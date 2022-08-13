ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Honolulu, HI

Two safe after blazing house fire in Makiki

By Linda Dela Cruz
KHON2
KHON2
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0D3GaH_0hG6mMXb00

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Two people were displaced after a fire in Makiki that started on Friday, Aug. 12, according to the Honolulu Fire Department.

It happened around 10:30 p.m. on Makiki Heights Drive.

Download the free KHON2 app for iOS or Android to stay informed on the latest news

No one was injured.

A single-story home had smoke and flames blazing from the home when fire crews arrived, HFD reported.

Fire officials said the two people in the home were able to get out safely on their own before fire crews arrived. After a search, fire crews searched the home and confirmed no one else was inside.

The fire was completely extinguished shortly after midnight.

The fire rekindled, and HFD crews responded to get the fire out again, according to HFD Captain Jaimie Kinard.

The Red Cross was contacted to assist the two people who were in the home.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Mq5bI_0hG6mMXb00

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

The cost of the damage done to the home has not been determined.

Comments / 1

Related
KHON2

Man hospitalized after vehicle overturns on H1 Freeway

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Honolulu Emergency Medical Services said a man was taken to the hospital in serious condition after an accident on the H1 Freeway in the Waipahu area. First responders were sent to the scene at around 3:20 p.m. to deal with an overturned SUV on the freeway heading westbound. According to the […]
HONOLULU, HI
hawaiinewsnow.com

Search ends for 14-year-old swept out to sea off Puna

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Rescue crews have ended their search for a 14-year-old boy who went missing after being swept out to sea off a Puna beach last week. The search began Thursday afternoon after the 14-year-old, his 16-year-old brother, their father and another adult were swimming in waters off Shipman or Haena Beach when they were swept out, officials said.
HONOLULU, HI
hawaiinewsnow.com

Crews investigate late-night house fire in Makiki

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Authorities are investigating a large house fire Friday night in Makiki. The fire started about 10:30 p.m. at 2345 Makiki Heights Dr. Some 43 firefighters responded, initiating an “aggressive fire attack” and searching for any occupants. Crews on-scene were subsequently able to confirm that two...
HONOLULU, HI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Hawaii Accidents
City
Honolulu, HI
Local
Hawaii Crime & Safety
Honolulu, HI
Accidents
Honolulu, HI
Crime & Safety
hawaiinewsnow.com

Elderly man hospitalized with critical injuries following Kaneohe house fire

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A house fire early Saturday morning left an elderly man critically injured on Oahu’s windward side. According to EMS officials, the 72-year-old man was burned and hospitalized for further care. HFD officials said they were called out just after 5:30 a.m. Saturday. They were dispatched to...
KANEOHE, HI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#House Fire#Makiki#Accident#Android#Hfd Captain#The Red Cross
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Red Cross
shescatchingflights.com

15 Things To Do Alone in Honolulu, Hawaii

Honolulu, Hawaii, is a beautiful and popular city to visit. However, knowing what to do when traveling alone can be daunting. Not to worry, though – here are 15 great ideas for things to do on your own in Honolulu. You can do everything alone in this diverse city...
HONOLULU, HI
KHON2

KHON2

23K+
Followers
7K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

We're the news team that is Working for Hawaii. KHON2.com has the latest Hawaii news, weather, sports and video.

 https://www.khon2.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy