247Sports
Freshman wide receiver stands out in first scrimmage at Alabama
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. – A few Alabama wide receivers are dealing with injuries this preseason. The most notable is sophomore JoJo Earle, who is set to miss 6-8 weeks becaues of a Jones fracture. Other wideouts that aren’t quite 100-percent healthy include freshman Aaron Anderson (knee) and Louisville transfer Tyler Harrell, though Harrell has been able to practice.
247Sports
Watch: Marcus Freeman Announces Notre Dame's Starting Quarterback
Notre Dame Head Coach Marcus Freeman, in consultation with Quarterback Coach Tommy Rees, named sophomore Tyler Buchner as the starting quarterback for the 134th edition of Notre Dame football. The Fighting Irish open the season on Saturday, September 3rd in Columbus against Ohio State.
247Sports
Miami Hurricanes football: Jimmy Johnson more 'excited' than 'ever' for Mario Cristobal to lead program
Mario Cristobal seems to be universally liked at Miami. The Hurricanes hired him away from Oregon this offseason and not only did he get the approval of Hurricanes legend and Pro Football Hall of Famer Michael Irvin, former 'Canes coach Jimmy Johnson is a big fan as well. Speaking with the Miami Herald, Johnson was asked his thoughts on the Hurricanes hiring Cristobal, someone he actually recruited when the latter was in high school.
247Sports
Veteran cornerback out with injury; freshman makes position change
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. – One of the top position battles in Alabama’s fall camp is at cornerback. Several players are vying for the pair of first-team roles during the preseason, but one of the top contenders did not participate in Saturday’s first scrimmage, head coach Nick Saban said.
247Sports
DeShaun Foster on Charbonnet, RB Depth, the Rose Bowl, and More
UCLA running back coach DeShaun Foster talked about how Zach Charbonnet worked to improve during the offseason, his "two-back" system and trying to find that second back from the depth chart, getting UCLA back to the Rose Bowl and more.
247Sports
What We Learned: 5 things from Mississippi State training camp
Mississippi State has now been in training camp for more than a week and the Bulldogs just finished off their first training camp scrimmage on Saturday.
247Sports
Three-Star DL Ashton Sanders de-commits from Cal
A Class of 2023 commit for the California Golden Bears has now reopened his recruitment. Three-Star Los Angeles (Calif.) Cathedral High School defensive lineman Ashton Sanders announced Sunday that he is decommitting from Cal. Sanders wrote in a statement, “Thank you Cal. First and foremost I would like to thank...
Photos: Meet The Longtime Wife Of NBC's Cris Collinsworth
It's a big day for the Collinsworth family. While Cris Collinsworth has consistently been one of the top football broadcasters in the sport, his son, Jac Collinsworth, is now joining the ranks. According to a report from the New York Post, Jac Collinsworth is set to become the play-by-play voice...
ESPN Computer Predicts College Football's 5 Worst Teams
The 2022 college football season is now just a couple of weeks away. The regular season is set to begin at the end of the month, with several prominent contests taking place over the first few weeks of the season. Which college football teams are bound to have the worst...
247Sports
Georgia football: Freshman running back Branson Robinson ‘more than just muscle’
Last summer, future Georgia signee Branson Robinson turned heads with a photo of his bulked-out body carrying the football at a camp. Now, Robinson is in the midst of his first fall camp as a Bulldog, and his coaches expect him to do more than just flex. Georgia run-game coordinator...
Six schools that the Pac-12 should consider adding
The Pac-12 needs a contingency plan for the days after USC and UCLA and expansion may be the way to go
NFL・
Former Texas Football Legend Reportedly Dead At 73
The Texas Longhorns football program is in mourning today following the passing of one of their all-time great players from the Darrell K. Royal era. On Sunday, Ashly Elam reported that legendary Longhorns running back Steve Worster has passed away. He was 73 years old. Worster was one of the...
247Sports
Barnhart says Calipari's new basketball facility is not part of UK’s 'strategic plan'
LEXINGTON - Kentucky basketball coach John Calipari's wish for a new basketball training facility is not something athletic director Mitch Barnhart is prioritizing at the moment. In a rare press conference Saturday to address the ongoing feud between Calipari and football coach Mark Stoops, Barnhart discussed the status of several...
247Sports
Cleveland Browns News and Rumors 8/13: Watson Speaks, Harris Injured, and Sincere vs. Staged
The Cleveland Browns played their first pre-season game on Friday night. Still, the most important news may have been in the team’s pregame show, an orchestrated, purposeful affair that featured a rare interaction between Deshaun Watson and an interviewer. In the brief interaction, Watson, for the first time, expressed...
247Sports
Everything Notre Dame QB Tyler Buchner said on Saturday
Notre Dame quarterback Tyler Buchner was publicly named the starter following practice on Saturday. Following that workout, he spoke with the media about the news and a variety of other topics. Here is everything he had to say. On winning the starting job. Throughout this process, this whole thing is...
247Sports
RB Caziah Holmes no longer on Penn State football roster
Midway through Penn State preseason football camp, Lions247 has learned that third-year running back Caziah Holmes is no longer a member of the Nittany Lions roster. A program official confirmed Saturday morning. The 5-foot-11, 217-pound redshirt sophomore was seen in practice action as recent as Wednesday. Last Saturday, at Penn...
Everyone's Saying Same Thing About Jim Harbaugh, Jim Schwartz Sunday
A very awkward moment at the end of a Premier League match has the wider sports world buzzing about former NFL head coaches Jim Harbaugh and Jim Schwartz today. Today's marquee matchup between Tottenham Hotspur and Chelsea ended in a 2-2 draw. But when managers Antonio Conte and Thomas Tuchel met for a handshake, things got really heated.
NFL・
247Sports
Late Kick: Texas Tech is a chaos team in 2022
In this excerpt from Late Kick Live, Josh Pate says Texas Tech is a chaos team heading into the 2022 season.
247Sports
Wake Forest DT Dion Bergan named to Feldman's Freaks List
Wake Forest coach Dave Clawson joked about defensive tackle Dion Bergan Jr. after the scrimmage at Truist Field Friday.
247Sports
At long last, Jacobe Johnson's recruitment ends as Sooners keep four-star ATH home
The quiet Oklahoma town of Rush Springs is home to twelve hundred people, and its lone claim to fame is its unofficial title as the "Watermelon Capital of the World." Every year, it hosts the annual Rush Springs Watermelon Festival, which regularly attracts tens of thousands of tourists. The town...
