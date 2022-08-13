Read full article on original website
cwbchicago.com
Man shot by Chicago police during a struggle for control of a firearm was on bail for a machine gun case, prosecutors say
A man who was shot by Chicago police during a struggle for control of a weapon in his waistband was on bail for a pending felony charge of illegally possessing a machine gun, according to prosecutors. Jayden Higgs, 23, remained sedated and intubated at a hospital with a gunshot wound...
cwbchicago.com
Man killed in panhandling turf war, prosecutors say
A dispute between a homeless woman and a homeless man over panhandling turf ended with the man being murdered on the Chicago expressway exit ramp, prosecutors said. Mary Normand, 26, beat Eriberto Hernandez, 47, with a metal fencing stake, pushed him into the path of a moving truck, and then continued to beat him with the stake until witnesses intervened, prosecutor Danny Hanichak said during a bail hearing on Monday afternoon.
cwbchicago.com
Armed men tried to rob a couple at luxury hotel, then carjacked a man in Streeterville: CPD reports
Armed men tried to rob two people at a luxury downtown hotel early Sunday, then carjacked a driver in Streeterville minutes later, according to Chicago police reports. No arrests have been made, and CWBChicago has learned that the local police district had no patrol cars available to launch timely responses to the crimes.
cwbchicago.com
Skateboard groper says he targeted women in ‘hot and short’ clothing: prosecutors
The man accused of groping women in the downtown area while riding a one-wheeled motorized skateboard told Chicago police he targeted women who wore “hot and short” clothing that “they looked good in,” according to prosecutors. Victor Manuel-Reyes, 36, was ordered to pay a $4,000 bail...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
cwbchicago.com
Drive-by shooter leaves 1 injured in Uptown, police say
A drive-by gunman left a 59-year-old man injured in Uptown on Saturday afternoon, but the victim does not appear to be the intended target. According to Chicago police, the man was walking in the 1000 block of West Argyle Street when a bullet struck him in the shoulder around 2:50 p.m.
cwbchicago.com
2 men shot outside Albany Park business overnight
Two men are recovering after they were shot in Albany Park early Sunday, according to Chicago police. No arrests have been made. A 35-year-old man was shot in the thigh near the mouth of an alley on the 3100 block of West Montrose around 2:28 a.m., according to police and a witness. The second victim, a 32-year-old man, was shot in the foot as he walked out of a nearby business while the shooting was underway.
cwbchicago.com
Update: Second man died in last weekend’s Loop shooting, Chicago police confirm
Chicago police have confirmed that a shooting in the Loop last weekend left two men dead and a third injured. Initial reports said that one man was killed and another survived. According to a source, the second fatality was dropped off at Stroger Hospital by people who told police he...
cwbchicago.com
Woman, 19, shot in River North; neighborhood shootings double over last year
A 19-year-old woman was shot while sitting in a minivan in River North on Saturday morning, Chicago police said. No arrests have been made. She was inside her vehicle on the first block of West Ohio around 5:04 a.m. when she heard gunfire and realized she had been shot in the back, according to police. Crime scene investigators were focusing their attention on a minivan that was parked near a 24-hour Subway restaurant.
