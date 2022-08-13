Read full article on original website
The Post and Courier
South of Broad neighbors upset by Darius Rucker's pool house plans
An iconic Broad Street house is seeing new life after country star and Charleston native Darius Rucker completed extensive interior renovations. But the site's yet-to-be completed exterior upgrades have some of his new neighbors upset. Some nearby residents are worried the size of a proposed pool and two-story pool house...
charleston-rotary.org
8/9: Darrin Goss (CCF), Amanda Lawrence (TUW)
We welcomed Darrin Goss of the Coast Community Foundation and Amanda Lawrence of Trident United Way – two high-impact organizations who trace their roots to our Rotary Club. A great overview of what these two groups do. Don’t forget the River Dogs social happening August 30. Still some tickets left. Also a chance to get your hands dirty with a new service project on August 20 at Future Fresh Farms. See info below.
Charleston City Paper
MYSTERY PHOTO, 8/15: Another mural
This week’s new mystery photo shows a relatively new, colorful mural. It’s in Charleston, but where? What can you tell us about it? We’ll forward some City Paper swag to the 8th person who correctly answers the questions and identifies this week’s mystery photo. To enter (one entry per person), send your guess, name and hometown in an email to: mystery@charlestoncitypaper.com.
Garden & Gun
The Fascinating Way Dolphins Dine in Charleston
When Meghan Galipeau was ten, she knew she wanted to be a marine biologist or an aquatic animal trainer. Now, as a dolphin researcher and educator at the South Carolina Aquarium, she gets the best of both worlds. Galipeau devotes her days to studying Charleston’s own resident bottlenose dolphins in the harbor outside of her office window, examining the mammals’ unique behaviors in local waters—including a rarely documented hunting technique called shipside feeding.
Cooking oil & grease found in West Ashley pond
WEST ASHLEY, S.C. (WCBD) – Clean-up efforts are underway after Charleston officials said cooking oil and grease from a West Ashley restaurant ended up in a nearby pond. According to city officials, Rio Chico Mexican Restaurant on Magwood Drive was issued a Notice of Violation on Friday for discharging cooking oil and grease into their […]
live5news.com
Charleston committee authorizes agreement to move pedestrian bridge forward
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A plan to build a standalone $40 million bicycle and pedestrian bridge across the Ashley River is one step closer to reality, and city leaders say the bridge will be a safer alternative for people to get around. The City of Charleston’s Traffic and Transportation Committee...
This Restaurant Has The Best Loaded Fries In South Carolina
LoveFood found the best loaded fries in each state, including this unique take on the classic in South Carolina.
live5news.com
West Ashley restaurant accused of improperly disposing of wastewater, polluting pond
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The city of Charleston is requiring a West Ashley restaurant to clean up grease and cooking oils that polluted a local pond. Charleston officials say Rio Chico Mexican Restaurant on Magwood Drive discharged grease and cooking oils into their back parking lot. Running water collected the material and swept it into a storm drain, which then fed into a nearby pond on Ashley Crossing Drive.
The Post and Courier
Tips on Renting a Room in Your House
If you have an extra bedroom in your house, you might want to consider making some extra money by renting it out. Taking on a renter has the potential to provide you with a steady income stream. It can also be a great way to have a person who can help pitch in with an extra set of hands around the house, or a person to converse with over a glass of wine every now and then at the end of a long day.
The Post and Courier
Longtime Charleston-area law firm to construct $5M office building in Goose Creek
One of the Charleston area's longtime law firms plans to construct a new $5 million office building on U.S. Highway 52 in Goose Creek. Steinberg Law Firm's 11,700-square-foot structure will be built just down the road from its current office on Goose Creek Boulevard. The new space will house up...
The Post and Courier
1001 Wayfarer Lane, Charleston, SC 29412
Inviting lake front home on James Island in Bayview Farms with all NEW interior paint and new carpeting on the second floor. Bayview Farms offers some of the best amenities of any neighborhood on James Island including 3 pools new basketball court tennis court (pickle balls lines) playground cabana 5 lakes and sidewalks throughout. Zoned for Stiles Point Elementary which is a short bike ride away; the high school is a short walk. The home offers a completely remodeled kitchen and Master bathroom large garage with additional storage/possible office area (former model home) a lawn well a large covered wrap-around porch to relax on in the evenings and a deck overlooking the long view of the lake. The home is in an X Flood Zone so no required flood insurance The lot also has mature landscaping. Washer and Dryer convey. HOA is paid quarterly at $161 per quarter for total of $644. **A $1 600 Lender Credit is available and will be applied towards the buyer's closing costs and pre-paids if the buyer chooses to use the seller's preferred lender. This credit is in addition to any negotiated seller concessions.**
The Post and Courier
1741 Combahee Street, Charleston, SC 29412
James Island Gem! This updated home comes with a separate cottage. Perfect for multi-generational living. The main home has been lovingly maintained and it shows! Beautiful oak hardwoods flow throughout. The kitchen has updated counters flooring and appliances! The primary suite is gorgeous and features a huge walk-in closet along with a beautifully updated bathroom. The 3 secondary bedrooms share a hall bath that has also been completely remodeled. Out back you'll find an above ground pool with decking and the cottage which has raised ceilings (perfect for a golf simulator) as well as an en suite bathroom that leads directly out to to the pool. This one should be on your short list!
The Post and Courier
The Lowcountry’s golden egg
Shirley Phillips lived in Goose Creek’s Crowfield Plantation for 30 years, and today, as a Broker and Realtor with Carolina One who continues to specialize in the area, she’s happy to share the fascinating history and promising future of Goose Creek with curious clients. An agent since 1971,...
The Post and Courier
After lofty promises, North Charleston gun violence groups still wait for support
NORTH CHARLESTON — On a warm afternoon in early May, council member Jerome Heyward sat inside City Hall telling a roomful of his constituents the inevitable: There would be more bloodshed, more bullets, more death. “The summer is right around the corner, school’s getting ready to get out,” he...
The Post and Courier
Suspect in James Island hatchet slaying also attacked 2 on Folly Beach, police say
A hatchet-wielding man accused of attacking a James Island couple — leaving one person dead and another wounded — is also responsible for assaulting two men on Folly Beach, officials said. Theodore Thomas Wagner Jr., 42, was arrested Aug. 12 on one count of murder, two counts of...
GALLERY: Law enforcement personnel participate in back to school bashes across the Lowcountry
MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) – Over the weekend law enforcement agencies helped families prepare for the upcoming school year at back-to-school giveaways and block parties across the Lowcountry. See them in action in the slideshow below.
live5news.com
Police identify vulnerable man found in West Ashley
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Charleston Police say they have determined the identity of a man found early Monday morning in West Ashley. Police released photos of the man, who was believed to be in his 20s, saying they were asking the public’s help to figure out who he is. Police said they were caring for him but that he has “extremely limited communication abilities.”
counton2.com
‘Let’s Talk’ with Tia Clark
MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) – For five years, Tia Clark has taught people how to catch crabs with traps and lines and how to cast nets. Today, Tia is still shocked at how her crabbing hobby changed her life. So, how did this Charleston native become one of the...
abcnews4.com
Car group halts traffic on 1 side of the Ravenel Bridge Saturday; no arrests made
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — Photos and video on social media show at least a dozen cars halt traffic on one side of the Ravenel Bridge Saturday. Shortly before 4 p.m., officers From Mount Pleasant and Charleston Police Departments responded to the bridge. Police received several reports of "a large number of vehicles stopped on the bridge blocking traffic, doing vehicle burnouts, and driving recklessly," according to a MPPD spokesperson.
The Post and Courier
More than 30 people are running for Charleston school board: 'It's the wild, wild West'
All nine Charleston County School Board seats are up for grabs during the election in November. Thirty-five candidates signed up for the race as of the noon filing deadline on Aug. 15, according to the South Carolina Election Commission's website. They’ll be battling it out for seats on a board...
