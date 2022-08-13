MCSO is investigating a body found in Black Creek near Scottsville Road on Monday afternoon. Monroe County Sheriff’s deputies responded to the area of the Black Creek Boat Launch, in the Town of Chili, for the report of a possible drowning. A person walking in the area saw a body floating face down in Black Creek near the outlet to the Genesee River. First responders pulled the man from the water, but lifesaving efforts were unsuccessful.

MONROE COUNTY, NY ・ 10 HOURS AGO