ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Norman, OK

Commentary: Why Marcus Major Looks Like Oklahoma's Next Great Running Back

By John E. Hoover
AllSooners
AllSooners
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0R0LYK_0hG6kVAU00

The fourth-year junior from Oklahoma City has been impressive so far in preseason training camp, combining speed and power with a low center of gravity.

NORMAN — Through one week of preseason camp and parts of three open practices, one thing is apparent in the Oklahoma offense.

The Sooners are not hurting for talent at running back.

Kennedy Brooks had a chance to come back in 2022 — he could have been the first player in school history with four 1,000-yard seasons — and he’ll be missed as he forges his way in the NFL.

But while Brooks left as one of the most productive players in school history and provided plenty of unforgettable moments in a Sooner uniform, those vying to replace him are — physically, at least — up to the task.

While former Tennessee transfer Eric Gray stands to inherit the early snaps as RB1, don’t be surprised if a career backup emerges as the team’s best ballcarrier over the course of the season.

During brief practice observations so far, fourth-year junior Marcus Major has the look of Oklahoma’s next 1,000-yard back.

8-2-22 Jeff Lebby (OU Media Day) (; 17:12)

The 6-foot, 219-pound Major has had his ups and downs so far since arriving from Millwood High School in Oklahoma City, including an academic eligibility snafu that cost him half of last season. But judging by his early returns in camp this year, his last two bowl performances — 110 yards and a touchdown against Florida, 54 yards against Oregon — were absolutely no fluke.

“Marcus had a really good offseason,” said running backs coach DeMarco Murray. “He’s done everything we’ve asked him to do.”

Major has looked the part so far in practice: powerful, decisive and fast. He’s elusive enough at the point of contact, shifting angles with suddenness to allow him to avoid big hits. From there, arm tackles don’t affect his trajectory much; he combines raw strength and power with a low center of gravity and natural lean that let him slice through the grabs.

“You’re talking about a guy who’s extremely fresh,” Murray said. “Hasn’t gotten a bunch of game reps, but has a lot of practice reps.

8-2-22 Eric Gray (OU Media Day) (; 13:29)

“Still a very sort of young player, young guy. We’re expecting big things out of Marcus Major, and he’s put himself in a great situation to go in and compete. He’s done a really good job picking up the offense and working his tail off every day.”

What impresses other OU running backs most about Major?

“His strength,” Gray said. “He’s a very powerful runner. His speed to size is a great ratio, being as strong as he is but also as fast as he is. He’s definitely doing a great job.

“It’s probably a little natural, but he definitely works hard in the weight room, so I would say the weight room as well.”

But Major isn’t just a squatty power back.

“I would definitely say he’s a versatile runner,” Gray said. “Runs hard but also catches passes out of the backfield.”

Gray draws praise for his ability to learn the offense and diagnose the defense and catch passes and make tacklers miss at top speed. Gray owns the job now because of his experience and the one thing that Major hasn’t had a chance to develop yet: consistency.

“Marcus, it’s all about consistency for him,” Lebby said. “Everybody understands when he’s gotten opportunities, he’s done a really good job. Excited about where he’s at. He had a good summer.”

Comments / 3

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
247Sports

Late Kick: Oklahoma making a statement on recruiting trail, potential Top 5 class answering 'huge question'

NORMAN, Okla. — Over the weekend, the Sooners landed Top100 athlete Jacoby Johnson, out of Mustang, Okla. It's the latest boom in a summer that has featured plenty of booms. "I love it; it feels like home," Johnson said of Oklahoma in an exclusive interview with OUInsider's Brandon Drumm. "I love the people there, the coaches, everything about the place."
NORMAN, OK
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Oklahoma City, OK
Sports
Local
Oklahoma Sports
Norman, OK
Football
City
Oklahoma City, OK
State
Florida State
Local
Oklahoma Football
City
Norman, OK
State
Oregon State
Norman, OK
Sports
Oklahoma City, OK
Football
State
Oklahoma State
ClutchPoints

Oklahoma football: 2 Sooners breakout stars set for monster 2022 seasons in Big 12

After an underwhelming campaign last year, expectations are quite high for the Oklahoma Sooners in the debut season of the Brent Venables era. Oklahoma had a drama-filled 2021 season that culminated in the Sooners failing to win the Big 12 and Lincoln Riley opting to leave the program in favor of a move to USC. […] The post Oklahoma football: 2 Sooners breakout stars set for monster 2022 seasons in Big 12 appeared first on ClutchPoints.
NORMAN, OK
247Sports

Where Oklahoma State basketball's 2023 recruiting class ranks nationally

STILLWATER, Okla. — Although there is still a ways to go until it is over, Mike Boynton and his staff are in the process of putting together a strong recruiting class for the 2023 cycle. Momentum is building again as Oklahoma State basketball added its second verbal commitment in the class on Sunday evening with Killeen (Tex.) Ellison guard Jamyron Keller announcing his pledge to the Pokes.
STILLWATER, OK
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kennedy Brooks
Person
Jeff Lebby
247Sports

Everything Oklahoma State head coach Mike Gundy said before Saturday's practice

STILLWATER, Okla. — Oklahoma State will soon wrap up its second week of fall camp. The Cowboys were back inside the Sherman E. Smith Training Center on Saturday for their ninth practice this month and fourth in full pads. Head coach Mike Gundy addressed the media before things got underway to provide an update on the Pokes. Gundy discussed a few topics, including some players dealing with fatigue, the progression of the defensive secondary and the offensive line.
STILLWATER, OK
KLAW 101

Look Inside The Coolest & Craziest Oklahoma Retro Mid-Century Mansion That’s FOR SALE!

Take a quick virtual tour and look inside the coolest and craziest retro, mid-century mansion that's for sale in Oklahoma. I was browsing about looking at homes on Zillow.com and stumbled across this insane estate. It has to be one of, if not the most, unusual homes for sale in the entire Sooner State. It's like stepping back through time and walking into the 1960s and 70s all over again, or maybe for the first time for some of you. Scroll down to see all the EPIC photos of this insane, one-of-a-kind, retro mini-mansion that you can buy!
TULSA, OK
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#Next Great Running Back#Millwood High School
ouhsc.edu

OU Names New Vice President and General Counsel

The University of Oklahoma announced today the appointment of Armand Paliotta as vice president and general counsel, pending OU Board of Regents’ approval. An OU alumnus with more than 30 years of legal experience, Paliotta will return to his alma mater on Oct. 1 from the Oklahoma City law firm Hartzog Conger Cason LLP, where he serves as a member of its executive committee. His legal expertise spans a wide range of practice areas, including business and financial transactions, health care, complex contract negotiations, real estate finance, securities and business law, tax planning and tax controversies, and sports franchise matters.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
ou.edu

OU Welcomes the Class of 2026 – The Largest, Most Academically Qualified and Most Diverse Freshman Class in University History

OU Welcomes the Class of 2026 – The Largest, Most Academically Qualified and Most Diverse Freshman Class in University History. The University of Oklahoma officially welcomed its largest freshman class in school history at the annual Class Kickoff event, held this evening at the Gaylord Family – Oklahoma Memorial Stadium. With more than 4,700 students, the Class of 2026 is also breaking additional university records, with a higher average GPA than any other incoming freshman class and more students identifying as underrepresented minorities than any other year.
NORMAN, OK
KOCO

Notorious rough road in Oklahoma City finally getting fixed

OKLAHOMA CITY — A notoriously rough road in Oklahoma City is finally getting fixed. Over the weekend, OKC crews started work on Wilshire Boulevard from Morgan Road to Sarah Road. However, KOCO 5 found drivers in the area who said they wanted more. "This road has been bumpy for...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
KTUL

Oklahoma Highway Patrol's 70th Academy to begin

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Oklahoma Highway Patrol's 70th Academy begins on Monday when 52 cadets report to the Robert R. Lester Training Center in Oklahoma City. During the structed, 18-week, dormitory style academy, cadets will be challenged academically, physically and mentally. A typical day begins with physical training,...
TULSA, OK
kosu.org

Headlines: FBI threats, recreational marijuana petition & Little League compassion

Local FBI agents respond to threats on agents and offices. (NewsOK) Stitt faces lawsuit over his recent appointment to the state Veterans Commission. (Tulsa World) State hires contractor to count signatures in recreational marijuana petition. (Oklahoma Watch) Prosecutors allege ballot harvesting in County Commissioner campaign. (Tulsa World) Greenwood Cultural Center...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
KOCO

Multiple shootings reported during recent road-rage incidents in Oklahoma

OKLAHOMA CITY — Oklahoma seems to have a road-rage problem, with multiple shootings in the last few days. In the last week, KOCO 5 has reported several road-road shootings around central Oklahoma. And new data shows it's a rising trend across the country. "Right when we were passing the...
AllSooners

AllSooners

Oklahoma City, OK
4K+
Followers
2K+
Post
709K+
Views
ABOUT

AllSooners is a FanNation channel covering University of Oklahoma athletics

 https://www.si.com/college/oklahoma

Comments / 0

Community Policy