2 arrested, accused of burglarizing East Texas elementary school
HARRISON COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – Two people were arrested after being accused of burglarizing an elementary school in East Texas. The incident happened on Aug. 7 at the Old Carver Elementary School in Karnack. Michael Austin Crawford, 21, and Kaylin Nicole Banks, 21, both of Mooringsport, Louisiana were arrested, said the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office […]
Center police searching for missing man
CENTER, Texas (KSLA) - Have you seen Debell Crawford?. Crawford, 24, was last seen on Tuesday evening, Aug. 16 in Center. Police say he was distraught. Since then, his family has been unable to contact him. His car is also missing. He was last seen wearing a blue shirt with...
Marshall man charged in Greenwood fatal crash
CADDO PARISH, La. (KSLA) - A Marshall man is behind bars, accused of causing a fiery crash that killed one driver and injured two others in late May 2022. Stephen Stasny, 40, is charged with vehicular homicide and first-degree vehicular negligent injuring. It happened just before noon on May 27...
Shreveport police release surveillance video from 2018 cold case
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Shreveport police have released surveillance video from a 2018 shooting that killed one and wounded two others in hopes of drumming up some new leads in the cold case. Justin Kemp, 36, was shot during what police believe was a drug deal in the parking...
1 person dies in head-on crash in Smith County
SMITH COUNTY, Texas (KETK) — One person died in a head-on crash in Smith County on Wednesday, according to Larry Christian, the Smith County Sheriff’s Office Public Information Officer. Two vehicles were involved in the wreck at FM 346 and CR 122 before 5 p.m. A dark tan SUV and white SUV collided, said the […]
Son of Tyler pastor arrested, accused of stealing from same couple as father
TYLER, Texas (KETK) – The son of a Tyler pastor who pleaded guilty to two theft of property charges was arrested on Monday, and is accused of stealing from the same elderly couple as his father. Jerome Anthony Milton, 27, was arrested on two charges of credit card abuse against an elderly person, and was […]
Fuel thefts lead to man's arrest in Caddo Parish
SHREVEPORT, La. -- Caddo detectives arrested a 32-year-old man accused of selling fuel stolen from his employer, Sheriff Steve Prator said Wednesday in a news release. The investigation began in July when a fuel company filed a report alleging Justin Price stole 1,425 gallons of diesel fuel from work sites in DeSoto and Sabine parishes between June 26 and July 17. The fuel was sold to 18-wheeler drivers in Caddo Parish, Prator said.
Sheriff Pace, Deputy Chief Kimble arrest high profile capital murder suspect in Vicksburg
Local authorities executed an arrest warrant last week for a high-profile suspect in a controversial capital murder trial out of Texas. The Warren County Sheriff’s Office received information Friday afternoon from the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office in Harrison County, Texas that there was in individual believed to be in Vicksburg that had just been indicted Friday morning, in Texas, for capital murder.
Man found dead in Texarkana home with small child; arrest made
TEXARKANA, Ark. – Texarkana police have made an arrest in the death of a man who was found Monday morning inside a College Hill home where a young child was also found uninjured. The victim is identified as Bonderick Nard Jr., 27, of Texarkana, Ark. Arrested in his death...
Local Law Enforcement Agencies Join Forces to Hold DWI Checkpoint
The Shreveport Police Department has teamed up with the Caddo Sheriff's Office and Louisiana State Police to hold a DWI checkpoint. Unfortunately, the holidays are a time when a lot of people tend to overindulge in alcohol and this checkpoint is scheduled for the weekend before Labor Day. Remember, it's never okay to drink and drive. Make sure before you start your celebrations that you have a sober driver lined up or a ridesharing app ready to go on your phone.
Police Seek This Duo Who Allegedly Stole from a Tyler, TX Walmart SIX Times
Police are currently looking for two people who are suspected of having committed a theft at a business in Tyler, Texas. But it didn't happen just once, but allegedly SIX times. Do you recognize either of these two people?. Back in June of this year, this duo is suspected of...
Grand jury indicts 4, including 3 for murder
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — A Caddo grand jury this week indicted two men, including one for second-degree murder, in connection with the slaying of a 28-year-old Shreveport resident. And in separate homicides, the panel returned indictments for second-degree murder against two women. Thomas Office, 20, of Shreveport, now stands...
4 indicted on murder charges in Caddo Parish
CADDO PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Four people were charged in connection to murders in Shreveport and Vivian by the Caddo Parish Grand Jury in the session ending Tuesday. A “true bill” is returned if a majority of the jurors agree supporting facts in the case are enough to support probable cause.
‘They’re outside with big guns’: Neighbors had arguments leading up to Longview shooting that killed teen, police says
LONGVIEW, Texas (KETK) – A deadly Longview shooting that claimed the life of a teenager was the result of several arguments between neighbors, according to a Longview Police Department affidavit. Police responded to the shooting on Aug. 8 at the Preserve Apartments, where Rahsaan Jefferson was killed. He was an incoming Longview High School freshman. […]
Death investigation underway in Texarkana; homeless man arrested for murder
TEXARKANA, Ark. (KSLA) - Police responded to the scene of a home in Texarkana on Monday morning (Aug. 15) after someone was found dead inside. The Texarkana Arkansas Police Department says its officers were called out to the house in the 1600 block of Edwards Street around 8 a.m. Monday after a neighbor visited the home to check on a man and found him dead inside.
Jury selected in ETX fetal abduction, capital murder trial
NEW BOSTON, Texas (KTAL/KSHV) – After two-and-a-half weeks, jury selection is complete in the capital murder trial of a Simms, Texas, woman accused of killing a New Boston mother and the baby she allegedly removed from her womb. Taylor Rene Parker, 29, faces the death penalty if convicted in...
Arrest Made in Edward Street Shooting
The ongoing death investigation in the 1600 block of Edwards Street began around 8:05 this morning. The victim has been identified as Bonderick Nard Jr., a twenty-seven-year-old male from Texarkana, Arkansas. Due to the facts in the case, obtained by Criminal Investigation Division Detectives, a Capital Murder Warrant has been...
Sheriff’s Office: Gregg County woman missing since July
KILGORE, Texas (KETK) – In a Facebook post Monday, the Gregg County Sheriff’s Office issued a missing person alert for Britney Nichole Sharrer, 28, of Kilgore. According to officials, Sharrer was last seen at a residence on PR 3707 (Fox Creek RV Park) in the Kilgore/Gladewater area in July by her mother.
Woman arrested on criminally negligent homicide warrant for 2021 fatal crash
TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Khamila Tavion Bradford-Burnley, 25, of Tyler was arrested Friday on a warrant issued for her involvement in a fatal Rusk County crash in Feb. 2021 per officials. On Feb. 27, 2021 at 1:48 a.m., troopers responded to a two vehicle fatal crash on US-79, approximately 5.7 miles south of Henderson in […]
DPS identifies Tyler woman killed in fiery, rollover crash
SMITH COUNTY, Texas — A Tyler woman is dead following a Sunday afternoon crash in Smith County,. According to the Texas Department of Public Safety, troopers responded to the one-vehicle crash around 1:50 p.m. on County Road 334, just southwest of Winona,. The preliminary crash report indicates a car,...
