Petaluma, CA

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

Petaluma Home Intruder Who Touched a Sleeping Woman Still on the Loose

Petaluma police are still looking for a man who allegedly went into a home and touched a woman’s leg as she slept. The woman called police shortly after 3:30 Friday morning. She says the man took off out of the house once she woke up and screamed. Investigations and residents still aren’t sure how the man got into the house in the first place. He also did not steal anything from the house, but detectives are still treating it as a possible attempted burglary.
PETALUMA, CA
KTVU FOX 2

San Francisco man arrested for shooting and killing 2 relatives at home

SAN FRANCISCO - A San Francisco man allegedly shot and killed two of his relatives on Saturday. Irvin Hernandez Flores, 23, was booked on two counts of murder in the shooting deaths of a 47-year-old man and a 41-year-old woman, at a home near Ingerson Ave and Jennings Street around 2:45 a.m., according to San Francisco police.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Petaluma, CA
Oakland, CA
Petaluma, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Suspects charged for alleged attempt to snatch Rolex in Walnut Creek

Two men face numerous felony charges after they struck a man in the head with a handgun as they tried to steal his silver and gold Rolex in Walnut Creek, prosecutors said. Shaune Walter Rogers, Jr., 34, and David Lopez, 33, were caught by police about a mile from the Ygnacio Plaza Shopping Center where they had drawn handguns as they approached a married couple, demanding the man's watch on August 11, according to authorities.
WALNUT CREEK, CA
CBS San Francisco

Santa Rosa man arrested for unregistered firearms, drugs in home

SANTA ROSA  - A Santa Rosa man has been arrested for felony firearms possession and suspected drug dealing.On Monday, at 9:56 pm, Santa Rosa Police Department officers were in the 2300-block of Carson Street, looking for an individual they believed had an active felony arrest warrant. Officers contacted Joshua Wagle outside of his residence and asked if he knew the subject they were looking for. Initially, Wagle simply told officers he did not know the wanted subject. As they walked away, he called out to them to say something else about the warrant. As Wagle was speaking with the officers again, a...
SANTA ROSA, CA
CBS San Francisco

2 die in SF Bayview District homicide; relative held on murder charges

SAN FRANCISCO -- A 23-year-old San Francisco man was being held on murder charges Monday after his relatives died of wounds suffered in a weekend shooting inside their Bayview District home.San Francisco police said officers responded to a call of shots fired in the 1100 block of Ingerson Ave. at approximately 2:45 a.m. on Saturday.Upon arrival,  officers found a 47-year-old man and a 41-year-old woman suffering from gunshot wounds inside a home. The officers rendered aid and summoned medics to the scene who transported the victims to the hospital.Unfortunately, both victims later succumbed to their wounds.During the investigation, homicide detectives detained a relative of the victims at the scene. Further investigation led to Irvin Hernandez Flores being booked into San Francisco County Jail on  two counts of homicide and also burglary and child endangerment.No other information on a motive or the child endangerment charge has been released. While an arrest has been made, this remains an open and active investigation. Anyone with information is asked to call the SFPD Tip Line at 1-415-575-4444 or Text a Tip to TIP411 and begin the text message with SFPD. You may remain anonymous. 
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Vacaville police arrest 2 suspects in armed robbery of liquor store

VACAVILLE, Calif. - Police have arrested two suspects in a brazen armed robbery of a Vacaville liquor store last week. Investigators released surveillance photos of the robbery at Depot Food & Liquor at Markham & E. Monte Vista where one suspect is seen with a long gun pointed at the clerk, and another is seen with a handgun.
VACAVILLE, CA
NewsBreak
KTVU FOX 2

$50K reward offered in San Francisco double homicide at playground

SAN FRANCISCO - The San Francisco Police Department is offering a $50,000 reward for information leading to the arrests of the suspects wanted in the fatal shooting of two young men at a playground. Kieran Carlson, 20, and Brandon Alexander Cheese, 22, were fatally shot in broad daylight on April...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
ksro.com

One Dead and One Arrested After Fatal Stabbing in Santa Rosa

Santa Rosa police have arrested a man for stabbing another to death after an argument. Last Thursday night, police received a call about a stabbing at the intersection of Sebastopol Road and West Avenue with a suspect reportedly fleeing the area on foot. They located the suspect at the parking lot of Dutton Plaza and saw he was armed with two folding knives, one in each hand. Officers were able to safely deescalate the situation and take the suspect, 26-year-old Victor Ramirez-Plascencia, into custody without using force. Meanwhile, the 34-year-old victim from Santa Rosa was taken to a local hospital but was pronounced dead shortly after arriving. No additional information will be released about the victim until his next of kin has been notified.
SANTA ROSA, CA
KRON4 News

Elderly man struck by car in Novato

NOVATO, Calif. (KRON) – A 70-year-old man was struck by a car Saturday evening in Novato, according to police. The collision occurred around 6:50 p.m. on Bolling Drive near the intersection of Marin Valley Drive. The man sustained major injuries and was transported to a trauma center, according to Novato Police Department. KRON On is […]
NOVATO, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Union City police arrest 2 in deadly shooting of 28-year-old woman

UNION CITY, Calif. - Police in Union City said two people are in custody after a deadly shooting Friday. Francisco Alvarez, 29, and John Collins, 60, were arrested for murdering Joan Dolly Delsied, a 28-year-old from Union City. Investigators said they found Delsied around 12:20 a.m. Friday suffering from a single gunshot wound outside a home near the 2500 block of Medallion Drive.
KRON4 News

Missing teen girl reported in Oakland

OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) — The Oakland Police Department is reporting a missing teen girl, the department announced on social media. 14-year-old Natalia Perez Rivera was last seen Saturday, Aug. 13 around 10:30 a.m. on the 2200 block of 48th Avenue. Natalia was last seen wearing a gray Adidas hooded sweatshirt, black sweatpants, and black Crocs […]
OAKLAND, CA
crimevoice.com

Man Arrested for Domestic Violence, Drug and Weapons Charges

Originally Published By: Fairfield Police Department Facebook Page:. “This morning, at approximately 5:43 am, Dispatch received a call from a woman stating she had been assaulted by her boyfriend and threatened with a firearm at a hotel located in the 2100 block of N. Texas Street. The victim was able to escape and directed officers to the hotel room where the incident occurred.
FAIRFIELD, CA

