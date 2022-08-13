ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Astoria, OR

Chronicle

Southwest Washington Grain Project Update: Storage Project Will Inject Estimated $18M in Local Economy Over Nine Years

Note: This story was produced by the Economic Alliance of Lewis County as part of it's monthly special section published in The Chronicle. Lewis County has a long-time heritage of farming and agriculture, with some farmers being the third or fourth generation to grow in Lewis County. For many years, these local farmers and growers have dealt with flooding and natural disasters, loss of processing facilities, and a lack of infrastructure to support agribusiness.
LEWIS COUNTY, WA
Sandy Post

Hood To Coast traffic coming to Oregon roadways Aug. 26-27

Fundraising relays run into 40th year with Timberline Lodge starting line, Seaside finish.If you have plans for Friday, Aug. 26, to Saturday, Aug. 27, you'll want to factor in how the annual Hood to Coast Relay might impact your travels. Starting at 2:30 a.m. Friday, Aug. 26, 20,000 runners and walkers, as well as their supporters in vans and vehicles, will take to Oregon's highways between Mount Hood and Seaside. The race will begin at Timberline Lodge and finish on the sands of Seaside, Oregon, throughout the day Saturday, Aug. 27. While folks make their way west, travelers are...
SEASIDE, OR
Chronicle

Chehalis Man Arrested for Alleged Involvement in Oregon Catalytic Converter Trafficking Ring

A Chehalis man was arrested Thursday on a $500,000 warrant out of Oregon for his alleged involvement in an organized catalytic converter trafficking ring. Cole C. Miller, 24, was one of 14 individuals indicted in Washington County, Oregon, last month as part of the Beaverton Police Department’s investigation into the trafficking of stolen catalytic converters, a spokesperson for the police department confirmed to The Chronicle Monday.
CHEHALIS, WA
tillamookcountypioneer.net

Oregon Dept. of Fish & Wildlife Advisory for Netarts Bay Recreational Crabbing and Clamming after Sewage Spill August 5th; Q&A Provides Details into Spill, Lack of Public Notification, Confusing, Conflicting Information

On Tuesday August 9th, the Tillamook County Pioneer received information about a Netarts Bay sewage spill that had occurred on August 5th and expected to receive a press release about the spill and closures. It was a full week since the incident and no press release or details had been released only rumors and brief information from Friends of Netarts Bay WEBS about the cancellation of their clamming excursion had been received. Yesterday, August 12th the Pioneer sent a series of questions to the agencies involved. Below are answers to our questions and the following brief press release was issued by the Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife:
Becca C

5 Places to Visit in Oregon on a Road Trip

This list will get you prepared for places to see and things to do on your Oregon road trip. Let's check them out below:. There are so many amazing things to see and do in Portland. Portland is Oregon’s largest city and so has many different ways to explore!
PORTLAND, OR
kptv.com

Head-on crash injures 7 in Cowlitz Co.

COWLITZ COUNTY, Wash. (KPTV) - Washington State Patrol said seven people were injured in a head-on crash in Cowlitz County on Saturday night. WSP said at 8:30 p.m. Saturday, troopers responded to Lewis River Road and Little Kalama River Road. When they arrived, they found two cars that had crashed head-on. They said a car was attempting to illegally pass another vehicle on Lewis River Road when it hit the second car.
COWLITZ COUNTY, WA
Chronicle

Three Kids, Four Adults Hurt in Head-on Crash on Highway 503

Seven people, including three children, were reported injured after a head-on crash east of Woodland blamed on improper passing. The Washington State Patrol said the crash occurred about 8:30 p.m. Saturday on Highway 503 just west of the Lewis River Golf Course near Woodland. Troopers said Darrell W. Heck, 42,...
WOODLAND, WA
kptv.com

Oregon man gets federal prison time after kidnapping ex-girlfriend

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - On Monday, a man from Oregon was given a federal prison sentence for kidnapping and taking his ex-girlfriend from her home in Ilwaco, Washington, to Rainier, Oregon. A Rainier resident named James Donald Cooley, 61, was given a sentence of 120 months in federal prison and...
RAINIER, OR
kmun.org

State files lawsuit against RV park owners

ILWACO, Wash. — The state has filed a lawsuit against the new owners of Beacon RV park, alleging the owners are ignoring their tenants’ legal protections. The filing by the Washington Attorney General’s Office for a preliminary injunction comes on the heels of a cease and desist order issued in late July. Only a few days after the cease and desist order, Michael and Denise Werner of Deer Point Meadows Investments LLC ordered the demolition of several trailers at the RV park at the Port of Ilwaco.
ILWACO, WA
thurstontalk.com

Where to Self-Wash Your Dog in Olympia, Rochester and Tumwater

When your dog needs a bath, you can add a local self-wash location to your list of options. Aside from using your own bathtub or hiring a professional grooming service, self-wash dog places in Tumwater, Rochester and Olympia are an efficient alternative. Never been? Here’s how it works. After a jaunt at the dog park, or whenever a bath is due, walk your dog into one of these local pet supply shops. Suds up with their shampoos and tubs. Towel off and groom your dog with their tools. Walk out with a clean dog.
OLYMPIA, WA
Chronicle

Photo: Vehicle Crashed After Being Stolen in Chehalis Friday

A vehicle was reported stolen from the 500 block of Northwest Quincy Place just after 7:05 a.m. on Friday. Officers with the Chehalis Police Department recovered the vehicle after it was involved in an accident, according to Chief Randy Kaut. A woman was reportedly injured when the thief stole the vehicle. The police department did not have additional details as of press time Friday. Look for an update in Tuesday’s edition.
CHEHALIS, WA
Chronicle

Onalaska Man Accused of Striking Neighbor’s Door With Sword

An Onalaska man is facing charges in Lewis County District Court after he allegedly struck a neighbor’s front door with a sword on Monday. Clifford Lee Stone Jr., 51, is accused of going onto a neighbor’s property with a sword, attempting to open the door and, when the door wouldn’t open, striking it with the sword. He then reportedly fled on foot, according to the Lewis County Sheriff’s Office.
ONALASKA, WA
