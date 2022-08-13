ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbia, SC

Strong, severe storms possible this evening

COLUMBIA, S.C. — The weekend was very pleasant for August. High temperatures were in the middle to upper 80s and the humidity was low. The weather will be changing today. It will be seasonably hot, humid. There will be a chance for some storms later this afternoon and this evening. Some of the storms could be strong or even severe.
Figuring out what normal weather is for the Midlands

COLUMBIA, S.C. — We talk about average temperatures in almost every weathercast that we do. While they are a very useful tool especially when talking about our climate, they can be somewhat mislead when it comes to our everyday weather. Over the course of over 70 years we have...
More sunshine today, rain returns Monday

COLUMBIA, S.C. — We officially hit 61 degrees this morning in Columbia. That makes today the coolest day since we were in the 50s on June 20th. That cooler weather along with dry conditions are for sure a treat for August and our forecast shows that as rain returns to the forecast.
Great weather continues into Sunday

COLUMBIA, S.C. — As we go into Sunday another very nice day is on the way with highs right around 90 with plenty of sunshine and low humidity once again. A light wind coming from the north and northeast will keep things dry. Dewpoints will start off the day in the 50s but will slowly climb through the day back into the 60s. Comfortable, but still low for this time of the year.
USGS: Another earthquake hits near Elgin early this morning

ELGIN, S.C. (WOLO) – The Midlands has been rocked by yet another earthquake this morning. The United States Geological Survey reported the 1.5 magnitude quake hit near Elgin after 5:30 a.m. According to the South Carolina Emergency Management Division, more than 70 earthquakes have hit in the Lugoff-Elgin area...
Midlands hit with another earthquake, USGS says

ELGIN, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Earthquakes in the Midlands continue. The United States Geological Survey (USGS) reported the latest one early Monday morning. The 1.5 magnitude earthquake hit Elgin around 5:30 a.m. and had a depth of 3 kilometers, according to USGS. This quake was nearly 24 miles outside of...
New homes, developments coming to Lugoff area

LUGOFF, S.C. — As more people call Kershaw County home, more apartments and homes are popping up also. According to the United States Census Bureau, from April 1st, 2020 to July 1st, 2021, over 700 people moved to the area,. Kershaw County Administrator Danny Templar says, "It seems like...
Dirt track draws unique racing scene to Sumter

SUMTER, S.C. — Under the Friday night lights in Sumter, a different kind of racer finds speed. "Yeah we're just a bunch of adult men who play with toy cars for fun," said racer, Austin "Joker" Snyder. Every weekend the Sumter RC Raceway draws a crowd of trailers, tailgates,...
Lexington Chef Chris Williams started in a gas station. Here's how he's moving to bigger things.

From the time Chris Williams was a kid growing up in Olar, a small town of less than 300 in rural South Carolina, grilling was a way of life. “Grilling was just how it was," Williams said. "I grew up in the country ... around a lot of family functions. It didn't matter the occasion ... any function pretty much in the summertime and even some of the winter ones, there was something on the grill. There was somebody on the grill.”
South Carolina Artist GuttaWitDaSack Is Going International

South Carolina artist GunnaWitDaSack is using his music to tell stories of trapping, treachery, and triumph from a unique street perspective. With a growing discography, including songs like “Demons” (featuring the late great rising S.C. artist 18Veno) gaining steam internationally, it’s time for the world to get to know GuttaWitDaSack.
Another round of afternoon storms Sunday

COLUMBIA, S.C. — We saw some stormy weather across the Midlands Saturday evening. Any rain should start to come to an end by about 8-9 PM tonight. After that, things should be muggy and mild with partly cloudy conditions. Lows should be right around the middle 70s to start off Sunday morning.
Boku Kitchen and Saloon Invites the Public to Grand Opening Celebration August 25

The Pan-Asian restaurant will host drink specials, tastings, and giveaways with tunes by DJ Preach Jacobs. Boku Kitchen and Saloon invites the public to its grand opening celebration Thursday, August 25, 5:30-8:30 p.m. The restaurant and bar, which opened earlier this year in the Congaree Vista District, serves Pan-Asian-inspired cuisine. The free grand opening celebration will feature drink specials, food and beverage tastings, funky Asian house tunes spun by local DJ Preach Jacobs, gift card giveaways and more. At the event, attendees will get a taste of the fresh, fun dining in a high-energy, edgy atmosphere that Boku is known for — where vibrant colors in saturated hues cover every corner.
