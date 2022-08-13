Read full article on original website
NJ Man Wanted For Killing Victim, Dumping Body On PA Highway: Report
A warrant has been issued for the arrest of a New Jersey man wanted for killing another Garden State resident and dumping his body along a Pennsylvania highway, PennLive reports. Robert Christie, 36, of Trenton, was charged Friday, Aug. 12 with criminal homicide, abuse of a corpse, and tampering with...
WFMZ-TV Online
Woman seriously hurt in pedestrian crash in Allentown
ALLENTOWN, Pa. - A woman was hit by a car in Allentown. It happened around 11:40 a.m. Monday at Chew and Madison streets, Allentown police said. The woman was taken to the hospital with serious injuries, and she is expected to survive, authorities said. Police tape blocked off a large...
WFMZ-TV Online
As Musikfest shooting investigation continues, Great Allentown Fair spokesperson talks security protocols
BETHLEHEM, Pa. - Bethlehem police say a 20-year-old man was shot in the stomach Saturday night at Musikfest. Vendors along West Lehigh Street say the shooting happened in the middle of the street around 10:45 p.m. Police say it was an isolated event between two people. Police have not said...
Authorities: 20-year-old man shot at Musikfest in Bethlehem over weekend
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A man was shot at Musikfest in Lehigh County on Saturday night, investigators confirmed Monday. The shooting sent people scrambling for cover at the festival in Bethlehem. Officers say the man was shot in the stomach and is in stable condition at the hospital. They are describing this as an isolated incident between two people. Witnesses told Eyewitness News they heard a gunshot just before 11 p.m. Saturday night."It was a bang that everybody could hear," Andrew Zachmeyer, an eyewitness, said. Zackmeyer was finishing his shift at the concession booth just before 11 p.m. on Saturday when he says a single gunshot shattered the celebration inside Musikfest in Bethlehem."We run out like here and everyone is yelling at us, 'Get back, get back,'" Zachmeyer said. It sent people running and hiding under tables. Musikfest reopened on Sunday at noon as planned, but additional security was present.
NJ man accused of killing acquaintance, dumping body by Pa. highway: report
Police have issued a warrant for a Trenton, N.J., man who is accused of killing another man and dumping his body along a highway in Bucks County. According to the Philadelphia Inquirer, Robert Christie, 36, was charged on Aug. 12 by police with criminal homicide, conspiracy, abuse of a corpse, tampering with evidence, fleeing apprehension, and related offenses.
WFMZ-TV Online
Police identify motorcyclist killed in Lower Mount Bethel crash
L. MOUNT BETHEL TWP., Pa. - A motorcyclist died after crashing into a turning pickup truck in rural Northampton County over the weekend. Nicholas Paone, 28, was killed in the crash around 3:30 p.m. Saturday in Lower Mount Bethel Township, said state police. He was driving on Martins Creek Belvidere...
WFMZ-TV Online
Deadly fundraiser crash not related to fatal fire, police say
BERWICK, Pa. - A man could face additional charges after intentionally plowing his vehicle into a crowd gathered for a fundraiser, then killing his mother, police say. Adrian Sura Reyes, 24, was arrested Saturday night after the deadly string of events. It happened in a community already reeling from a...
Musikfest shooting left one 1 man wounded, Bethlehem police confirm
A man was wounded in a targeted shooting late Saturday night at Musikfest, Bethlehem police reported Monday in a news release. “The victim is a 20-year-old man with a gunshot wound to the abdomen and he was taken to an area hospital for treatment where he remains in stable condition,” police said on Facebook.
WFMZ-TV Online
Psychologist discusses impact incidents like the shooting at Musikfest have on members of the public
BETHLEHEM, Pa. - It's a sight becoming all too common around the country and right here at home: people running for their lives at the sound of gunshots. Bethlehem police say a 20-year-old man was shot in the abdomen. A little more than a month prior, a shooting at Easton's Heritage Day left a teen injured.
WFMZ-TV Online
Musikfest resumes Sunday after late-night shooting
BETHLEHEM, Pa. -- The music plays again at Musikfest. Bethlehem police authorized the festival to resume at noon Sunday after a shooting Saturday night. It happened around 10:45 p.m., and the event was shut down as a precaution. Authorities have not released details on what happened, but called it an "isolated incident."
WFMZ-TV Online
Lower Southampton Twp. police looking for missing teen
L. SOUTHAMPTON TWP., Pa. - Police in Bucks County are asking for the public's help in their search for a missing 17-year-old girl. Gianna Palmer did not return home Sunday evening, according to a news release from the Lower Southampton Township Police Department. Police say the investigation is indicating that...
WFMZ-TV Online
Runaway Upper Mount Bethel teen found safe
U. MOUNT BETHEL TWP., Pa. - A Northampton County teenager who ran away has been found safe and returned to his family, state police said. Jakobi Ward, 15, ran away from his friend's house in Roseto when his parents came to pick him up Sunday morning, state police said.
WFMZ-TV Online
Coroner IDs man fatally shot in Reading over weekend
BERN TWP., Pa. — The Berks County coroner has identified the man who was fatally shot in Reading over the weekend. Alexis Martinez, 38, died Saturday morning at the scene of the shooting in the 600 block of North Front Street. An autopsy was being performed Monday morning to...
WFMZ-TV Online
Man drove through fundraiser crowd, killed mother because he was 'extremely frustrated,' police say
BERWICK, Pa. - Authorities say a man sped up as he crashed into a crowd of people gathered for a fundraiser, then fled and killed his mother. Adrian Sura Reyes, 24, told investigators he drove past the benefit outside of a bar in Berwick, Columbia County Saturday night, before turning around and going back to hit them.
Slate Belt runaway is found safe, state police say
UPDATE: A 15-year-old runaway from Upper Mount Bethel Township was found safe and returned to his family, Pennsylvania State Police said Monday. INITIAL REPORTING: Pennsylvania State Police are asking the public to help find a 15-year-old runaway from Upper Mount Bethel Township. The teenager was staying at a friend’s home...
Juvenile thrown from vehicle in Garden State Parkway crash
A juvenile suffered serious injuries after she was thrown from a vehicle in a crash Saturday morning on the Garden State Parkway in Union County. A 51-year-old Maplewood woman was driving a minivan southbound in the area of milepost 140.5 in Kenilworth around 9:30 a.m. when the vehicle struck the right guardrail, according to a New Jersey State Police spokesman.
Slate Belt Motorcyclist, 28, Killed In Crash With Pickup Truck: PA State Police
A Slate Belt motorcyclist was killed in a crash with a pickup truck, Pennsylvania State Police confirmed. According to the crash report, the accident occurred on Martins Creek, Belvidere Highway at the intersection with Gravel Hill Road in Lower Mount Bethel Township around 3:30 p.m. on Saturday, August 13. A...
Pennsylvania man argued with mom drove into crowd killing 1, injuring 17, then beat mother to death
BERWICK, Pa. (AP) — Pennsylvania state police say a man upset about an argument with his mother drove into a crowd of people at a fundraiser for victims of a recent deadly house fire, killing one person at the event and injuring 17 others, then returned home and beat his mother to death. Police identified the driver […]
String of armed robberies under investigation in Franklin, NJ
FRANKLIN (Somerset) — A trio of armed robberies within the span of a week is under investigation, according to the Somerset County Prosecutor's Office. Authorities say police responded to early morning robberies on Aug. 6, 9, and 10. The first incident last weekend took place shortly after 5 a.m....
Two dead, 17 injured in chaotic night
Berwick, Pa. — Two people are dead and 17 others are injured after a driver barreled through a crowd attending a fundraiser in Berwick, then drove to Nescopeck where he fatally beat a woman, police say. Adrian Oswaldo Sura Reyes, 24, is now in custody and charged with two counts of criminal homicide for the deaths of one victim in Berwick and the second in Nescopeck. Police did not release a motive for the alleged crimes. ...
