One person injured in Sarasota shooting, Sunday
SARASOTA (WSNN) - An investigation is underway after one person was shot last night in North Sarasota, authorities say. Sarasota Police tweeted about the incident a little before 8 p.m. saying it happened near 24th St and Gillespie Ave. SPD says a victim was taken to the hospital with non-life...
Petland continues to sell dogs after local ban is stayed
Petland is still selling dogs in Manatee County despite a ban on the retail sale of dogs and cats. According to the Herald Tribune, this ban just went into effect this week after the county commission voted last year on the ban. Petland has two stores in Manatee County and is challenging the new ordinance.
Man sentenced to 30 years for road rage killing
MANATEE COUNTY (WSNN) - John Thomas Cray will spend 30 years in prison after a road rage incident led to the death of another man. According to a release from the State Attorney, Cray got into an argument with another driver on the roadway. When both men were pulled over on the side of the road, the victim walked towards Cray's vehicle, but Cray ended up striking the victim with his vehicle.
Clear bags required at Manatee school sporting events
MANATEE COUNTY - You'll have to bring a clear bag if you want to go to sporting events in Manatee County schools. According to the Herald Tribune, the policy is coming back after previously being implemented in 2019. The district didn't cite a specific event that led to this. A...
Suncoast school districts step up security measures for sporting events
MANATEE COUNTY - School districts across the Suncoast are stepping up security measures for sporting events. Manatee County Schools are enhancing safety and security measures with the use of weapon detection systems , including security wands, and reinforcing its clear bag policy. “You see it everywhere, you go to the...
Sarasota school libraries halt donations, purchases for now
SARASOTA COUNTY - Sarasota County school libraries halt all donations and purchases until at least January 2023. According to the Herald Tribune, the change comes as the education bill HB 1467 took effect, signed by Governor Ron DeSantis. Among other things, it revised selection requirements for school materials. The district...
Piney Point site discharging water throughout the week
MANATEE COUNTY- More water is being discharged from the troubled Piney Point this week as the site prepares to close for good. After a few months of heavy rain, Officials at the Piney Point site need to drain water out of the stacks, but this water isn’t contaminated. “It’s...
"No Swim" advisories lifted in Sarasota County
SARASOTA COUNTY - Great news for beach goers this weekend. Test results came back with "satisfactory" bacteria levels for all Sarasota County beaches. For this reason, the "no swim" advisories that were in place for Siesta Key Beach, North Lido Beach, and Lido Casino are lifted. It's now safe to...
Lewis Black coming to Suncoast, interview airs Sunday
SARASOTA - He's the "King of Rant," and he's coming to rant in Sarasota. Comedian Lewis Black will return to the Van Wezel Sunday, December 11. He's performed on Comedy Central's "The Daily Show" since the late 90s and has performed in almost three dozen comedy specials, including for HBO.
Golf tourney to raise money to send veterans to D.C.
PUNTA GORDA - Veterans will be taking on an upcoming flight to Washington D.C., and you can help get them there. According to a press release, Southwest Florida Honor Flight will present their Fall Golf Tournament Saturday, October 15 at Deep Creek Golf Course. Registration is open. It's $90 per...
Anna Maria business featured on TODAY show
ANNA MARIA ISLAND (WSNN) - A Suncoast family-owned business gets national attention on NBC's TODAY show. Joie Inn is a boutique vacation spot on Anna Maria Island owned by a family of six. Ashley Petrone and her husband Dino purchased and renovated this four-room hotel after vacationing there. On August...
