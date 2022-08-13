Read full article on original website
KUOW
WA activates alerts for missing Indigenous people – and forecasts more alerts overall
Washington state is the first in the nation to create a new missing persons’ alert specifically for Native Americans. It’s a victory for a movement that has worked to bring visibility to “Missing and Murdered Indigenous women.” They experience some of the highest rates of violence in the country.
Whatcom County to spend $1.2 million this year to incarcerate people in Snohomish County
People incarcerated in the jail are also facing long wait times to be admitted to a state psychiatric hospital for competency restoration treatment.
WA’s Nooksack River has been sounding the alarm, and people are finally listening
One WA county aims to restore a troubled river by focusing on the needs of tribes, farms, communities, and fish. This story was produced as part of a collaboration with the Center for Public Integrity, Columbia Journalism Investigations and Type Investigations. First came the fish, then came the flood. In...
kpug1170.com
Port of Bellingham votes to move forward with plan for waterfront building
BELLINGHAM, Wash. – Port of Bellingham commissioners have voted to move forward on a plan to redevelop the Boardmill Building on the Bellingham waterfront. Port of Bellingham staff recommended a plan proposed by a Whatcom County team of contractors and developers called the Boardmill Group. The commission voted to...
lynnwoodtimes.com
BREAKING: Snohomish County to purchase second hotel for homeless
Snohomish County, Wash., August 15, 2022 – Snohomish County Executive Dave Somers announced that the County is using American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funds to purchase a second hotel to convert to time-limited bridge housing with wraparound services. The America’s Best Value Inn in Edmonds will provide 55 new units of time-limited, bridge housing for individuals living without shelter.
Woman suspected in Saturday’s campground stabbing near Northwest Washington Fairgrounds
The stabbing reportedly occurred during an argument between the woman and the victim.
Whatcom returns to CDC’s ‘low’ COVID community level, but these two regions would be ‘high’
It was only the second time since Memorial Day that Whatcom County has received a ‘low’ COVID-19 grade from the CDC.
anacortestoday.com
Lady Washington: 2003
The tall ship replica Lady Washington has been a visitor to Anacortes many times over the years. This shot is from August 2003. A fourth generation Skagit County native who was moved kicking and screaming from this island community in 1960. I finally reclaimed an Anacortes address in 1980, and I have been in constant celebration of my return since that time. Many of us who call Anacortes home love Fidalgo Island for its natural assets: among them are rugged beaches, pristine lakes, thousands of acres of forestland and some awesome views of the Skagit Valley and surrounding islands. Another element of my love affair with this community is its people, both natives and immigrants. They will “star” in many of my journal entries.
These Whatcom farms still offer U-pick, plus fresh and frozen berries
There is still time to pick fresh berries across Whatcom county as summer comes to an end.
kpug1170.com
National Parks Service honors Lynden Christian teacher for 50 years of service
LYNDEN, Wash. – The National Parks Service is honoring a Lynden Christian teacher for his service. Harlan Kredit teaches 8th grade biology and earth sciences at the Lynden school, but he’s also worked as a park ranger at Yellowstone National Park since 1971. The Parks Service says Kredit...
kpug1170.com
Incoming heatwave could spark wildfires in the Pacific Northwest
WHATCOM COUNTY, Wash. – Meteorologists are warning that the incoming heatwave could have a significant effect on wildfires in the Pacific northwest. Accuweather reports that temperatures are projected to reach 10 to 20 degrees above average by midweek and could reach the highs we experienced during the last wave in July.
weather.gov
Excessive Heat Warning issued for West Slopes North Cascades and Passes by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-17 12:00:00 PDT Expires: 2022-08-19 00:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1. For sheltering information and other human services in your area, dial 2 1 1 during business hours or visit wa211.org anytime. Target Area: West Slopes North Cascades and Passes; West Slopes North Central Cascades and Passes; West Slopes South Central Cascades and Passes EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT FROM NOON WEDNESDAY TO MIDNIGHT PDT THURSDAY NIGHT BELOW 2000 FEET * WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions with temperatures in the Cascade Valleys in the upper 90s and approaching 100 degrees are expected on Wednesday and Thursday. Overnight lows will remain in the 60s. This will pose a very high risk of heat-related illness for locations below 2000 feet. * WHERE...West Slopes North Cascades and Passes, West Slopes North Central Cascades and Passes and West Slopes South Central Cascades and Passes. * WHEN...From noon Wednesday to midnight PDT Thursday night. * IMPACTS...Extreme heat will significantly increase the risk of heat-related illnesses for much of the population, especially those who are heat sensitive and those without effective cooling or adequate hydration.
q13fox.com
Scientists concerned about orcas after diesel, oil spill near San Juan Island
SAN JUAN COUNTY, Wash. - A fishing vessel sank off the west side of San Juan Island, which has locals on the island concerned. As of Sunday, the Southern Resident orcas have been spotted near Port Angeles, giving some relief as scientists have concerns that the oil spill could be hazardous to the endangered species.
Here's what Washington state was granted for infrastructure projects
SEATTLE — U.S. transportation officials announced $2.2 billion for local infrastructure projects on Thursday, paving the way for new bridges, roads, bike lanes, railways and ports in scores of communities across the country. The competitive grants are more than double the amount awarded the previous year under the same...
Sharp rent increases across WA state have college students scrambling for more options
A recent study showed rent in Washington has risen nearly 20% in two years.
KGMI
Carl’s Mower and Saw moving into new expanded location
FERNDALE, Wash. – If you live anywhere near Ferndale and have done any kind of yard work, you’ve probably found your way into Carl’s Mower and Saw. Now the business is moving to a larger space next Monday, August 15th. Carl’s new location will be 6195 Portal...
lynnwoodtimes.com
Nehring proposes halt to County hotel purchase until drug treatment ordinance passes
EVERETT, Wash., August 14, 2022 – On Thursday, August 12, Snohomish County Councilmember Nate Nehring introduced an ordinance that will require tenants of the proposed County bridge and permanent supportive housing who have been diagnosed with Substance Use Disorder (SUD) participate in a drug treatment program. The ordinance follows...
newschoolbeer.com
Garden Path Fermentation opening Bottle Shop and Lounge in downtown Bellingham
Burlington, Washington’s Garden Path Fermentation project has been in the news lately for being the chief plaintiff in a lawsuit against the state of Oregon over self-distribution and direct-to-consumer shipping laws. The acclaimed brewery that specializes in farmhouse, wild yeast, foeder, and spontaneously fermented beers and mead has even more positive news today that they are opening a downtown Bellingham location.
KIMA TV
Traffic blocked on 128th Street SW in Everett after major 3-car crash
EVERETT, Wash. — A major crash has traffic in Snohomish County shut down. At least one person is seriously injured after the collision, which has blocked traffic going both directions on 128th Street SW in Everett. The sheriff's office said three cars were involved with the crash and three...
thenorthernlight.com
Mount Baker Lodge stood for 4 years in Heather Meadows
The Mount Baker Lodge opened to guests in 1927. Near the front entrance of the lodge was a fountain with spring water piped 600 feet from Bagley Creek. Furnished with dozens of chairs, lounges and writing tables with stationary bearing the local scenery, the lobby was 130 feet long and 50 feet wide with a large stone fireplace, big enough to accommodate a 10-foot log. Windows on one side looked toward the Nooksack River to the north upon the Cascades. On another side, windows unveiled a panoramic view of Mt. Shuksan across Sunrise Lake.
