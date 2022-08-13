ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
saturdaytradition.com

Kirk Ferentz opens up on USC, UCLA's addition to B1G: 'Whatever TV's thinking is probably where we're headed'

Kirk Ferentz is the longest-tenured head football coach in the B1G, taking the reins of the Iowa program in 1999 and racking up 190 wins in that time span. When Ferentz was hired, the B1G had 11 schools, all predominantly in the Midwest save for a handful. That number now sits at 14 in 2022 as Maryland, Nebraska, and Rutgers have joined the conference in the past decade-plus. In 2024, 2 more schools, UCLA and USC, join the fray, putting the B1G at 16 teams and stretching its footprint from coast-to-coast.
golfmagic.com

Pro golfer posts Twitter rant and quits PGA after receiving hefty fines

English professional golfer Jamie Dick went on a Twitter rant on Saturday evening about the fines he has received from the PGA and it gained quite a lot of attention. According to Dick, he chose to play in Clutch Pro Tour events because they offer significantly higher payouts than the PGA Assistant's events which offer first prizes of £270.
