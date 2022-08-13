ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shelby Charter Township, MI

Barleycorn's Public House in Shelby Township closes due to staffing issues

By Susan Selasky, Detroit Free Press
The Detroit Free Press
The Detroit Free Press
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2700OK_0hG6nwuc00

A staffing shortage forced another metro Detroit restaurant to shutter.

Barleycorn's Public Housein Shelby Township closed in late July because of trouble with staffing issues. Owned by the Joe Vicari Restaurant Group (JVRG), Barleycorn's Public House opened in March 2021 in the former Buc'eez Pub.

"It is a beautiful buildout, but we had a difficult time staffing the restaurant," Joe Vicari said in a statement.

Staffing shortages, along with higher food costs, are among the issues the restaurant industry continues to grapple with, according to a May survey by the Michigan Restaurant and Lodging Association (MRLA). More than 80% of restaurant and hotel operators surveyed said they don't have enough labor to meet the demand. Nearly 60% of those surveyed also said they are operating at fewer hours because of inadequate staffing.

When Barleycorn's opened, it was billed as offering chef-inspired, locally sourced, scratch-made food offerings and handcrafted cocktails.

The JVRG, widely known for its multiple Andiamo Italian restaurants and Joe Muer Seafood spots, acquired Buc'eez Pub in September 2020. At the same time, the restaurant group also acquired the Triple Nickel in Birmingham, which is now called the Birmingham Pub. In Grosse Pointe Farms, the group acquired The Hill Seafood and Chop House and transformed it into the Bronze Door.

The restaurant group also owns The Statler Bistro, an American/French-style bistro on the first floor of the City Club Apartments building near Grand Circus Park in downtown Detroit.

Contact Detroit Free Press food writer Susan Selasky and send food and restaurant news to: sselasky@freepress.com. Follow @SusanMariecooks on Twitter.

Support local journalism and become a digital subscriber to the Free Press.

Comments / 4

Gramma D.
2d ago

Sadly,too many people don't want to work for a living anymore,they would rather sponge off the hardworking taxpayers.I admire the people who are out there working.

Reply
6
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Michigan Food & Drinks
Local
Michigan Lifestyle
City
Detroit, MI
City
Shelby Charter Township, MI
Local
Michigan Restaurants
City
Grosse Pointe Farms, MI
CBS Detroit

Whitmer Declares State Of Emergency For 4 SE Michigan Counties After Water Main Break

(CBS DETROIT) — Gov. Gretchen Whitmer has declared a state of emergency as several communities in Southeast Michigan remain under a boil water advisory following a water main break. Whitmer issued the declaration over the weekend for Lapeer, Macomb, Oakland and St. Clair counties. “We are drawing on every resource we have and taking every action necessary to get impacted families the help they need,” Whitmer said in a press release. “On Saturday, I activated the State Emergency Operations Center to coordinate our response efforts, and with today’s state of emergency declaration, we are ensuring that state resources will be available as long...
MICHIGAN STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Food Drink Info#Local Life#Restaurant Info#The Restaurant Group#Food Drink#Jvrg#Andiamo#Italian#Joe Muer Seafood#The Hill Seafood#Chop House#The Statler Bistro#American
ClickOnDetroit.com

Boil water notice issued for 13 Metro Detroit communities due to leak in GLWA’s largest water main

A precautionary boil water notice was issued for 13 communities on Saturday after a water main break caused a loss of pressure in the morning. The advisory initially covered 23 Metro Detroit communities Saturday morning, but was updated to include only 13 by Saturday afternoon. The advisory was lifted for the following communities: Clinton Township, Flint, Flint Township, Rochester Hills, Pontiac, Auburn Hills, Orion Township, Utica, Troy, Sterling Heights and Lapeer.
MICHIGAN STATE
ClickOnDetroit.com

Northern Michigan passenger rail plan, from Ann Arbor to Traverse City, one step closer to reality

A plan to activate a railroad corridor that runs from Southeast Michigan to Traverse City and Petoskey has received new funding to advance planning stages. In July, Michigan state lawmakers, led by northern Michigan’s Senator Wayne Schmidt, included $1 million to advance the Northern Michigan passenger rail Phase II planning study in the State of Michigan’s 2023 Labor and Economic Opportunity budget.
ANN ARBOR, MI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Restaurants
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Seafood
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
The Detroit Free Press

Boil water advisory in effect for 12 metro Detroit communities, affecting 935,000 residents

The boil water advisory issued early Saturday is still in effect for 12 metro Detroit communities, after a water main break was discovered early Saturday morning. The Great Lakes Water Authority (GLWA) discovered the break on a 120-inch water transmission main that distributes finished drinking water to 23 communities across Oakland, Macomb and Wayne counties, affecting 935,000 residents. GLWA provides drinking water services to nearly 40% of Michigan’s population, and the transmission main is the largest in the regional distribution system. ...
CBS Detroit

Man, 48, Arraigned In Death Of Co-Worker At GM Orion Assembly Plant

(CBS DETROIT) – A 48-year-old man has been arraigned on an open murder charge in connection with fatally assaulting his co-worker at the General Motors assembly plant in Orion Township, according to the Oakland County Sheriff’s Office. Astrit Bushi | Credit: Oakland County Sheriff’s Office Astrit Gjon Bushi, is accused in the beating death of his 49-year-old co-worker, Gregory Lanier Robertson, of Pontiac. “As we pivot to holding the suspect accountable for the incredibly brutal murder he perpetrated, our prayers are with the families and co-workers that are affected,” Oakland County Sheriff Michael Bouchard said. Officials say Bushi, a resident alien from Albania, was...
OAKLAND COUNTY, MI
9&10 News

More than 900K people told to boil water in SE Michigan

BURTCHVILLE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (AP) — More than 900,000 people in southeastern Michigan were advised to boil their drinking water Saturday after a break was reported in a critical pipe. The roughly two dozen communities included Pontiac, Sterling Heights, Clinton Township, Utica and Troy, the Great Lakes Water Authority, known...
MICHIGAN STATE
thelivingstonpost.com

Ultra-MAGA delegates win at county conventions across the state; Reckling leaves early

So-called "Ultra MAGA" candidates, alt-conservative Republicans who have adopted an "America First" isolationist philosophy, swept GOP county conventions across Michigan on Thursday night in the runup to the Michigan Republican Party convention on Aug. 27 in Lansing. In Macomb and Hillsdale counties, personality conflicts and ideological battles caused warring factions to hold competing county conventions, causing the state GOP to decide whose delegates to seat, according to The Detroit News. But from Ottawa County to Oakland County to the Upper Peninsula, new faces were seen showing up to conventions and casting votes for slates that defeated those candidates supported by.
MICHIGAN STATE
ClickOnDetroit.com

19 years ago: Blackout hits Metro Detroit, Northeast putting 50 million in dark

DETROIT – It’s been 19 years since a major power outage put 50 million people from Detroit to New York in the dark. About 50 million people lost power Aug. 14, 2003, when a tree branch in Ohio started an outage that cascaded across a broad swath from Michigan to New England and Canada.
The Detroit Free Press

The Detroit Free Press

10K+
Followers
6K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Detroit Michigan news - freep.com is the Detroit Free Press. News about Detroit, as well as headlines and stories from around Michigan.

 http://freep.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy