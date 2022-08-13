ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘A League of Their Own’ Season 1 Ending, Explained

By Kayla Cobb
Thirty years after the original movie, Prime Video has released its own underdog story with A League of Their Own . Told over the course of eight hourlong episodes, the comedy-drama details the formation of the Rockford Peaches, just like the movie of the same name. But unlike its predecessor, it is gleefully, explicitly queer.

Scared to press play on Episode 8? We know; it’s stressful. And we’re here to help. Consider this your guide to how A League of Their Own Season 1 ends.
How Does A League of Their Own End?
The final, biggest game of the season came down between the Rockford Peaches and the Blue Socks. Yes, that’s the same team Jo (Melanie Field) left the Peaches for in Episode 7. There was a lot of showing off and some great baseball. But the game ultimately came down to Jo versus the rest of her own team. Once Jo hit a home run, it seemed as though the Blue Socks had won. But in the process of rounding the bases, she slid off one of the bases and cracked her knee. That’s when the rulebook came into play. The rules state that, for a run to count, a player has to be able to reach home plate without any assistance from her teammates. With Jo’s knee, that’s wasn’t a possibility.

That’s when Greta (D’Arcy Carden) and Carson (Abbi Jacobson) stepped up. Both out of their love for Jo and this sport, they each took one of Joe’s arms and helped her limp to the bases. Is that not sad enough for you? Then try this one on for size: As they went along, the rest of the team helped. Yeah, it was precious.

For the Rockford Peaches, the season ended with a dignified loss. It also ended with some hope. There’s simply no way a team that plays this well or inspires this much emotion will be disbanded.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2lRshq_0hG6khoK00
Courtesy of Prime Video

How Did Season 1 End for Max and Clance?
In “Perfect Game”, Toni (Saidah Ekulona), Max’s (Chanté Adams) mother, tried to understand her daughter. She really did. She gave Max a stack of letters that explained what her family has been through, and dropped a major bombshell: Toni has known that Max was gay for years. That’s why she built the salon in the first place. She wanted to ensure Max would always have money and power in this hard world. But with every well-meaning gesture, Toni proved that she didn’t really understand her daughter.

Max ultimately pulled away from her mom. That’s why Toni’s brother Bert (Lea Robinson) broke their unspoken rule and paid his sister a visit. Bert told Toni that if she wasn’t careful, she would lose Max. He also revealed that the real reason he left their family wasn’t because of their parents. It was because of Toni and how she encouraged him to hide who he really is.

Fortunately, Max was free from all of that emotional turmoil. After finally earning a place on the traveling team, Max now has a uniform, a team, a killer best friend, and a girlfriend (Andia Winslow). Meanwhile, Clance (Gbemisola Ikumelo) has lost both a husband and a best friend. If there’s a Season 2, prepare for some Big Emotions from Ikumelo.
Does Carson End Up with Greta? Does Carson Stay with Charlie?
After losing against the Blue Socks, Greta asked Carson a major question: Would she move with her to New York? Carson couldn’t answer that night, but she showed her hand the next morning. After kissing Greta passionately, Carson said that she couldn’t go.

As Carson explained, it wasn’t about her husband Charlie (Patrick J. Adams). In fact, Carson revealed that she would be ending things with him. No, Carson wanted to take some time to figure out herself. Smiling, she told Greta “You changed my whole life” before promising to see her next season.

You know who didn’t like that little speech? Charlie. He returned to the house to celebrate his wife’s victory, and now he really knows why Carson wanted him to leave. Season 1 ended with Charlie and Carson locking eyes, Carson terrified for her and Greta’s lives.

