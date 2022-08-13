ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stephen Colbert Parodies ‘Severance’ With His Own “Deleted Scenes” On ‘The Late Show’

By Michael Haskoor
 2 days ago

This week on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert , the host debuted a parody of Apple TV+ ‘s hit series Severance that he claimed was a compilation of his own “deleted scenes” from the show.

Colbert joked that the show is “easily one of the top dystopian workplace sci-fi mystery black comedy psychological thrillers” he’s ever seen.

Severance is a surreal sci-fi drama centered on Mark ( Adam Scott ) who agrees to have the memories of his office and home lives surgically separated. He leads a team of office workers at Lumon Industries who embark on a risky journey to discover the truth about their jobs.

Colbert spoke highly of the show but joked that “the only thing” that’s missing is his scenes. “For some reason, all my scenes were left on the cutting room floor,” he lamented. “But thankfully, The Late Show has found the missing footage.”

In the clip, which you can watch above, Colbert (or “Stephen C.”) interacts with Mark, Lumon floor manager Milchick (Tramell Tillman) and macrodata refiner Irving ( John Turturro ).

“Look, I am so excited to be with you guys here and working at Lululemon,” says Colbert.

“Lumon,” Milchick says, correcting him, to which Colbert replies, “Namaste.”

In another scene, Colbert has a revelation that his “outie”—or self outside of work—is The Office ‘s Steve Carell (given his initials) and that Irving must be Dwight. He also gets caught by Milchick stealing paper clips from the supply closet and endures some time in the Break Room. He also steals Irving’s reward, choosing Smash Mouth’s “All Star” as the song for them to dance to.

Severance debuted on Apple TV+ in February and was renewed for a second season in April. The series secured 14 Emmy nominations from its initial run including Outstanding Drama Series.

Created and written by Dan Erickson, the series also stars Zach Cherry, Britt Lower, Jen Tullock, Dichen Lachman, Michael Chernus, Christopher Walken and Patricia Arquette.

It is produced by Endeavor Content along with Arquette and Scott with a long line of executive producers including Erickson, Mark Friedman, Chris Black, John Cameron, Andrew Colville, and the trio of Ben Stiller, Nicky Weinstock and Jackie Cohn for Red Hour Productions.

IN THIS ARTICLE
