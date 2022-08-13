Road closures, safety concerns and more coming for Historic Yellow House move in Howland

HOWLAND, Ohio (WKBN) – Two major roads are closing for the moving of the Historical Society Yellow House .

According to a Howland Fire Department Facebook post , Parts of State Route 46 and State Route 82 will be completely closed beginning Sunday.

Howland Fire Department says there are many safety issues at hand with the moving of the house, so the streets must remain clear.

The move will reportedly be a labor intensive event involving ODOT, Ohio Edison, Ohio State Highway Patrol, Howland PD and Howland Fire.

Electrical lines over the roadways may also have to be disconnected, reconnected or moved.

First News will be covering the move on Sunday.

Check back on our website to see updates and progress on this developing story.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKBN.com.