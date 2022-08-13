Carrie Underwood & Dolly Parton Pick Up 2022 GMA Dove Awards Nominations

Carrie Underwood is a powerhouse, and she’s proving she’s one of the most versatile voices in all of music. She teamed up twice this year with legendary rock band Guns N’ Roses. She honored one of the most legendary women of country music, Barbara Mandrell, on the 50th anniversary of Mandrell joining the Grand Ole Opry . And Underwood hopped on stage with a cover band in suburban Nashville for a Tom Petty cover. Now the superstar is earning awards nominations for her recent gospel album.

The Gospel Music Association nominated Carrie Underwood for a Dove Award for Best Bluegrass/Country/Roots Recorded Song of the Year. The nomination is for her track “All is Well” from her 2021 Christmas album My Gift . She’s in the award category with some iconic company. Dolly Parton also received a nomination for her version of “In the Sweet By and By.” The song appeared on a compilation album titled Country Faith Bluegrass .

Carrie Underwood now has four GMA Dove Award nominations and a pair of wins.

Underwood and Parton weren’t the only country music singers that earned nominations this year from the Gospel Music Association. Former Rascal Flatts singer Gary LeVox picked up a nomination for Bluegrass/Country/Roots Album of the Year for 2021’s One on One . Lady A’s Hillary Scott earned a nomination for her collaboration with Anne Wilson titled “Mamas.”

The ceremony is on October 18. There’s no word on what artists will perform.

We’ve been waiting all year for Sunday night. Carrie Underwood celebrates the tenth year of her song serving as the intro to Sunday Night Football this fall. The season officially kicks off on Sunday, September 11. The Dallas Cowboys host the Tampa Bay Bucs.

Carrie Underwood Hits the Road This Fall

The ‘Denim & Rhinestones’ era is upon us. Carrie Underwood hits the road this fall to celebrate her latest release and her return to country music. But first, she’ll return to the Grand Ole Opry stage for three performances in August. She’s on the show for one performance on August 19 and two more on August 20. She headlines the Iowa State Fair in Des Moines on August 21. Then it’s time for the full stage show.

The tour formally kicks off in Greenville, South Carolina at Bon Secours Wellness Arena on October 15. She’s at areas across America through March, including stops at Madison Square Garden and Rupp Arena in Lexington, Ky. There’s a huge homecoming in Nashville on March 1 at Bridgestone Arena. It wraps in Seattle on March 17. Jimmie Allen provides support the entire trek. Check out all of her tour dates and get ticket information at her website .

The post Carrie Underwood & Dolly Parton Pick Up 2022 GMA Dove Awards Nominations appeared first on Outsider .