ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Swimming & Surfing

Comments / 0

Related
TheDailyBeast

The Tiny Bird Ruining East Coast Beach Vacations

It was a July afternoon on Duxbury Beach in Massachusetts, a perfect New England peak summer day, and things were getting heated. A young beach ranger—a college student home for the summer just trying to make a little cash—stopped traffic to allow for a wildlife crossing. A minuscule bird, almost like a cotton ball walking on toothpicks, flittered its way across the road, from one side of this narrow barrier beach to the other.
DUXBURY, MA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dave Foley
Lootpress

Tackle can really put the hook in fishermen

And yet, some of it is designed to catch fishermen, not fish. The trick to catching fish is understanding their life history, feeding patterns and habitat, as well as other variables such as weather. If you take three anglers, give each a jig, a plug,and a plastic worm, then turn...
HOBBIES
960 The Ref

Maine anglers catch rare blue lobster; crustacean will live in restaurant tank

A father and son fishing off the southern coast of Maine caught a rare, bright blue lobster on Thursday morning. But the large marine crustacean will not be on the dinner table of Luke Rand or his father, Mark Rand. Instead, the lobster will take up residence in a tank at their family’s restaurant, Becky’s Diner, in Portland, WGME-TV reported. The restaurant is run by Becky Rand, Luke’s mother and Mark’s wife, according to the television station.
LIFESTYLE

Comments / 0

Community Policy