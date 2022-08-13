Read full article on original website
Related
WLTX.com
Strong, severe storms possible this evening
COLUMBIA, S.C. — The weekend was very pleasant for August. High temperatures were in the middle to upper 80s and the humidity was low. The weather will be changing today. It will be seasonably hot, humid. There will be a chance for some storms later this afternoon and this evening. Some of the storms could be strong or even severe.
Figuring out what normal weather is for the Midlands
COLUMBIA, S.C. — We talk about average temperatures in almost every weathercast that we do. While they are a very useful tool especially when talking about our climate, they can be somewhat mislead when it comes to our everyday weather. Over the course of over 70 years we have...
More sunshine today, rain returns Monday
COLUMBIA, S.C. — We officially hit 61 degrees this morning in Columbia. That makes today the coolest day since we were in the 50s on June 20th. That cooler weather along with dry conditions are for sure a treat for August and our forecast shows that as rain returns to the forecast.
Great weather continues into Sunday
COLUMBIA, S.C. — As we go into Sunday another very nice day is on the way with highs right around 90 with plenty of sunshine and low humidity once again. A light wind coming from the north and northeast will keep things dry. Dewpoints will start off the day in the 50s but will slowly climb through the day back into the 60s. Comfortable, but still low for this time of the year.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
abccolumbia.com
USGS: Another earthquake hits near Elgin early this morning
ELGIN, S.C. (WOLO) – The Midlands has been rocked by yet another earthquake this morning. The United States Geological Survey reported the 1.5 magnitude quake hit near Elgin after 5:30 a.m. According to the South Carolina Emergency Management Division, more than 70 earthquakes have hit in the Lugoff-Elgin area...
FOX Carolina
Midlands hit with another earthquake, USGS says
ELGIN, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Earthquakes in the Midlands continue. The United States Geological Survey (USGS) reported the latest one early Monday morning. The 1.5 magnitude earthquake hit Elgin around 5:30 a.m. and had a depth of 3 kilometers, according to USGS. This quake was nearly 24 miles outside of...
WIS-TV
FIRST ALERT TRAFFIC: Lanes reopen on I-77 south near Cayce after trailer filled with tires caught on fire
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A vehicle fire on I-77 south near Cayce closed all lanes on Monday, August 15. The fire happened near exit 2 at around 12:20 p.m., according to SCDOT. The City of Cayce Fire Department said the trailer was filled with tires which take additional time, water and equipment to extinguish.
New homes, developments coming to Lugoff area
LUGOFF, S.C. — As more people call Kershaw County home, more apartments and homes are popping up also. According to the United States Census Bureau, from April 1st, 2020 to July 1st, 2021, over 700 people moved to the area,. Kershaw County Administrator Danny Templar says, "It seems like...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Volunteers sought for Bicyclist & Pedestrian counts in City of Columbia
COLUMBIA, S.C. — The City of Columbia is searching for volunteers to take part in a routine Bicyclist & Pedestrian Count during the month of September in an effort to make the city a safer place to walk and ride. Oftentimes pedestrians, bicyclists and transit bus riders are not...
Start of 'SC Aviation Week' kicks off with student discovery flights in Fairfield
FAIRFIELD COUNTY, S.C. — It's South Carolina Aviation Week, a week dedicated to inspiring more people to get involved with the industry. Fairfield County Airport is doing their part through their student discovery flight day. Two seniors from the Fairfield County school district are the lucky winners of these flights.
Dirt track draws unique racing scene to Sumter
SUMTER, S.C. — Under the Friday night lights in Sumter, a different kind of racer finds speed. "Yeah we're just a bunch of adult men who play with toy cars for fun," said racer, Austin "Joker" Snyder. Every weekend the Sumter RC Raceway draws a crowd of trailers, tailgates,...
Barbecue, buildings and homes: The landscape of Chapin continues to change
CHAPIN, S.C. — Sitting at the heart of the I-26 interchange project, residents in Chapin are no strangers to construction But this community is also seeing additional construction as several other projects are popping up across the town. "We have several projects from a commercial standpoint that are under...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
The Post and Courier
Lexington Chef Chris Williams started in a gas station. Here's how he's moving to bigger things.
From the time Chris Williams was a kid growing up in Olar, a small town of less than 300 in rural South Carolina, grilling was a way of life. “Grilling was just how it was," Williams said. "I grew up in the country ... around a lot of family functions. It didn't matter the occasion ... any function pretty much in the summertime and even some of the winter ones, there was something on the grill. There was somebody on the grill.”
Local Camden artist hoping to bring color to the buildings of the city
CAMDEN, S.C. — Camden has become a hub for large-scale murals coming up on the wall of several different businesses and inside them, and it's thanks to local artist Colt Shirley. "I lived in Camden my whole life," Shirley says. "I realized when I was probably about three years...
thisis50.com
South Carolina Artist GuttaWitDaSack Is Going International
South Carolina artist GunnaWitDaSack is using his music to tell stories of trapping, treachery, and triumph from a unique street perspective. With a growing discography, including songs like “Demons” (featuring the late great rising S.C. artist 18Veno) gaining steam internationally, it’s time for the world to get to know GuttaWitDaSack.
Another round of afternoon storms Sunday
COLUMBIA, S.C. — We saw some stormy weather across the Midlands Saturday evening. Any rain should start to come to an end by about 8-9 PM tonight. After that, things should be muggy and mild with partly cloudy conditions. Lows should be right around the middle 70s to start off Sunday morning.
Safety a concern as students across Carolinas head back to school
FORT MILL, S.C. — Students from South Carolina -- and a handful in North Carolina -- headed back to the classroom Monday morning. Schools in Chester, Chesterfield, Lancaster and York counties, as well as Avery County in North Carolina, began the 2022-2023 year. On the first day back, a...
'We’re in this together': Trail of prayers held for South Carolina schools
IRMO, S.C. — Riverland Hills Baptist Church held a back-to-school prayer ride on Saturday. The church partnered with the Apostles Motorcycle Club to pray over several schools across the Midlands. The group made six stops. The first was at Mid-Carolina High School at 8:45 am. From there the riders...
abccolumbia.com
Get some free school supplies at House of Paris’ Back to School Bash!
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) – Start the school year off right with some free supplies at House of Paris’ 4th Annual Back to School Bash!. It kicks off this Sunday from 2 to 6 p.m. at Lakehouse Rental on 8301 Wilson Boulevard. Curtis spoke with LaParis Harper of House...
Soda City Biz WIRE
Boku Kitchen and Saloon Invites the Public to Grand Opening Celebration August 25
The Pan-Asian restaurant will host drink specials, tastings, and giveaways with tunes by DJ Preach Jacobs. Boku Kitchen and Saloon invites the public to its grand opening celebration Thursday, August 25, 5:30-8:30 p.m. The restaurant and bar, which opened earlier this year in the Congaree Vista District, serves Pan-Asian-inspired cuisine. The free grand opening celebration will feature drink specials, food and beverage tastings, funky Asian house tunes spun by local DJ Preach Jacobs, gift card giveaways and more. At the event, attendees will get a taste of the fresh, fun dining in a high-energy, edgy atmosphere that Boku is known for — where vibrant colors in saturated hues cover every corner.
News19 WLTX
Columbia, SC
30K+
Followers
9K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT
Columbia local newshttps://www.wltx.com/
Comments / 1