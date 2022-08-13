ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Man killed in panhandling turf war, prosecutors say

A dispute between a homeless woman and a homeless man over panhandling turf ended with the man being murdered on the Chicago expressway exit ramp, prosecutors said. Mary Normand, 26, beat Eriberto Hernandez, 47, with a metal fencing stake, pushed him into the path of a moving truck, and then continued to beat him with the stake until witnesses intervened, prosecutor Danny Hanichak said during a bail hearing on Monday afternoon.
Drive-by shooter leaves 1 injured in Uptown, police say

A drive-by gunman left a 59-year-old man injured in Uptown on Saturday afternoon, but the victim does not appear to be the intended target. According to Chicago police, the man was walking in the 1000 block of West Argyle Street when a bullet struck him in the shoulder around 2:50 p.m.
2 men shot outside Albany Park business overnight

Two men are recovering after they were shot in Albany Park early Sunday, according to Chicago police. No arrests have been made. A 35-year-old man was shot in the thigh near the mouth of an alley on the 3100 block of West Montrose around 2:28 a.m., according to police and a witness. The second victim, a 32-year-old man, was shot in the foot as he walked out of a nearby business while the shooting was underway.
Woman, 19, shot in River North; neighborhood shootings double over last year

A 19-year-old woman was shot while sitting in a minivan in River North on Saturday morning, Chicago police said. No arrests have been made. She was inside her vehicle on the first block of West Ohio around 5:04 a.m. when she heard gunfire and realized she had been shot in the back, according to police. Crime scene investigators were focusing their attention on a minivan that was parked near a 24-hour Subway restaurant.
