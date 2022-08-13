Read full article on original website
Related
ESPN Computer Predicts College Football's 5 Worst Teams
The 2022 college football season is now just a couple of weeks away. The regular season is set to begin at the end of the month, with several prominent contests taking place over the first few weeks of the season. Which college football teams are bound to have the worst...
What's next for Notre Dame QB Drew Pyne after losing competition to Tyler Buchner?
Drew Pyne didn't win the Notre Dame quarterback competition. But nobody expects his devotion to the Irish to wane whatsoever.
Breaking: Gators land commitment from 4-star DL Will Norman
The Florida Gators are looking to have a big weekend along the defensive line, with a pair of top targets having already been on tap for their decision dates. The Gators already landed Top100 defensive lineman Kelby Collins. However, they kept the good times rolling when Bradenton (Fla.) IMG Academy four-star defensive lineman Will Norman pulled the trigger and committed to the Gators. Despite him saying he wanted to take some visits into the fall, there was some belief amongst the Florida staff that he would make a decision earlier than that. He went through with those plans by picking the school he had been seen as a lean to for most of the year.
Jason Garrett Has Reportedly Landed A Prominent New Job
Jason Garrett has reportedly landed a prominent new job ahead of the 2022 football season. While the former Dallas Cowboys head coach won't be on the sideline, he'll be calling some important games for NBC. According to a report from Andrew Marchand of the New York Post, Garrett will be...
NFL・
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Georgia football: Freshman running back Branson Robinson ‘more than just muscle’
Last summer, future Georgia signee Branson Robinson turned heads with a photo of his bulked-out body carrying the football at a camp. Now, Robinson is in the midst of his first fall camp as a Bulldog, and his coaches expect him to do more than just flex. Georgia run-game coordinator...
Freshman wide receiver stands out in first scrimmage at Alabama
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. – A few Alabama wide receivers are dealing with injuries this preseason. The most notable is sophomore JoJo Earle, who is set to miss 6-8 weeks becaues of a Jones fracture. Other wideouts that aren’t quite 100-percent healthy include freshman Aaron Anderson (knee) and Louisville transfer Tyler Harrell, though Harrell has been able to practice.
Top247 ATH Kenyon Sadiq pulls stunner, commits to Oregon
Idaho Falls (Idaho) Skyline athlete Kenyon Sadiq recently named a final three of Iowa State, Michigan and Washington. The final week of July saw Sadiq name that final three and it looked liked one of the Cyclones, Wolverines or Huskies would get him. But on Monday, he announced his commitment...
What We Learned: 5 things from Mississippi State training camp
Mississippi State has now been in training camp for more than a week and the Bulldogs just finished off their first training camp scrimmage on Saturday.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Ole Miss quarterback situation got a little more interesting after Saturday's scrimmage
Jared Redding and David Johnson of 247Sports discuss what they saw from Ole Miss' fall scrimmage on Saturday, August 13.
Former Texas Football Legend Reportedly Dead At 73
The Texas Longhorns football program is in mourning today following the passing of one of their all-time great players from the Darrell K. Royal era. On Sunday, Ashly Elam reported that legendary Longhorns running back Steve Worster has passed away. He was 73 years old. Worster was one of the...
Gators already feeling effects of newly opened Heavener Football Training Center
Sunday marked move-in day for the Gators at the brand-new $85 million James W. Heavener Football Training Center, which has been under construction since the summer of 2020, for the first time as a team. It has garnered glowing reviews from players, like a kid in a candy shop. The...
DeShaun Foster on Charbonnet, RB Depth, the Rose Bowl, and More
UCLA running back coach DeShaun Foster talked about how Zach Charbonnet worked to improve during the offseason, his "two-back" system and trying to find that second back from the depth chart, getting UCLA back to the Rose Bowl and more.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
At long last, Jacobe Johnson's recruitment ends as Sooners keep four-star ATH home
The quiet Oklahoma town of Rush Springs is home to twelve hundred people, and its lone claim to fame is its unofficial title as the "Watermelon Capital of the World." Every year, it hosts the annual Rush Springs Watermelon Festival, which regularly attracts tens of thousands of tourists. The town...
4-star ATH Kylan Fox on NC State: 'They're definitely high on my list'
Touted Georgia athlete Kylan Fox discusses his interest in NC State, relationship with the coaching staff and more.
Twitter reaction: Highly ranked CB stuns Texas by committing to Vols
Tennessee again addressed one of its biggest needs on defense Monday afternoon by landing a longtime top target. Four-star Class of 2023 cornerback Jordan Matthews of Woodlawn High School in Baton Rouge, La., announced his commitment to the Vols during a ceremony at his school, picking Tennessee over Texas. The...
Ohio State makes the cut for possible packaged pair of five-star recruits
Jim Knowles and the Ohio State defense got some good news recently. A pair of five-star recruits have put the Buckeyes on their shortlist of destinations. While there are no guarantees, most believe Qua Russaw and James Smith are a package deal and will land at the same school. Both...
Five stars from Iowa football's open fall practice
For the first time since spring-- there was Iowa football inside Kinnick Stadium. On a beautiful sunny day in Iowa City, the Hawkeyes took Duke Slater Field for their open fall practice. There were several notable players that didn't participate including wide receiver Keagan Johnson, offensive tackle Mason Richman, running back Gavin Williams and others, but there was still plenty to take away.
Everything Notre Dame QB Tyler Buchner said on Saturday
Notre Dame quarterback Tyler Buchner was publicly named the starter following practice on Saturday. Following that workout, he spoke with the media about the news and a variety of other topics. Here is everything he had to say. On winning the starting job. Throughout this process, this whole thing is...
Bowl game projections for all 14 SEC teams
Though the college football season has not yet started, it is never too early to begin making projections for the postseason. A lot can happen over the course of the season that can impact a program’s chances of making a competitive bowl. The goal is to be one of the four teams that are selected to the College Football Playoff to compete for a national championship.
Ohio State facing various injuries in fall camp
Just over a year ago, Ohio State welcomed the Big Ten Network out to fall camp practice and permitted members of the local media to watch the entire session. The big story that came from that practice was that quarterback C.J. Stroud, who technically hadn’t been named the starter at that point, wasn’t throwing.
247Sports
44K+
Followers
360K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT
Your team. All the time.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0