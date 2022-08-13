Read full article on original website
Chronicle
Southwest Washington Grain Project Update: Storage Project Will Inject Estimated $18M in Local Economy Over Nine Years
Note: This story was produced by the Economic Alliance of Lewis County as part of it's monthly special section published in The Chronicle. Lewis County has a long-time heritage of farming and agriculture, with some farmers being the third or fourth generation to grow in Lewis County. For many years, these local farmers and growers have dealt with flooding and natural disasters, loss of processing facilities, and a lack of infrastructure to support agribusiness.
Hood To Coast traffic coming to Oregon roadways Aug. 26-27
Fundraising relays run into 40th year with Timberline Lodge starting line, Seaside finish.If you have plans for Friday, Aug. 26, to Saturday, Aug. 27, you'll want to factor in how the annual Hood to Coast Relay might impact your travels. Starting at 2:30 a.m. Friday, Aug. 26, 20,000 runners and walkers, as well as their supporters in vans and vehicles, will take to Oregon's highways between Mount Hood and Seaside. The race will begin at Timberline Lodge and finish on the sands of Seaside, Oregon, throughout the day Saturday, Aug. 27. While folks make their way west, travelers are...
Chronicle
Chehalis Man Arrested for Alleged Involvement in Oregon Catalytic Converter Trafficking Ring
A Chehalis man was arrested Thursday on a $500,000 warrant out of Oregon for his alleged involvement in an organized catalytic converter trafficking ring. Cole C. Miller, 24, was one of 14 individuals indicted in Washington County, Oregon, last month as part of the Beaverton Police Department’s investigation into the trafficking of stolen catalytic converters, a spokesperson for the police department confirmed to The Chronicle Monday.
tillamookcountypioneer.net
Oregon Dept. of Fish & Wildlife Advisory for Netarts Bay Recreational Crabbing and Clamming after Sewage Spill August 5th; Q&A Provides Details into Spill, Lack of Public Notification, Confusing, Conflicting Information
On Tuesday August 9th, the Tillamook County Pioneer received information about a Netarts Bay sewage spill that had occurred on August 5th and expected to receive a press release about the spill and closures. It was a full week since the incident and no press release or details had been released only rumors and brief information from Friends of Netarts Bay WEBS about the cancellation of their clamming excursion had been received. Yesterday, August 12th the Pioneer sent a series of questions to the agencies involved. Below are answers to our questions and the following brief press release was issued by the Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife:
5 Places to Visit in Oregon on a Road Trip
This list will get you prepared for places to see and things to do on your Oregon road trip. Let's check them out below:. There are so many amazing things to see and do in Portland. Portland is Oregon’s largest city and so has many different ways to explore!
Oregon to invest $40M to remove abandoned, derelict boats
State officials are planning to invest $40 million in the coming months to remove abandoned and run-down boats "littering" waterways across Oregon.
beachconnection.net
Raw Sewage Spill Closes N. Oregon Coast's Netarts Bay to Crabbing, Clamming, Oysters
(Oceanside, Oregon) – A raw sewage spill has shut down crabbing and clamming in one popular bay on the north Oregon coast. (Photo above courtesy Friends of Netarts Bay. All others Oregon Coast Beach Connection) Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife (ODFW) announced Friday that the accident has closed...
'The barriers to getting help are very, very high': Family Justice Center of Washington County works to break cycle of domestic abuse
BEAVERTON, Ore. — This week, investigators in Washington County uncovered the body of 27-year-old Kaylee Birdzell in a Benton County landfill. Fabian Hernandez, 31, was arrested and charged with her murder. Since the two had been in a relationship, detectives confirmed this to be a domestic violence related murder.
kptv.com
Head-on crash injures 7 in Cowlitz Co.
COWLITZ COUNTY, Wash. (KPTV) - Washington State Patrol said seven people were injured in a head-on crash in Cowlitz County on Saturday night. WSP said at 8:30 p.m. Saturday, troopers responded to Lewis River Road and Little Kalama River Road. When they arrived, they found two cars that had crashed head-on. They said a car was attempting to illegally pass another vehicle on Lewis River Road when it hit the second car.
OSU models how coastal cities might recover after ‘The Big One’
Researchers at Oregon State University have developed a model for predicting how regional infrastructure will fare in a Cascadia Subduction Zone earthquake and how long it could take communities to recover.
Chronicle
Three Kids, Four Adults Hurt in Head-on Crash on Highway 503
Seven people, including three children, were reported injured after a head-on crash east of Woodland blamed on improper passing. The Washington State Patrol said the crash occurred about 8:30 p.m. Saturday on Highway 503 just west of the Lewis River Golf Course near Woodland. Troopers said Darrell W. Heck, 42,...
14 charged in Oregon connected to multi-state catalytic converter theft ring
A catalytic converter trafficking bust ended with more than a dozen people being indicted on July 29, the Beaverton Police Department announced Thursday.
kptv.com
Oregon man gets federal prison time after kidnapping ex-girlfriend
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - On Monday, a man from Oregon was given a federal prison sentence for kidnapping and taking his ex-girlfriend from her home in Ilwaco, Washington, to Rainier, Oregon. A Rainier resident named James Donald Cooley, 61, was given a sentence of 120 months in federal prison and...
Fatal crash in Ridgefield leaves one dead, another injured
One man died in a fatal crash in Ridgefield according to Washington State Patrol.
Oregon man who abducted ex and threatened to kill her with pitchfork gets 10-year prison term
An Oregon man who defied a stalking order and abducted his ex-girlfriend from her home in Ilwaco, Wash., as he threatened to kill her with a pitchfork was sentenced Monday to 10 years in federal prison. James Donald Cooley’s sister called police when she saw him at his Rainier home...
Chronicle
Man Accused of Stealing Truck From Chehalis Driveway, Fighting Owner, Crashing Vehicle
A Napavine man is facing multiple felony charges after he allegedly stole a vehicle from a Chehalis driveway — with the owner briefly hanging onto the side as the vehicle sped away — before totaling the vehicle in a rollover collision in Centralia on Friday morning. Tad Ray...
kmun.org
State files lawsuit against RV park owners
ILWACO, Wash. — The state has filed a lawsuit against the new owners of Beacon RV park, alleging the owners are ignoring their tenants’ legal protections. The filing by the Washington Attorney General’s Office for a preliminary injunction comes on the heels of a cease and desist order issued in late July. Only a few days after the cease and desist order, Michael and Denise Werner of Deer Point Meadows Investments LLC ordered the demolition of several trailers at the RV park at the Port of Ilwaco.
thurstontalk.com
Where to Self-Wash Your Dog in Olympia, Rochester and Tumwater
When your dog needs a bath, you can add a local self-wash location to your list of options. Aside from using your own bathtub or hiring a professional grooming service, self-wash dog places in Tumwater, Rochester and Olympia are an efficient alternative. Never been? Here’s how it works. After a jaunt at the dog park, or whenever a bath is due, walk your dog into one of these local pet supply shops. Suds up with their shampoos and tubs. Towel off and groom your dog with their tools. Walk out with a clean dog.
Chronicle
Photo: Vehicle Crashed After Being Stolen in Chehalis Friday
A vehicle was reported stolen from the 500 block of Northwest Quincy Place just after 7:05 a.m. on Friday. Officers with the Chehalis Police Department recovered the vehicle after it was involved in an accident, according to Chief Randy Kaut. A woman was reportedly injured when the thief stole the vehicle. The police department did not have additional details as of press time Friday. Look for an update in Tuesday’s edition.
Chronicle
Onalaska Man Accused of Striking Neighbor’s Door With Sword
An Onalaska man is facing charges in Lewis County District Court after he allegedly struck a neighbor’s front door with a sword on Monday. Clifford Lee Stone Jr., 51, is accused of going onto a neighbor’s property with a sword, attempting to open the door and, when the door wouldn’t open, striking it with the sword. He then reportedly fled on foot, according to the Lewis County Sheriff’s Office.
