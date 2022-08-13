Read full article on original website
Clear bags required at Manatee school sporting events
MANATEE COUNTY - You'll have to bring a clear bag if you want to go to sporting events in Manatee County schools. According to the Herald Tribune, the policy is coming back after previously being implemented in 2019. The district didn't cite a specific event that led to this. A...
Piney Point site discharging water throughout the week
MANATEE COUNTY- More water is being discharged from the troubled Piney Point this week as the site prepares to close for good. After a few months of heavy rain, Officials at the Piney Point site need to drain water out of the stacks, but this water isn’t contaminated. “It’s...
Bradenton police chief responds to allegations
Bradenton's police chief is calling recent allegations against her "slanderous." According to the Herald Tribune, chief Melanie Bevan wrote an open letter disputing allegations that she conducted an "unlawful search" of a home and mishandled an internal investigation. Bevan is accused of searching a home without a warrant in July....
One person injured in Sarasota shooting, Sunday
SARASOTA (WSNN) - An investigation is underway after one person was shot last night in North Sarasota, authorities say. Sarasota Police tweeted about the incident a little before 8 p.m. saying it happened near 24th St and Gillespie Ave. SPD says a victim was taken to the hospital with non-life...
Governor DeSantis campaigns for school board candidates
FLORIDA - Governor Ron DeSantis hits the road to campaign for school board members around the state. While school board races are technically non-partisan and supposed to be local to that specific district, the governor has endorsed candidates many Florida counties, including Sarasota, Miami-Dade, Hillsborough, Manatee, Alachua and others. The...
‘Baby killer’ billboard taken down; both sides speak out
Last week a mobile billboard showed candidate Lauren Kurnov next to the words 'baby killer', alluding to Kurnov's earlier employment with Planned Parenthood. “It's disheartening, it’s upsetting, it's ugly, and it’s really not what we as a community should be focusing on,” said Kurnov. Englewood resident Conni...
Suncoast school districts step up security measures for sporting events
MANATEE COUNTY - School districts across the Suncoast are stepping up security measures for sporting events. Manatee County Schools are enhancing safety and security measures with the use of weapon detection systems , including security wands, and reinforcing its clear bag policy. “You see it everywhere, you go to the...
Man sentenced to 30 years for road rage killing
MANATEE COUNTY (WSNN) - John Thomas Cray will spend 30 years in prison after a road rage incident led to the death of another man. According to a release from the State Attorney, Cray got into an argument with another driver on the roadway. When both men were pulled over on the side of the road, the victim walked towards Cray's vehicle, but Cray ended up striking the victim with his vehicle.
Anna Maria business featured on TODAY show
ANNA MARIA ISLAND (WSNN) - A Suncoast family-owned business gets national attention on NBC's TODAY show. Joie Inn is a boutique vacation spot on Anna Maria Island owned by a family of six. Ashley Petrone and her husband Dino purchased and renovated this four-room hotel after vacationing there. On August...
Lewis Black coming to Suncoast, interview airs Sunday
SARASOTA - He's the "King of Rant," and he's coming to rant in Sarasota. Comedian Lewis Black will return to the Van Wezel Sunday, December 11. He's performed on Comedy Central's "The Daily Show" since the late 90s and has performed in almost three dozen comedy specials, including for HBO.
