Antonio Brown Offers 'Production,' Wants to Sign with Cowboys

Antonio Brown thinks Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones should give him a call.

DENVER - The Dallas Cowboys are currently hanging on for dear life at wide receiver, hoping that behind CeeDee Lamb, the Dak Prescott-led offense can find solutions.

Meanwhile, Antonio Brown has a big idea.

"Tell Jerry Jones to call me," Brown told TMZ Sports .

And why?

"If they want the production, maybe,'' he added.

Cowboys owner Jerry Jones is on record as saying the club feels "no urgency'' to seek help at the position at this time, preferring to see how his young guys perform in the preseason, starting Saturday here in Denver in the exhibition opener against the Broncos. Rookie Jalen Tolbert will get a crack at a top spot, young vet Noah Brown has had a good summer, UDFA rookie Dennis Houston is in the mix, and maybe in September vet Michael Gallup can be healthy following an offseason of rehab from knee surgery.

So, no, the Cowboys are not in position to consider giving Brown call. ... maybe especially because why he was a premium talent for much of his career, at age 34 now his emotional, behavioral and legal issues create obstacles.

In seven games last season, Brown had 42 catches for 545 yards and four touchdowns before an unfortunate tantrum while playing for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Jan. 2 at MetLife Stadium, an incident that likely ended his NFL career.

