What Time Will ‘The Princess’ Be on HBO And HBO Max?

HBO’s The Princess presents audiences with a conundrum: Most agree that the relentless media and paparazzi coverage of Diana, Princess of Wales was distasteful at best, and perhaps fateful at worst. Yet, viewers of this documentary will be consuming the very footage and media analysis that the film itself seems to condemn. And they will no doubt find it riveting.

Directed by Ed Perkins, The Princess documentary is comprised entirely of archival media footage of Princess Diana, and her much-scrutinized marriage to the heir to the British throne, Charles, Prince of Wales. You’ll be able to track in real-time how the media’s attitude toward her swung wildly, painting her as a young girl in over her head, to the perfect representative of Britain, to a manipulative wife, all in the span of a few years. It’s all leading to her infamous 1997 death in a car crash in Paris when she was just 36 years old.

Though it’s a painful watch, it’s also a fascinating one. Here’s what to know about how to stream HBO’s Princess Diana documentary, including what time The Princess will be on HBO and HBO Max.

WHERE TO WATCH THE NEW PRINCESS DIANA DOCUMENTARY THE PRINCESS:

The Princess will air on HBO on Saturday, August 13 at 8 p.m. Eastern Time. At the same time the movie airs, you will also be able to stream The Princess on HBO Max.

