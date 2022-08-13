ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lehigh Acres, FL

Lehigh Acres woman found guilty of attempted first-degree murder; sentencing Sept. 19

By Tomas Rodriguez, Fort Myers News-Press
The News-Press
 2 days ago

Katrina Drakes, of Lehigh Acres, was found guilty and charged with attempted first-degree murder, following a four-day trial in Fort Myers.

In April 2018, Drakes, 26, shot a man outside of an apartment complex in Fort Myers.

Drakes waited in her SUV for the victim, John Scroggins, 23 at the time, to arrive home, according to a press release from the State Attorney's Office.

Scroggins told deputies a female he knows as Jazmin Rosado Drakes accused him of having sexual relationships with Jazmin’s significant other, Katrina Drakes, according to the arrest affidavit.

Previous: Fort Myers woman charged in April 19 shooting at Bernwood Trace apartment complex

Reward raised: Family, friends boost reward for information on killer of Fort Myers football coach

As the victim drove though the gates of the apartment complex, Drakes stepped out of her vehicle and shot him once in the chest .

The victim survived the shooting.

Fort Myers police investigated the crime.

Katrina Drakes fled the scene and was apprehended at her home in Lehigh Acres by the Lee County Sheriff’s Office several days after the shooting, officials said.

Sentencing is slated for Sept. 19.

Tomas Rodriguez is a Breaking/Live News Reporter for the Naples Daily News and The News-Press. You can reach Tomas at TRodriguez@gannett.com or 772-333-5501. Follow him on Twitter @TomasFRoBeltran .

This article originally appeared on Fort Myers News-Press: Lehigh Acres woman found guilty of attempted first-degree murder; sentencing Sept. 19

Public Safety
