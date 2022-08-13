Read full article on original website
Meals on Wheels Diablo Region Seeks Volunteers in West Contra Costa CountyZoë BroussardContra Costa County, CA
Gus Pump Ban Planned For CaliforniaCadrene HeslopCalifornia State
Absent-minded burglar returns to to donut shop after forgetting keysJason WeilandSan Rafael, CA
Napa California's Porchfest is back with a unique way to share community, music and foodJames PatrickNapa, CA
50% of its Profits are Donated to Local and World CharitiesMeg James | Founder of Go and Do Good®Calistoga, CA
ksro.com
Petaluma Home Intruder Who Touched a Sleeping Woman Still on the Loose
Petaluma police are still looking for a man who allegedly went into a home and touched a woman’s leg as she slept. The woman called police shortly after 3:30 Friday morning. She says the man took off out of the house once she woke up and screamed. Investigations and residents still aren’t sure how the man got into the house in the first place. He also did not steal anything from the house, but detectives are still treating it as a possible attempted burglary.
KTVU FOX 2
4 young people, including 11-year-old, accused of vicious attack on elderly woman
SAN FRANCISCO - Four young people ranging from 11 to 18 years old were arrested for a violent robbery of an elderly Asian woman in San Francisco, police announced Monday. San Francisco police said the 70-year-old woman was beaten and robbed on July 31 in the 100 block of Francisco Street.
KTVU FOX 2
17-year-old arrested after fatal Brentwood 24-Hour Fitness gym shooting
BRENTWOOD, Calif. - Brentwood police say a 17-year-old boy is now in custody, facing murder charges in last week's deadly shooting at a 24-Hour Fitness Center. Cesar Arana, 21, was killed and three others were hurt in the shooting at the gym on Lone tree Way early Thursday morning. Investigators...
KTVU FOX 2
San Francisco man arrested for shooting and killing 2 relatives at home
SAN FRANCISCO - A San Francisco man allegedly shot and killed two of his relatives on Saturday. Irvin Hernandez Flores, 23, was booked on two counts of murder in the shooting deaths of a 47-year-old man and a 41-year-old woman, at a home near Ingerson Ave and Jennings Street around 2:45 a.m., according to San Francisco police.
Man arrested in SF double homicide was related to victims, police say
SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – A 23-year-old man has been booked on two counts of homicide after a man and woman were found shot in their Bayview–Hunters Point home, according to a press release from the San Francisco Police Department. Irvin Hernandez Flores was also booked a count of burglary and child endangerment. Officers discovered an […]
KTVU FOX 2
Suspects charged for alleged attempt to snatch Rolex in Walnut Creek
Two men face numerous felony charges after they struck a man in the head with a handgun as they tried to steal his silver and gold Rolex in Walnut Creek, prosecutors said. Shaune Walter Rogers, Jr., 34, and David Lopez, 33, were caught by police about a mile from the Ygnacio Plaza Shopping Center where they had drawn handguns as they approached a married couple, demanding the man's watch on August 11, according to authorities.
Santa Rosa man arrested for unregistered firearms, drugs in home
SANTA ROSA - A Santa Rosa man has been arrested for felony firearms possession and suspected drug dealing.On Monday, at 9:56 pm, Santa Rosa Police Department officers were in the 2300-block of Carson Street, looking for an individual they believed had an active felony arrest warrant. Officers contacted Joshua Wagle outside of his residence and asked if he knew the subject they were looking for. Initially, Wagle simply told officers he did not know the wanted subject. As they walked away, he called out to them to say something else about the warrant. As Wagle was speaking with the officers again, a...
2 die in SF Bayview District homicide; relative held on murder charges
SAN FRANCISCO -- A 23-year-old San Francisco man was being held on murder charges Monday after his relatives died of wounds suffered in a weekend shooting inside their Bayview District home.San Francisco police said officers responded to a call of shots fired in the 1100 block of Ingerson Ave. at approximately 2:45 a.m. on Saturday.Upon arrival, officers found a 47-year-old man and a 41-year-old woman suffering from gunshot wounds inside a home. The officers rendered aid and summoned medics to the scene who transported the victims to the hospital.Unfortunately, both victims later succumbed to their wounds.During the investigation, homicide detectives detained a relative of the victims at the scene. Further investigation led to Irvin Hernandez Flores being booked into San Francisco County Jail on two counts of homicide and also burglary and child endangerment.No other information on a motive or the child endangerment charge has been released. While an arrest has been made, this remains an open and active investigation. Anyone with information is asked to call the SFPD Tip Line at 1-415-575-4444 or Text a Tip to TIP411 and begin the text message with SFPD. You may remain anonymous.
KTVU FOX 2
Vacaville police arrest 2 suspects in armed robbery of liquor store
VACAVILLE, Calif. - Police have arrested two suspects in a brazen armed robbery of a Vacaville liquor store last week. Investigators released surveillance photos of the robbery at Depot Food & Liquor at Markham & E. Monte Vista where one suspect is seen with a long gun pointed at the clerk, and another is seen with a handgun.
SF police announce arrests of 18-year-old, juveniles in brutal beating of 70-year-old woman
San Francisco's police chief said the ages of three of the four suspects --11, 13 and 14 -- were "shocking."
Two pistols recovered from stolen rental car found in Walnut Creek
Two pistols were recovered from a stolen rental car parked in a residential area,according to a Facebook post from Walnut Creek Police Department.
13-year-old girl reported missing in Alameda
A 13-year-old girl has been missing in the East Bay since Saturday and the Oakland Police Department is asking for the public's help to find her.
KTVU FOX 2
$50K reward offered in San Francisco double homicide at playground
SAN FRANCISCO - The San Francisco Police Department is offering a $50,000 reward for information leading to the arrests of the suspects wanted in the fatal shooting of two young men at a playground. Kieran Carlson, 20, and Brandon Alexander Cheese, 22, were fatally shot in broad daylight on April...
ksro.com
One Dead and One Arrested After Fatal Stabbing in Santa Rosa
Santa Rosa police have arrested a man for stabbing another to death after an argument. Last Thursday night, police received a call about a stabbing at the intersection of Sebastopol Road and West Avenue with a suspect reportedly fleeing the area on foot. They located the suspect at the parking lot of Dutton Plaza and saw he was armed with two folding knives, one in each hand. Officers were able to safely deescalate the situation and take the suspect, 26-year-old Victor Ramirez-Plascencia, into custody without using force. Meanwhile, the 34-year-old victim from Santa Rosa was taken to a local hospital but was pronounced dead shortly after arriving. No additional information will be released about the victim until his next of kin has been notified.
Five minors released to parents after vehicle pursuit with police
Officers came across a group of minors after a vehicle pursuit on Saturday evening, according to Oakland Police Department.
Elderly man struck by car in Novato
NOVATO, Calif. (KRON) – A 70-year-old man was struck by a car Saturday evening in Novato, according to police. The collision occurred around 6:50 p.m. on Bolling Drive near the intersection of Marin Valley Drive. The man sustained major injuries and was transported to a trauma center, according to Novato Police Department. KRON On is […]
KTVU FOX 2
Union City police arrest 2 in deadly shooting of 28-year-old woman
UNION CITY, Calif. - Police in Union City said two people are in custody after a deadly shooting Friday. Francisco Alvarez, 29, and John Collins, 60, were arrested for murdering Joan Dolly Delsied, a 28-year-old from Union City. Investigators said they found Delsied around 12:20 a.m. Friday suffering from a single gunshot wound outside a home near the 2500 block of Medallion Drive.
Missing teen girl reported in Oakland
OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) — The Oakland Police Department is reporting a missing teen girl, the department announced on social media. 14-year-old Natalia Perez Rivera was last seen Saturday, Aug. 13 around 10:30 a.m. on the 2200 block of 48th Avenue. Natalia was last seen wearing a gray Adidas hooded sweatshirt, black sweatpants, and black Crocs […]
crimevoice.com
Man Arrested for Domestic Violence, Drug and Weapons Charges
Originally Published By: Fairfield Police Department Facebook Page:. “This morning, at approximately 5:43 am, Dispatch received a call from a woman stating she had been assaulted by her boyfriend and threatened with a firearm at a hotel located in the 2100 block of N. Texas Street. The victim was able to escape and directed officers to the hotel room where the incident occurred.
Vallejo police investigate thirteenth homicide in the city this year
Vallejo police are investigating the thirteenth homicide in the city since the start of 2022, according to a press release from Vallejo Police Department.
