ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brownsville, TX

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
City
Houston, TX
City
Carrizo Springs, TX
City
Portland, TX
City
Brownsville, TX
State
Florida State
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
Brownsville, TX
Crime & Safety
International Business Times

Violent Clash Breaks Out In Northern Mexico Border Prison; 2 Inmates Killed

A fight broke between rival gangs at a prison in Juárez, a Mexican city along the border near El Paso, Texas, resulting in the death of two inmates. As per a statement issued by the Chihuahua Attorney General's Office, turmoil erupted inside the prison at around 1 p.m. Thursday, during the family visitation time, El Paso Times reported.
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Border Patrol#Rape#Immigration Policy#Sex Offenders#Illegal Immigrants#Violent Crime#Guatemalan#Salvadoran#Mexican#Cbp
The Independent

Gruesome new details emerge in house-of-horrors killings after girl escapes

Grisly details are emerging about a house-of-horrors case in Alabama in which authorities say a boyfriend killed and dismembered his partner and her son before holding her daughter hostage for more than a week.Jose Paulino Pascual-Reyes, 37, has been charged with multiple counts of capital murder, abuse of a corpse, and first degree kidnapping by prosecutors in Tallapoosa County.Authorities say the “heroic” 12-year-old daughter bit through restraints that Mr Pascual-Reyes had used to tie her to a bed post before escaping from his mobile home in Dadeville and raising the alarm.According to an arrest warrant obtained by WRBL, Mr...
TALLAPOOSA COUNTY, AL
The Associated Press

Federal judge seizes control of Mississippi jail

JACKSON, Miss (AP) — A federal judge has seized control of a Mississippi jail after citing “severely deficient” conditions at the facility. In a Friday ruling, U.S. Southern District of Mississippi Judge Carlton Reeves placed Hinds County’s Raymond Detention Center in Raymond into receivership. The judge will soon appoint an expert, known as a “receiver,” to temporarily manage the facility in hopes of improving its conditions.
MISSISSIPPI STATE
Fox News

Sen. Blackburn warns migrants on Texas buses are 'threatening' drivers: 'We need to end this'

Sen. Marsha Blackburn, R-Tenn., is sounding the alarm on the ongoing border crisis, warning President Biden's policies are to blame amid a migrant influx. Blackburn joined "Fox & Friends" on Monday to discuss how the crisis at the southern border has spiraled out of control as Texas Gov. Greg Abbott continues to send busloads of illegal immigrants to cities nationwide.
TEXAS STATE
The Independent

Judge bars Louisiana father from contacting child in custody battle with alleged victim

A Louisiana man has been denied contact with his daughter in the latest development of a high-profile custody case between the father, John Barnes, and mother, Crysta Abelseth, who says their teenage daughter was conceived when Mr Barnes was 30 and Ms Abelseth was 16.The encounter would constitute rape, regardless of consent, under Louisiana law.The case made headlines earlier this summer when Ms Abelseth went public to say that she had lost custody – and we being forced to pay child support – to her alleged rapist.Mr Barnes had been given full custody of their 15-year-old daughter after a...
LOUISIANA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Immigration
Law & Crime

Boston Man Who Kidnapped Woman and Raped Her for Three Days Will Spend Decades Behind Bars

A Massachusetts man convicted of kidnapping and raping a woman repeatedly while keeping her inside his home for days will spend up to nearly 40 years behind bars. Victor Pena, 42, was convicted on July 26 on 10 aggravated rape charges and one kidnapping charge stemming from a 2019 incident in which he held Olivia Ambrose, 23, for three days inside his home in Boston.
BOSTON, MA
AFP

Mexico court temporarily blocks drug lord's extradition

A Mexican court on Monday temporarily blocked the extradition of a drug lord wanted for the murder of a US undercover agent, dimming Washington's hopes of a quick handover. Rafael Caro Quintero, 69, is on the FBI's list of 10 most-wanted fugitives for the kidnap, torture and murder of Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) special agent Enrique "Kiki" Camarena in 1985.
WASHINGTON STATE
Fox News

Oklahoma man accused of killing his 3 kids in murder-suicide involved in ongoing domestic dispute, police say

A murder-suicide in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma last week involving three children and their father is part of an ongoing domestic dispute, new court documents show. Francoise Littlejohn, 30, was found dead in an apparent suicide in the front seat of a Dodge Charger with his three dead children: Trinity, 3, Aliyah, 4, and Kyren, 7, following a dispute at the home involving the children's mother, according to the documents released this week.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
Fox News

Fox News

778K+
Followers
175K+
Post
648M+
Views
ABOUT

Follow America's #1 cable news network, delivering you breaking news, insightful analysis, and must-see videos.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy