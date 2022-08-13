Read full article on original website
Related
BBC
Huge jellyfish swarm surrounds boat in Israel
Mesmerising aerial footage has captured a huge swarm of jellyfish off the coast of Israel. The country's marine authorities were inspecting the waters of Haifa Bay during the annual jellyfish migration, when its boat was surrounded. Israel Parks and Nature Authority said that pollution and climate change are increasing the...
Florida Woman Catches Enormous Sawfish Off the Beach, Estimated Between 800-1,000 Pounds
A Florida woman caught an enormous sawfish off the beach last Friday night. Jillian Sanders wants to become “Angler of the Year” by October. The title is given annually to the winner of the Fort Myers Beach Tarpon Club tarpon competition. This season, Sanders has landed three tarpons...
Teen Tourists That Captured Alligator told Police They Were 'Bored'
The teens from Connecticut allegedly tied a slipknot around the alligator after they spotted it in a pond in Hilton Head during a trip with family.
Holiday warning as dramatic videos show pods of raging orcas attacking and trying to capsize boats in Brit hotspots
SAILORS in popular Brit holiday spots have been warned to stay in port at night after shocking videos showed raging orcas trying to capsize boats. There has been increased reports of killer whales attacking boats off the coasts of Spain and Portugal. More than 230 orca interactions have been reported...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Enormous Alligator Terrorizes North Carolina Family: 'Like Lake Placid'
Carol Woollery and her daughter pulled out of their driveway and were met with an alligator turning to face them with its mouth open.
100-pound sailfish leaps out of water, stabs woman on boat off Florida coast
A 70-year-old woman was stabbed by the bill of a 100-pound sailfish that leapt out of the water and attacked her as her companions were trying to reel it in on a boat near the Florida coast, authorities said. The sailfish stabbed the woman from Arnold, Maryland in the groin...
Orcas Attack So Many Boats Sailors Are Being Told To Stay in Port at Night
Since the summer of 2020, there have been more and more reports of orcas interfering with boats off the coast of Spain.
Mass drowning horror as young girl among 17 dead after boat capsizes off coast of The Bahamas
AT least 17 people including a child have died after a boat packed with dozens of migrants capsized in rough seas while heading to the US. Rescue teams battled to save those who plunged into the waters off the coast of the Bahamas - and it's feared there may be many still missing.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Sharks spotted in knee-deep water as swimmers run for safety
Sharks spotted in knee-deep water in Florida have sent beachgoers sprinting from the water, marking the latest incident of an uptick of sightings of the massive predators along the US northeast shorelines.On Saturday afternoon, Kara Skonieczny was at Neptune Beach in Jacksonville and was quick to whip out her camera and grab footage of a pair of sharks who had pulled up into the shallow water, Fox 13 first reported.The sighting quickly sent some swimmers sprinting for the shore, as one person in the video shared online can be heard shouting, “get out of the water”.The plea, however, was...
People
2 Dead, 8 Rescued and Several Others Still Missing After Migrant Boat Capsizes Off Florida Keys
Two people were found dead and five others are still missing after a boat capsized off the Florida Keys, the U.S. Coast Guard said in statement on Friday. According to the statement, eight people were also rescued by "good Samaritans and partner agency crews." Among the eight rescued, six were transferred to emergency medical services for medical evaluation while two others were in good health and were transferred to a Coast Guard patrol boat.
Fisherman Dead After Horror Crash With U.S. Coast Guard Boat
A fisherman was killed and his brother was injured when their boat collided with a U.S. Coast Guard cutter off the coast of Puerto Rico on Monday, officials say. The horrific crash took place near the town of Dorado and left Carlos Rosario dead with his brother, Samuel Rosario, hurt but alive. The brothers were aboard a 23-foot commercial fishing vessel called Desakata while the Coast Guard sailors were traveling in a 154-foot rapid-response cutter. The National Transportation Safety Board is investigating the crash to find out how it occurred and how similar incidents could be avoided in future, according to Capt. José Díaz, commander of the Coast Guard Sector San Juan. “We sincerely mourn the passing of Carlos Rosario,” he said. “We send our most heartfelt condolences to his family, friends and loved ones, and pray they find strength during this most difficult time.”Read it at AP
27 Cuban migrants — including eight children — land in Key West on a wooden boat
Twenty-seven Cuban migrants landed at Higgs Beach in Key West Saturday morning, among them were eight children.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Coast Guard intercepts sailboat packed with migrants off Biscayne Bay
MIAMI – A sailboat, tightly packed with 150 to 200 people, ran aground near Boca Chita in Biscayne Bay Thursday morning. The people aboard are believed to be Haitian migrants. As rising violence takes its toll back home, Haitian activists say more and more people are making dangerous journeys, trying to get to the US.Crews say there is a perimeter set up miles out into Biscayne Bay as they evaluate and speak with people on board the sailboat. They were given food and water and evaluated. At least two women, a man and a child were...
Coast Guard searching for Florida doctor after his boat was found far offshore
The U.S. Coast Guard is searching for a Florida doctor who took his boat out of a marina several days ago and did not return. Chaundre Cross, 49, left the Naples Bay Resort and Marina on Tuesday morning, the U.S. Coast Guard said in a statement on Twitter. He was traveling in his boat, a 34-foot Crownline named "Vitamin Sea."
Phys.org
How a mollusk found in the Florida Keys can put you in jail
Florida's marine life attracts people from all over the world—but what happens if someone gets too comfortable with the state's natural wonders?. Florida has strictly enforced laws in place to protect wildlife. Last week, for instance, a tourist visiting from Houston was accused of taking eight queen conch from their habitats in the Florida Keys. He was arrested and taken to jail.
Rescuers heaved a massive sea turtle back into the ocean after it got stuck on a beachfront patio
After a large green sea turtle wandered onto a beachfront patio in Florida, it needed a little help from local rescuers to find its way back to sea.
Did a police boat fatally strike a snorkeler in the Keys? Inquiry launched to find out
"This is an active and ongoing boating accident investigation."
Video: Florida Woman Lands Massive, Rare Sawfish. “When I Saw It, I Was In Awe”
Jillian Sanders hopes to be declared “Angler of the Year” come October. It’s the title given to the winner of the Fort Myers Beach Tarpon Club’s annual tarpon competition. And so far this season, with three tarpon landed, including a 7-footer that was estimated to weigh 180 pounds, she is in the lead. On Friday night, she was looking to add to her lead when she hooked into a fish that would have blown all competitors out of the water, if it had only been a tarpon. Instead, it was a monster smalltooth sawfish.
Boy, 10, loses part of his leg after shark attack in Florida Keys
A 10-year-old lost a part of his leg after he was attacked by a shark while on vacation in the Florida Keys. Jameson Reeder Jr is grateful that his life was spared in a “very traumatic” attack by what is believed to be a 8ft bull shark, his uncle said in a post on Facebook, adding that that child “took a crushing blow below his knee”.Jameson had to be airlifted to a Miami hospital, where his leg was amputated from just below the knee to save his life as that part of the leg was not operable from the...
PHOTO: Fishermen Catch Rare Blue Lobster in Maine, Will Keep it in Restaurant Tank
Blue lobsters are incredibly rare. Obviously, as noted by the popular restaurant chain Red Lobster, their primary color is red. This past weekend, on Thursday, a father and son fishing duo caught an extremely rare blue lobster. It’s noted that the chances of the catch are incredibly slim. The family now proudly displays the crustacean in a tank at their family restaurant. They plan to release the lobster back into the wild within a week or so.
Comments / 0