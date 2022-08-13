ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arlington, TX

Antonio Brown Offers 'Production,' Wants to Sign with Cowboys

By Mike Fisher
Cowboys Country
Cowboys Country
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=18dWw0_0hG6kZhO00

Antonio Brown thinks Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones should give him a call.

DENVER - The Dallas Cowboys are currently hanging on for dear life at wide receiver, hoping that behind CeeDee Lamb, the Dak Prescott-led offense can find solutions.

Meanwhile, Antonio Brown has a big idea.

"Tell Jerry Jones to call me," Brown told TMZ Sports .

And why?

"If they want the production, maybe,'' he added.

Cowboys owner Jerry Jones is on record as saying the club feels "no urgency'' to seek help at the position at this time, preferring to see how his young guys perform in the preseason, starting Saturday here in Denver in the exhibition opener against the Broncos. Rookie Jalen Tolbert will get a crack at a top spot, young vet Noah Brown has had a good summer, UDFA rookie Dennis Houston is in the mix, and maybe in September vet Michael Gallup can be healthy following an offseason of rehab from knee surgery.

So, no, the Cowboys are not in position to consider giving Brown call. ... maybe especially because why he was a premium talent for much of his career, at age 34 now his emotional, behavioral and legal issues create obstacles.

In seven games last season, Brown had 42 catches for 545 yards and four touchdowns before an unfortunate tantrum while playing for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Jan. 2 at MetLife Stadium, an incident that likely ended his NFL career.

Follow FishSports on Twitter

Follow Cowboys / Fish on Facebook

Subscribe to the Cowboys Fish Report on YouTube for constant daily Cowboys live-stream podcasts and reports!

Comments / 29

Bryan King
2d ago

he's been nothing but trouble since he left Pittsburgh bringing drama to each team he plays for.he needs to take time get his mental issues and life right then maybe

Reply
9
Hak a dollar
1d ago

Crazy as he might be he still is very talented I think he would be a good fit Jerry Jones always give trouble players a second chance that is his mo

Reply
8
Ernest Mayer
1d ago

right now we needs all the help we can get so Jerry make that call this maybe his breaking point only one way to find out what we got to lose!

Reply
4
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
thecomeback.com

Former Cowboys linebacker arrested again in Alabama

Former Dallas Cowboys and Alabama Crimson Tide linebacker Rolando McClain was arrested again this week for drug possession and gun charges. According to a report from Birmingham ABC affiliate anchor Stephen Quinn, McClain, 33, was pulled over on Highway 157 in Moulton, AL for speeding. When an officer approached the car, police say the officer could smell marijuana coming from McClain’s vehicle. Police say that gave them probable cause to search the car.
MOULTON, AL
The Spun

Look: NFL World Reacts To Deion Sanders Girlfriend Photos

Deion Sanders' longtime girlfriend, Tracey Edmonds, shared some adorable photos on social media earlier this week. The longtime girlfriend of the former NFL star turned college football head coach shared some cool throwback photos. "FOREVER young, fly, and FINE!! @deionsanders Happy Birthday Baby!! I ❤️ you!!" she wrote.
NFL
The Spun

Cowboys Reportedly Cut Wide Receiver On Monday

The Cowboys have made some roster moves ahead of Tuesday afternoon's deadline. According to ESPN NFL insider Todd Archer, the Cowboys have released five players on Monday afternoon, including a wide receiver. "The Cowboys have made five roster moves, releasing TE Ian Bunting (neck), FB Ryan Nall (shoulder), WR Ty...
DALLAS, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Arlington, TX
Arlington, TX
Sports
Local
Texas Sports
Local
Texas Football
Arlington, TX
Football
AthlonSports.com

Michael Irvin Makes A Crazy Dallas Cowboys Prediction

NFL legend Michael Irvin is hopping on the Dallas Cowboys' bandwagon ahead of the 2022 season. He doesn't just think they could be one of the NFL's best teams; Irvin actually believes the 2022 Cowboys could be chasing the undefeated 1972 Miami Dolphins. “If the Dallas Cowboys clean up these...
DALLAS, TX
The Spun

Jason Garrett Has Reportedly Landed A Prominent New Job

Jason Garrett has reportedly landed a prominent new job ahead of the 2022 football season. While the former Dallas Cowboys head coach won't be on the sideline, he'll be calling some important games for NBC. According to a report from Andrew Marchand of the New York Post, Garrett will be...
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Antonio Brown
Person
Jerry Jones
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Gisele's Message For Tom Brady

Tom Brady is currently away from the Buccaneers, taking an extended leave before the start of the regular season. The seven-time Super Bowl champion will reportedly miss 10 or so days of training camp and preseason games. It's unclear why Brady is taking this leave, though it's expected that it...
TAMPA, FL
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To The Concerning Brett Favre News

Legendary NFL quarterback Brett Favre took a lot of big hits over the course of his lengthy professional career. While the Hall of Fame quarterback sustained only a couple of official concussions, he believes the true number is significantly higher. Favre revealed that he believes he suffered thousands of concussions...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cowboys#Broncos#Buccaneers#American Football#The Dak Prescott#Tmz Sports#Follow Fishsports#The Cowboys Fish Rep
The Spun

Texans RB Reportedly Arrested On Troubling Charge

Houston Texans running back Darius Anderson was arrested and charged with burglary with intent to rape, according to Pro Football Network's Aaron Wilson. Citing Harris County court records, Anderson was arrested on Friday and is now free on bond. He has an arraignment set for Wednesday. Anderson, who starred in...
HOUSTON, TX
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Cowboys Cheerleaders Locker Room Video

New locker room reveal videos aren't just for football teams. They're for cheerleaders, too. The Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders unveiled their new 2022 locker room earlier this month. It was pretty emotional. "First look at our 2022 locker room reveal," the Cowboys cheerleaders wrote. Cowboys fans are loving it. "Time for...
DALLAS, TX
The Spun

Skip Bayless Reacts To Baker Mayfield's Panthers Debut

On Saturday, the Carolina Panthers named Baker Mayfield their starting quarterback for their preseason opener against the Carolina Panthers. Mayfield led the Panthers on a 13-play, 54-yard drive that was capped off by a Zane Gonzalez field goal. During the Panthers' first series, Mayfield completed four of his seven pass...
CHARLOTTE, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Denver Broncos
NFL Teams
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Youtube
The Spun

Dolphins Have Reportedly Suffered Crushing Injury Loss

The Miami Dolphins have reportedly suffered a crushing injury loss following Game 1 of the preseason. According to reports out of Miami, the Dolphins have lost a defensive player to a torn ACL. "Trill Williams tore his ACL in last night’s preseason game, per source. Unfortunate injury for a player...
MIAMI, FL
tigerdroppings.com

Dallas Youth Football coach killed on the field

9u Dallas football coach Mike Hickmon was shot and killed by opposing coach in the field in Lancaster today. Former NFL CB Aqib Talib was in the fight, it’s being stated that Talib’s brother shot the opposing coach 3 times on the field. This is freaking terrible. Between...
DALLAS, TX
Cowboys Country

Cowboys Country

Dallas, TX
21K+
Followers
2K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

Cowboys Country is a FanNation channel dedicated to covering the Dallas Cowboys

 https://www.si.com/nfl/cowboys

Comments / 0

Community Policy