Lehigh Acres woman found guilty of attempted first-degree murder; sentencing Sept. 19

Katrina Drakes, of Lehigh Acres, was found guilty and charged with attempted first-degree murder, following a four-day trial in Fort Myers.

In April 2018, Drakes, 26, shot a man outside of an apartment complex in Fort Myers.

Drakes waited in her SUV for the victim, John Scroggins, 23 at the time, to arrive home, according to a press release from the State Attorney's Office.

Scroggins told deputies a female he knows as Jazmin Rosado Drakes accused him of having sexual relationships with Jazmin’s significant other, Katrina Drakes, according to the arrest affidavit.

As the victim drove though the gates of the apartment complex, Drakes stepped out of her vehicle and shot him once in the chest .

The victim survived the shooting.

Fort Myers police investigated the crime.

Katrina Drakes fled the scene and was apprehended at her home in Lehigh Acres by the Lee County Sheriff’s Office several days after the shooting, officials said.

Sentencing is slated for Sept. 19.

