NFL

247Sports

Freshman wide receiver stands out in first scrimmage at Alabama

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. – A few Alabama wide receivers are dealing with injuries this preseason. The most notable is sophomore JoJo Earle, who is set to miss 6-8 weeks becaues of a Jones fracture. Other wideouts that aren’t quite 100-percent healthy include freshman Aaron Anderson (knee) and Louisville transfer Tyler Harrell, though Harrell has been able to practice.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
247Sports

Watch: Marcus Freeman Announces Notre Dame's Starting Quarterback

Notre Dame Head Coach Marcus Freeman, in consultation with Quarterback Coach Tommy Rees, named sophomore Tyler Buchner as the starting quarterback for the 134th edition of Notre Dame football. The Fighting Irish open the season on Saturday, September 3rd in Columbus against Ohio State.
COLLEGE SPORTS
247Sports

Miami Hurricanes football: Jimmy Johnson more 'excited' than 'ever' for Mario Cristobal to lead program

Mario Cristobal seems to be universally liked at Miami. The Hurricanes hired him away from Oregon this offseason and not only did he get the approval of Hurricanes legend and Pro Football Hall of Famer Michael Irvin, former 'Canes coach Jimmy Johnson is a big fan as well. Speaking with the Miami Herald, Johnson was asked his thoughts on the Hurricanes hiring Cristobal, someone he actually recruited when the latter was in high school.
COLLEGE SPORTS
247Sports

Veteran cornerback out with injury; freshman makes position change

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. – One of the top position battles in Alabama’s fall camp is at cornerback. Several players are vying for the pair of first-team roles during the preseason, but one of the top contenders did not participate in Saturday’s first scrimmage, head coach Nick Saban said.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
247Sports

Three-Star DL Ashton Sanders de-commits from Cal

A Class of 2023 commit for the California Golden Bears has now reopened his recruitment. Three-Star Los Angeles (Calif.) Cathedral High School defensive lineman Ashton Sanders announced Sunday that he is decommitting from Cal. Sanders wrote in a statement, “Thank you Cal. First and foremost I would like to thank...
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Spun

Former Texas Football Legend Reportedly Dead At 73

The Texas Longhorns football program is in mourning today following the passing of one of their all-time great players from the Darrell K. Royal era. On Sunday, Ashly Elam reported that legendary Longhorns running back Steve Worster has passed away. He was 73 years old. Worster was one of the...
AUSTIN, TX
247Sports

Everything Notre Dame QB Tyler Buchner said on Saturday

Notre Dame quarterback Tyler Buchner was publicly named the starter following practice on Saturday. Following that workout, he spoke with the media about the news and a variety of other topics. Here is everything he had to say. On winning the starting job. Throughout this process, this whole thing is...
COLLEGE SPORTS
247Sports

RB Caziah Holmes no longer on Penn State football roster

Midway through Penn State preseason football camp, Lions247 has learned that third-year running back Caziah Holmes is no longer a member of the Nittany Lions roster. A program official confirmed Saturday morning. The 5-foot-11, 217-pound redshirt sophomore was seen in practice action as recent as Wednesday. Last Saturday, at Penn...
STATE COLLEGE, PA
The Spun

Everyone's Saying Same Thing About Jim Harbaugh, Jim Schwartz Sunday

A very awkward moment at the end of a Premier League match has the wider sports world buzzing about former NFL head coaches Jim Harbaugh and Jim Schwartz today. Today's marquee matchup between Tottenham Hotspur and Chelsea ended in a 2-2 draw. But when managers Antonio Conte and Thomas Tuchel met for a handshake, things got really heated.
NFL

