WHEC TV-10
RPD: Body found in Lake Ontario
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) — A man in his 50s was found dead in lake Ontario on Monday. The Rochester Police Department said people in a sailboat alerted first responders to the body. The man was found just off of Ontario Beach near the pier. Members of the Rochester Fire...
13 WHAM
Rochester Police: People on sailboat spot body in Lake Ontario
Rochester, N.Y. — Rochester Police are investigating after a body was found in Lake Ontario. People on a sailboat discovered the body Monday morning near the pier at Ontario Beach Park. Police say the body is of an adult male. His identity is unknown. It's unclear how long the...
RPD: Man’s body pulled from Lake Ontario
Officials say the Medical Examiner’s Office is currently working to determine the identity.
WHEC TV-10
Dead man found in Black Creek, near outlet to Genesee River
MCSO is investigating a body found in Black Creek near Scottsville Road on Monday afternoon. Monroe County Sheriff’s deputies responded to the area of the Black Creek Boat Launch, in the Town of Chili, for the report of a possible drowning. A person walking in the area saw a body floating face down in Black Creek near the outlet to the Genesee River. First responders pulled the man from the water, but lifesaving efforts were unsuccessful.
iheart.com
Carelessly Discarded Smoking Material Causes Rooftop Fire on Lyell Ave
Rochester firefighters say carelessly discarded smoking material caused a fire on the roof of a food service equipment business. The fire was reported yesterday afternoon at Main-Ford General Supply on Lyell Avenue. The fire was put out quickly, but heavy smoke in the building had to be cleared with several...
Rochester firefighters respond to 2 fires on Steele St. and Lyell Ave.
Officials said there were no injuries reported in either incident.
WHEC TV-10
Two cars roll over during crash in Livingston County
LIVINGSTON COUNTY, N.Y. (WHEC) — Crews are investigating a two-car crash, where both cars rolled over on Route 15 in Livingston County. The East Avon Fire Department and other crews responded. Fire officials said a Mercy Flight helicopter airlifted one person to the hospital. The other victims were taken...
WHEC TV-10
Ongoing police investigation on Townsend St.
ROCHESTER, N.Y. There is an ongoing police investigation on Townsend Street where a woman’s body was found inside a home. That’s on the city’s north side. At this time it has not been ruled a homicide and police are still investigating the circumstances behind the death. News10NBC...
3 arrests stem from Outlaw Music Festival at Darien Lake
All three people were given court appearance tickets for the afternoon of September 16.
Pines of Perinton names 1st community coordinator, renovates after scandal
My role as a community coordinator is to be a voice and a resource to the residents of the Pines of Perinton,” Thompson said.
WHEC TV-10
RPD officer injured while chasing suspect in Emerson Street shooting
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) — RPD said one of its officers sustained multiple injuries while he was running after a suspect in a Monday morning shooting. The officer was taken to the hospital, where he was treated and released. RPD said he had injuries to his lower and upper body, but didn’t say what caused the injuries.
WHEC TV-10
Missing Person Alert Canceled for 31-year-old Shane Wolff
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) — The Rochester Police Department needs your help to find missing 31-year-old Shane Wolff. Shane was last seen on Genesee street on Saturday at around 1:30 p.m. wearing a red shirt, black shorts, dark blue sneakers, and a dark backpack. Police said he has PTSD, bipolar disorder, and is believed to be suicidal.
wxxinews.org
Construction work causing detours for northbound drivers on State Street in Rochester
Drivers in downtown Rochester have a relatively major change to deal with because of a recent detour. On Monday, city of Rochester officials said that State Street, between Broad and Allen streets, is now one-way only for southbound traffic through late November. Detours are posted for northbound traffic, and officials...
WHEC TV-10
Dead woman found in Townsend Street residence
Rochester Police confirmed that on Saturday night officers responded to an address on Townsend Street for the report of a deceased woman who was located inside of a residence. They did find a deceased woman when they got there. The incident is still under investigation, and the police have not...
WHEC TV-10
Man indicted for July murder outside Lyell Ave bar
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) — The grand jury has indicted a man for the fatal shooting of 36-year-old Derek Taylor on Lyell Avenue near Whitney Street. Joseph K. Scott, 32 of Rochester, was indicted on second-degree murder and weapons charges. Rochester police said Scott chased Taylor and shot him in the chest on the morning of July 24. Police said Taylor was running away after an altercation outside of a bar with Scott.
Police searching for missing vulnerable male in Rochester
Rochester police reported that Wolff suffers from PTSD and bipolar disorder, and is believed to be suicidal and in need of medical attention.
WHEC TV-10
Tractor trailer flipped on its side in thruway crash
ROCHESTER, N.Y. Breaking news overnight, a brutal crash scene on the thruway. You can see the destruction our crew captured at the scene and the crowd of first responders gathered around what appears to be a tractor trailer flipped on its side. We are still awaiting details from the Monroe...
RPD: Female body found inside home on Townsend St. in Rochester
RPD officers are currently trying to determine the cause of the woman's death. No further information has been released.
WHEC TV-10
Employees assist firefighters in putting out scrapyard fire on Steele Street
ROCHESTER, N.Y. The Rochester Fire Department responded to 80 Steele St. on Sunday morning for numerous calls of a scrapyard fire. The RFD arrived to find a fire in a large pile of scrap metal in the recycling yard. It took firefighters about 30 minutes to get the fire under...
WHEC TV-10
Charlotte Lighthouse celebrates its bicentennial
ROCHESTER, N.Y. A local lighthouse celebrated its 200th year on Sunday. The Charlotte-Genesee Lighthouse on Lake Ontario was built in 1822 to help guide ships into port carrying goods for Rochester and the surrounding communities. To celebrate, free tours of the lighthouse and museum were given. There was also free...
