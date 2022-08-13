ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Phillipsburg, NJ

Woman seriously hurt in pedestrian crash in Allentown

ALLENTOWN, Pa. - A woman was hit by a car in Allentown. It happened around 11:40 a.m. Monday at Chew and Madison streets, Allentown police said. The woman was taken to the hospital with serious injuries, and she is expected to survive, authorities said. Police tape blocked off a large...
ALLENTOWN, PA
Authorities: 20-year-old man shot at Musikfest in Bethlehem over weekend

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A man was shot at Musikfest in Lehigh County on Saturday night, investigators confirmed Monday. The shooting sent people scrambling for cover at the festival in Bethlehem. Officers say the man was shot in the stomach and is in stable condition at the hospital. They are describing this as an isolated incident between two people. Witnesses told Eyewitness News they heard a gunshot just before 11 p.m. Saturday night."It was a bang that everybody could hear," Andrew Zachmeyer, an eyewitness, said.  Zackmeyer was finishing his shift at the concession booth just before 11 p.m. on Saturday when he says a single gunshot shattered the celebration inside Musikfest in Bethlehem."We run out like here and everyone is yelling at us, 'Get back, get back,'" Zachmeyer said. It sent people running and hiding under tables. Musikfest reopened on Sunday at noon as planned, but additional security was present.
BETHLEHEM, PA
Phillipsburg, NJ
Phillipsburg, NJ
Deadly fundraiser crash not related to fatal fire, police say

BERWICK, Pa. - A man could face additional charges after intentionally plowing his vehicle into a crowd gathered for a fundraiser, then killing his mother, police say. Adrian Sura Reyes, 24, was arrested Saturday night after the deadly string of events. It happened in a community already reeling from a...
BERWICK, PA
Musikfest resumes Sunday after late-night shooting

BETHLEHEM, Pa. -- The music plays again at Musikfest. Bethlehem police authorized the festival to resume at noon Sunday after a shooting Saturday night. It happened around 10:45 p.m., and the event was shut down as a precaution. Authorities have not released details on what happened, but called it an "isolated incident."
BETHLEHEM, PA
Lower Southampton Twp. police looking for missing teen

L. SOUTHAMPTON TWP., Pa. - Police in Bucks County are asking for the public's help in their search for a missing 17-year-old girl. Gianna Palmer did not return home Sunday evening, according to a news release from the Lower Southampton Township Police Department. Police say the investigation is indicating that...
BUCKS COUNTY, PA
Runaway Upper Mount Bethel teen found safe

U. MOUNT BETHEL TWP., Pa. - A Northampton County teenager who ran away has been found safe and returned to his family, state police said. Jakobi Ward, 15, ran away from his friend's house in Roseto when his parents came to pick him up Sunday morning, state police said.
NORTHAMPTON COUNTY, PA
Coroner IDs man fatally shot in Reading over weekend

BERN TWP., Pa. — The Berks County coroner has identified the man who was fatally shot in Reading over the weekend. Alexis Martinez, 38, died Saturday morning at the scene of the shooting in the 600 block of North Front Street. An autopsy was being performed Monday morning to...
READING, PA
Slate Belt runaway is found safe, state police say

UPDATE: A 15-year-old runaway from Upper Mount Bethel Township was found safe and returned to his family, Pennsylvania State Police said Monday. INITIAL REPORTING: Pennsylvania State Police are asking the public to help find a 15-year-old runaway from Upper Mount Bethel Township. The teenager was staying at a friend’s home...
ROSETO, PA
Juvenile thrown from vehicle in Garden State Parkway crash

A juvenile suffered serious injuries after she was thrown from a vehicle in a crash Saturday morning on the Garden State Parkway in Union County. A 51-year-old Maplewood woman was driving a minivan southbound in the area of milepost 140.5 in Kenilworth around 9:30 a.m. when the vehicle struck the right guardrail, according to a New Jersey State Police spokesman.
UNION COUNTY, NJ
Two dead, 17 injured in chaotic night

Berwick, Pa. — Two people are dead and 17 others are injured after a driver barreled through a crowd attending a fundraiser in Berwick, then drove to Nescopeck where he fatally beat a woman, police say. Adrian Oswaldo Sura Reyes, 24, is now in custody and charged with two counts of criminal homicide for the deaths of one victim in Berwick and the second in Nescopeck. Police did not release a motive for the alleged crimes. ...
NESCOPECK, PA

