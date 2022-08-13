Jack Harlow Reveals Which Artist He's 'Manifesting' A Collab With

Photo: Getty Images

In a new interview with Today, Jack Harlow revealed which artist he's been eagerly "manifesting" a collaboration with.

After a reporter listed the big names on his most recent release Come Home The Kids Miss You — the " First Class " rapper shared that his dream collab is none other than one half of the hip hop duo Outkast . “ Andre 3000 , that’s a big one I’ve been manifesting for a while,” he said. “A lot of the collaborations you just named are ones that in interviews over the years I hadn’t done yet…I was like man, I just want Pharrell , Drake — and then they would happen. I’m just gonna keep saying André 3000 with faith that it will happen.”

Harlow's sophomore album featured collaborations with Drake , Pharell , Justin Timberlake , and Lil Wayne . The rapper previously spoke about his love for Outkast and how they inspired him in a 2021 interview with Complex . “I’d hear Outkast, or I’d hear Drake, or I’d hear Kendrick Lamar talk about where they’re from and rep it. And I was like, ‘Who’s going to do that for Louisville?’” he said.

Harlow is currently tied for the most nominations at this year's 2022 MTV Video Music Awards alongside Lil Nas X and Kendrick Lamar . Lil Nas X and Jack Harlow were nominated for their hit track "INDUSTRY BABY." You can vote for the show here .