signature.

Who's on the ballot?

For a full list of local candidates, visit lee.vote.

Who can I vote for?

Florida is a closed primary election state. In primary elections, registered voters can only vote for their registered party’s candidates in a partisan race on the ballot. Additionally, in a primary election, all registered voters, regardless of party affiliation, can vote on any issue, nonpartisan race, and race where a candidate faces no opposition in the general election.

Can I still get a Vote-by-Mail Ballot?

The last day to request a Vote-by-Mail Ballot to be mailed is 5 p.m., Aug. 13.

When is the last day I can mail my ballot?

The United States Postal Service recommends all ballots be mailed at least one week before the due date.

How many mail-in ballots have been returned?

As of Aug. 11, 57,318 of 510,796 eligible voters had submitted their mail-in ballots.

Nikki Ross covers education for the Fort Myers News-Press and Naples Daily News. She can be reached at NRoss@gannett.com or follow her on Twitter @nikkiinreallife.

Lehigh Acres Gazette

Governor Ron DeSantis never vetted his endorsements

Governor Ron DeSantis took an unusual move by giving an endorsement for the non-partisan Lee County school board race. DeSantis publicly endorsed Armor Persons and Sam Fisher in July for a spot on the Lee County school board. Read about Armor Persons https://thelehighacresgazette.com/news/2022/06/lets-meet-armor-d-persons-the-school-board-candidate-father-and-family-man/. Read about Sam Fisher https://thelehighacresgazette.com/news/2022/07/sam-fisher-gets-money-from-a-democrat-big-labor-pac/. District five...
gulfshorebusiness.com

Lehigh Acres Gazette

Longboat Observer

New 100-bed hospital in North Port to relieve pressure at SMH-Sarasota

Fifteen years after acquiring 32 acres near Interstate 75, Sarasota Memorial Health Care System has begun planning and site work for SMH-North Port. It will be the third acute care hospital in the SMH network and the first hospital for North Port, which at 80,000 residents is the largest city in Sarasota County.
NORTH PORT, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Downtown Fort Myers possible changes after Sunday shooting

People around downtown Fort Myers want to see a change after someone was shot early Sunday morning but they’re expected to be okay. We could learn more about potential changes by Monday evening’s Fort Myers city council meeting. Johnny Streets, Fort Myers city councilman, does not like how...
FORT MYERS, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Coast Guard ends their active search for missing Naples doctor

The Coast Guard is ending their active search for missing Naples doctor, Chaundre Cross. Cross was last seen at the Naples Bay Marina on Aug. 10. His boat was located on Aug. 11 but Cross was not on board. The boat was brought back to shore on Aug. 13 after being anchored in the Gulf of Mexico between Naples and Sanibel.
NAPLES, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Crumbl Cookies launches first SWFL location in North Naples

In this Gulfshore Business report, something sweet is coming to Southwest Florida after a popular shop specializing in cookies just opened. The new Crumbl Cookies shop in Naples enjoyed a fantastic grand opening recently. Crumbl started in 2017 in Utah and the founders rapidly expanded to more than 500 locations...
NAPLES, FL
estero-fl.gov

Corkscrew Road Widening Update from Lee County August 12, 2022

Corkscrew motorists should expect slower than usual traffic when approaching The Preserve as work is occurring in the community’s entrance. The following work activities are scheduled to occur, however unforeseen underground conditions and weather may affect this schedule. During the nighttime/overnight hours of 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. on...
LEE COUNTY, FL
WINKNEWS.com

How Southwest Florida residents deal with invasive iguanas

A Southwest Florida man uses an unorthodox method to keep invasive iguanas out of his yard. In Cape Coral, iguanas are seen sunbathing along seawalls and running across yards, but Richard Dahlstrom has a plan to get rid of the pesky pest. He uses CDs in his yard to deter them. It’s been about a month since he put them up and he said his plants are grateful.
CAPE CORAL, FL
