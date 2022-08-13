Read full article on original website
406mtsports.com
Philipsburg barrel racer Rachel Ward handles tough decisions
BILLINGS — Volleyball or barrel racing?. Rachel Ward could not avoid the question. Last October, Ward had to decide whether to compete at her first Northern Women’s Rodeo Association Finals in barrel racing or play volleyball for her high school team at the district tournament. A setter for...
buttesports.com
Ceremony set to honor Butte Miners
The State and Northwest Regional champion Butte Miners will be honored during a ceremony Saturday, Aug. 20 at 3 Legends Stadium. The event will begin at 7 p.m. Players and coaches will be recognized, and food and drinks will be provided. Players will be signing baseballs and posters for young fans, and Regional Championship merchandise will be available to purchase.
Fairfield Sun Times
Montana on track for record hot August as fire season kicks into gear
Montana is on track to have one of the hottest Augusts on record as this year’s fire season kicks into gear. For many parts of the state, temperatures have been above average through the first half of the month, and with no signs of slowing down in the coming weeks, the state is likely to record one of the top-ten warmest Augusts, according to the National Weather Service. Things have been particularly hot in Helena, with the state’s capital on track to record its hottest August ever. Average temperatures are calculated by taking the averages of the daily high and low temperatures.
montanasports.com
Small town to the big stage: Helena native Maggie Whyte's journey to becoming a professional ballerina
HELENA — Professional ballerina Margaret “Maggie” Whyte got her start in Helena Queen City Ballet at just three years old. Now, she finds herself overseas, in Munich, Germany, living out her dream of being a professional ballerina at one of Europe’s most renowned companies, Bayerisches Staatsballett.
Fairfield Sun Times
Rescued Helena Valley horses find purpose at Montana State Prison Ranch and Farm
Pickle keeps yawning, tired from her short, morning ride and a longer ride the day before. She’s 3 years old, and David Toman, Montana State Prison inmate and member of the cowboy crew for 3 years, is by her side. She keeps nudging Toman, her caretaker, with her head as if to say "Are we done yet? Can I rest now?"
branfordseven.com
Crews respond to two rescue missions in the Madison Valley
TWIN BRIDGES, Mont. - On Sunday, August 7th, 2022, Ruby Valley Search & Rescue was called out on a mission to assist Madison Valley SAR in the rescue of an individual who was injured in a fall just under Sphinx Mountain in the Madison Range. Several members of RVSAR responded...
Historic pictographs damaged by vandalism, Rangers ask for public assistance
The Helena-Lewis and Clark National Forest is asking for help identifying whoever is responsible for vandalizing prehistoric pictographs.
NBCMontana
Missing Helena teen found safe
MISSOULA, Mont. — A missing endangered person advisory for a 14-year-old Helena girl has been canceled. Claire Hicks-Shephard was found safe Thursday evening. No additional information was immediately available.
bigcountrynewsconnection.com
DEQ reporting six new caution advisories for harmful algal blooms in Montana
HELENA, Mont. - The Montana Department of Environmental Quality (DEQ) is reporting six new caution advisories for harmful algal blooms (HAB) on Friday. HABs are an overgrowth of a type of algae, known as cyanobacteria, in water that can affect water quality and aquatic life. Toxins can be created by some cyanobacteria that may harm people and animals.
montanarightnow.com
Iconic Butte Pasties shop to reopen under new name while paying tribute to old owner
The post reads- “Well fb friends I have put my family first since I first found out I was ever going to be a mom. I have been a server going on 13 years... and here’s why. It’s so I could make sure I never missed out on one of my girls school functions, been there for drop offs, pick ups, doctors appointments, dance recitals and so on. I will continue to work at the Montana club for now but today is a big deal for me. I signed on the old Nancy’s Pasties and I couldn’t have done it without my husbands backing me up every step of the way. I am so very grateful and beyond blessed and look forward to being a business owner. I will continue to have it as a pasty business and will have Nancy’s old pasty recipe with the help of her son if needed! I will keep everyone posted on an opening day and we look forward to serving all of you! New name….. The Pasty Place”
NBCMontana
MDT asks for public comment on proposed CSKT gasoline tax agreement
MISSOULA, Mont. — The Montana Department of Transportation is inviting the public to comment on the proposed extension of the Confederated Salish and Kootenai Tribes gasoline tax agreement. An in-person meeting is scheduled for Aug. 24 from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m. at the Confederated Salish and Kootenai Tribal...
