Auburn, Oklahoma State, Notre Dame, St. Bonaventure to feature in 2023 Legends Classic

The Tigers have already scheduled a non-conference tournament for the 2022-23 season.

According to multiple reports, Auburn basketball will be included in the 2023 Legends Classic at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York. The Tigers will headline the event alongside Oklahoma State, Notre Dame, and St. Bonaventure.

The news was first reported by Jon Rothstein . There is no timetable on an official announcement.

Michigan, Pitt, Arizona State, and VCU will headline this season's Legends Classic on Nov. 16th and 17th at the Barclays Center.

This will be Auburn's second appearance in the Legends Classic in the last five seasons, defeating CSUN, Colgate, New Mexico, and Richmond to win the event during the 2019-2020 season. The Tigers have a 2-2 record against Oklahoma State, a 0-1 record against St. Bonaventure, and have never played Notre Dame.

Auburn's 2022 non-conference slate is almost set, with a trip to Mexico for the 2022 Cancun Challenge on deck.

Here's the entirety of Auburn's 2022 non-con slate.

Vs Alabama-Huntsville (Wed, Nov. 2nd, Exhibition )

Vs George Mason (Mon, Nov. 7th)

Vs South Florida (Fri, Nov. 11th)

Vs Winthrop (Tue, Nov. 15th, Non-Bracketed Cancun Challenge )

Vs Texas Southern (Fri, Nov. 18th)

Vs Bradley (Tue, Nov 22nd, Cancun Challenge )

Vs Northwestern/Liberty (Wed, Nov. 23rd Cancun Challenge )

Vs Saint Louis (Sun, Nov. 27th)

Vs Memphis (Sat, Dec. 10th, Holiday Hoopsgiving/Atlanta, Georgia )

Vs Georgia State (Wed, Dec. 14th)

At USC (Sun, Dec. 18th)

At Washington (Wed, Dec 21st)

Vs West Virginia (Sat, Jan. 28th, SEC/Big 12 Challenge )

The Tigers finished the 2021-22 season 28-6 (15-3 in SEC play), reaching the round of 32 in the NCAA Tournament before falling to Miami 79-61.

Engage with Auburn Daily on Socials!

Join the Discord

Follow Auburn Daily on Twitter

Like Auburn Daily on Facebook

Subscribe to Locked On Auburn on YouTube

Buy Auburn Daily Merch