American teenager arrested trying to smuggle 16 pounds of fentanyl across Texas border
A 16-year-old U.S. citizen was arrested by federal law enforcement officers in El Paso, Texas, over the weekend for attempting to smuggle enough fentanyl to kill more than 3 million people into the United States from Mexico.
4 men indicted in the Texas semitruck smuggling operation that left 53 migrants dead
Four men have been indicted by federal grand juries in connection with the smuggling operation that left 53 migrants dead after they were trapped in the back of a sweltering semitruck last month, a tragedy one Homeland Security Investigations agent called the deadliest human smuggling incident in US history.
Texas woman charged with holding 17 undocumented immigrants hostage
A Texas woman has been accused of holding over a dozen undocumented immigrants hostage in her home, threatening to deprive them of food and water and refusing to let them leave until they "worked off" thousands of dollars of "debt."
Texas law enforcement make multiple drug busts, seize cocaine, meth worth more than $4 million
Texas law enforcement agencies have made multiple drug busts in the past week, seizing a combined total of roughly $4.4 million worth of cocaine and methamphetamine. On Sunday, U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) officers working at the Gateway International Bridge seized more than $3.6 million in methamphetamine. CBP said...
International Business Times
Violent Clash Breaks Out In Northern Mexico Border Prison; 2 Inmates Killed
A fight broke between rival gangs at a prison in Juárez, a Mexican city along the border near El Paso, Texas, resulting in the death of two inmates. As per a statement issued by the Chihuahua Attorney General's Office, turmoil erupted inside the prison at around 1 p.m. Thursday, during the family visitation time, El Paso Times reported.
Transgender Inmate Impregnates Two Females In Prison, Transferred To Another Facility
A transgender inmate was transferred to another corrections facility by authorities in New Jersey after two female inmates became pregnant at the Edna Mahan Correctional Facility for Women, according to the Department of Corrections, NJ.com, reports. Demi Minor, 27, was relocated to the Garden State Youth Correctional Facility in June...
Trump lawyer blows up his “planted” evidence claims: Trump watched “the whole thing” on CCTV
Former President Donald Trump and his lawyers have baselessly peddled a conspiracy theory that the FBI may have "planted" evidence during its raid on Mar-a-Lago because "nobody" was allowed to watch. But Trump's lawyer admitted on Thursday that Trump and his family watched the "whole thing" go down from New York through CCTV footage from the resort.
U.S. defense contractor and wife who were photographed in KGB uniforms charged with stealing identities of dead children in Texas
A U.S. defense contractor and his wife who lived for decades under the identities of two dead Texas children have been charged with identity theft and conspiring against the government, according to federal court records unsealed in Honolulu. Walter Glenn Primrose and Gwynn Darle Morrison, both in their 60s, who...
Gruesome new details emerge in house-of-horrors killings after girl escapes
Grisly details are emerging about a house-of-horrors case in Alabama in which authorities say a boyfriend killed and dismembered his partner and her son before holding her daughter hostage for more than a week.Jose Paulino Pascual-Reyes, 37, has been charged with multiple counts of capital murder, abuse of a corpse, and first degree kidnapping by prosecutors in Tallapoosa County.Authorities say the “heroic” 12-year-old daughter bit through restraints that Mr Pascual-Reyes had used to tie her to a bed post before escaping from his mobile home in Dadeville and raising the alarm.According to an arrest warrant obtained by WRBL, Mr...
Federal judge seizes control of Mississippi jail
JACKSON, Miss (AP) — A federal judge has seized control of a Mississippi jail after citing “severely deficient” conditions at the facility. In a Friday ruling, U.S. Southern District of Mississippi Judge Carlton Reeves placed Hinds County’s Raymond Detention Center in Raymond into receivership. The judge will soon appoint an expert, known as a “receiver,” to temporarily manage the facility in hopes of improving its conditions.
Sen. Blackburn warns migrants on Texas buses are 'threatening' drivers: 'We need to end this'
Sen. Marsha Blackburn, R-Tenn., is sounding the alarm on the ongoing border crisis, warning President Biden's policies are to blame amid a migrant influx. Blackburn joined "Fox & Friends" on Monday to discuss how the crisis at the southern border has spiraled out of control as Texas Gov. Greg Abbott continues to send busloads of illegal immigrants to cities nationwide.
Judge bars Louisiana father from contacting child in custody battle with alleged victim
A Louisiana man has been denied contact with his daughter in the latest development of a high-profile custody case between the father, John Barnes, and mother, Crysta Abelseth, who says their teenage daughter was conceived when Mr Barnes was 30 and Ms Abelseth was 16.The encounter would constitute rape, regardless of consent, under Louisiana law.The case made headlines earlier this summer when Ms Abelseth went public to say that she had lost custody – and we being forced to pay child support – to her alleged rapist.Mr Barnes had been given full custody of their 15-year-old daughter after a...
Missouri woman accused of killing husband disappears, may be 'armed and dangerous'
A Missouri woman has vanished after she was accused of murdering her husband and released on bond. Dawn Rene Wynn, 49, is accused of murder and armed criminal action in connection to the 2021 shooting death of her husband. "She should be considered dangerous and could be armed," the McDonald...
Boston Man Who Kidnapped Woman and Raped Her for Three Days Will Spend Decades Behind Bars
A Massachusetts man convicted of kidnapping and raping a woman repeatedly while keeping her inside his home for days will spend up to nearly 40 years behind bars. Victor Pena, 42, was convicted on July 26 on 10 aggravated rape charges and one kidnapping charge stemming from a 2019 incident in which he held Olivia Ambrose, 23, for three days inside his home in Boston.
Girl was held captive by illegal immigrant in Alabama with dismembered remains of her mother, brother, police say
A 12-year-old girl who was held captive for a week in a mobile home with the dismembered remains of her mother and brother provided key information that led to the arrest of the woman’s live-in boyfriend, authorities said Thursday. The girl, who gnawed through restraints to escape from the...
Mexico court temporarily blocks drug lord's extradition
A Mexican court on Monday temporarily blocked the extradition of a drug lord wanted for the murder of a US undercover agent, dimming Washington's hopes of a quick handover. Rafael Caro Quintero, 69, is on the FBI's list of 10 most-wanted fugitives for the kidnap, torture and murder of Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) special agent Enrique "Kiki" Camarena in 1985.
Digging for dirt: Former attorney general says FBI raid was attempt to tie Trump to Jan. 6 criminal activity
Former U.S. Attorney General Michael Mukasey criticized the FBI raid on Mar-a-Lago as an attempt to take down former President Trump. On "Sunday Morning Futures," Mukasey highlighted the inconsistencies between the messaging from the Department of Justice and FBI and the documents taken during the early morning raid. MICHAEL MUKASEY:...
Oklahoma man accused of killing his 3 kids in murder-suicide involved in ongoing domestic dispute, police say
A murder-suicide in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma last week involving three children and their father is part of an ongoing domestic dispute, new court documents show. Francoise Littlejohn, 30, was found dead in an apparent suicide in the front seat of a Dodge Charger with his three dead children: Trinity, 3, Aliyah, 4, and Kyren, 7, following a dispute at the home involving the children's mother, according to the documents released this week.
Alabama girl escapes kidnapper, helps police discover bodies
A 12-year-old girl escaped a kidnapper in rural Alabama by chewing through her restraints, then led police to the mobile where she had been held, where they discovered two decomposing bodies, CNN reports. Police announced the gruesome discovery on Tuesday, and it was widely reported on Wednesday. The girl was...
Texas police department defends Kyle Rittenhouse selfie amid online backlash: 'Not how our country works'
A Texas small-town police department refused to apologize for a selfie one of its officers snapped with Kyle Rittenhouse amid a slew of online criticism, noting how the now 19-year-old was acquitted by a jury of his peers in the August 2020 shooting of three demonstrators in Kenosha, Wisconsin. "Make...
