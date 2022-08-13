Read full article on original website
4 Places To Get Great Hot Dogs in Ohio
Looking for Great Bubble Tea in the Suburbs of Cleveland? You Should Check Out This Place in Westlake, Ohio
Outdoor Summer Pop-Up Shop and Free Backpack with School Supplies Comes to Bedford, OH
4 Places To Get Great Chinese Food in Ohio
Walmart & Dollar General Overcharged Their Customers And Was Fined
Preseason Top 25: See how the area’s best high school football teams rank in 2022
CLEVELAND, Ohio — St. Edward and Chardon ended last season hoisting state championships at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium in Canton. Their expectations remain high for another run at OHSAA football crowns, as do Avon and Archbishop Hoban — who met in a 31-24 thriller during last year’s Division II state semifinals — in what has become an annual meeting near Thanksgiving.
Cleveland.com preseason football power rankings: Meet the top 50 teams entering the 2022 season
CLEVELAND, Ohio — High school football kicks off Friday night for most teams around Ohio. In preparation for the 2022 season, meet the top 50 teams in the cleveland.com preseason power rankings. The Top 25 will be unveiled at noon, following this introduction of teams 50 to 26.
OHSAA Division VII football season preview: Field shrinking for Northeast Ohio
CLEVELAND, Ohio — The area’s top teams in Division VII last year, Cuyahoga Heights and Independence, have moved up because of OHSAA competitive balance. That leaves just two teams, Fairport Harding and Windham, left in Division VII from the seven-county area surrounding Cuyahoga County. Even elsewhere, defending state...
Helmet shortage forces Collinwood to cancel Week 1 high school football game
CLEVELAND, Ohio — Collinwood will not play its first game of the high school football season Friday because it lacks enough helmets. Coach Greg Wheeler confirmed Sunday his team’s predicament, which forced the cancellation of the Railroaders’ Week 1 trip to Akron North. “It’s not anyone’s fault,”...
Back in Division VI, Kirtland seeks to continue run: OHSAA football season preview
CLEVELAND, Ohio — Six-time OHSAA state football champion Kirtland is back in Division VI. Since 2019, Kirtland has played in Division V and added two more crowns to its total. A 55-game winning streak ended in last year’s D-V title game against Versailles, which also moved down a division.
Watch Denzel Ward, the running backs and some good 1-on-1 battles on Day 13 of Browns training camp
BEREA, Ohio -- In the video above, watch Denzel Ward return to practice on a limited basis for the first time since injuring his left foot in mandatory minicamp two months ago, and the running backs blast through holes for long runs. Sports betting comes to Ohio on Jan. 1,...
Browns running backs coach Stump Mitchell believes Kareem Hunt ‘can be the best in the league’
BEREA, Ohio -- Browns run game coordinator/running backs coach Stump Mitchell doesn’t think he has gotten the best out of Kareem Hunt. Neither has anyone else. “I don’t think any of the running back coaches Kareem has had, including me being No. 1, has gotten the most out of Kareem,” Mitchell said on Monday following the team’s walkthrough. “He’s a physical, talented guy but we got to get him to play within the -- well, I have to get him to play within our system.”
Deshaun Watson looks sharp during Browns practice: Berea report
BEREA, Ohio -- The Browns were on the practice field Monday afternoon as they gear up for joint practices with the Eagles later in the week. Quarterback Deshaun Watson, now working with the second team, looked sharp throwing the football throughout practice and had, perhaps, his best day of the summer.
Four-star EDGE Brian Robinson has strong connection to Steve Clinkscale
Austintown (Ohio) Fitch EDGE prospect Brian Robinson discusses his bond with fellow Youngstown, Ohio native Steve Clinkscale after his attendance at U-M's Barbecue at the Big House.
Browns get to work for 13th training camp practice: Live updates from Aug. 15, 2022
BEREA, Ohio -- The Browns continue on their next phase of training camp with their 13th practice today, the second-to-last session open to fans. Starting yesterday, Cleveland began giving more first-team reps to Jacoby Brissett. Up until Sunday, Deshaun Watson was getting the lion’s share of the work with the starters.
Archbishop Hoban football 2022 preview: Seniors set standard for Knights — Camp tour
AKRON, Ohio — Coming off another run to the state championships, Archbishop Hoban fell just short vs. Cincinnati Winton Woods after another grueling state semifinal against Avon. Hoban and Avon could be on another collision course on the road to Canton, but there are plenty of obstacles that could...
Browns’ Demetric Felton welcomes challenge of bouncing between receiver and running back
BEREA, Ohio -- Maybe the most common question Demetric Felton Jr. gets asked has to do with his position. Felton, now in his second year in Cleveland, has spent significant time in both the running backs room and receivers room. So what does he consider himself?. “I consider myself a...
Browns-Eagles upcoming joint practices, Denzel Ward’s return, the run game: Kevin Stefanski Transcript
BEREA, Ohio -- Coach Kevin Stefanski answered questions from reporters on Monday prior to the Browns’ 13th training camp practice at the team’s CrossCountry Mortgage Campus. Here’s a transcript, as provided by the Browns’ media-relations department:
Cleveland Guardians vs. Detroit Tigers: Live updates from Game 115
CLEVELAND, Ohio — José Ramírez and the first-place Guardians take on the Tigers in the opener of a doubleheader at Progressive Field. First pitch is at 3:10 p.m. Get live updates during the game below, including cleveland.com beat writers Paul Hoynes and Joe Noga. Click here if you have trouble seeing the updates.
Tigers rally past Cleveland’s bullpen, hand Guardians 7-5 loss to split doubleheader
CLEVELAND, Ohio — Guardians relievers helped carry the club to five wins on its most recent road trip, but after picking up a victory in the early game of Monday’s doubleheader against Detroit, Cleveland’s bullpen finally coughed one up to the Tigers. Back-to-back home runs by Detroit’s...
Browns 7th round center Dawson Deaton out for the season with a torn ACL
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Three days after Browns starting center Nick Harris was likely lost for the season to a right knee injury, rookie center Dawson Deaton was carted off the Browns practice field with a season-ending torn ACL. Day 13 of training camp proved to be an unlucky day for...
Why Deshaun Watson seems so loose + why Stump Mitchell said Kareem Hunt can be the best back in the league: Orange and Brown Talk
BEREA, Ohio -- Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson looked as sharp as he has all training camp on Monday. He has been playing with the second team the last two days with Jacoby Brissett moving up to the first team. Why does Watson seem so loose? Mary Kay Cabot, Ashley Bastock...
Andrés Giménez’s clutch 3-run home run lifts Guardians to 4-1 win against Detroit in doubleheader opener
CLEVELAND, Ohio — With two runners aboard and two out in the seventh inning, Andrés Giménez had the Detroit Tigers right where he wanted them. Giménez launched a three-run home run against Tigers reliever Andrew Chafin to snap a 1-1 tie and lift Cleveland to a 4-1 victory Monday in Game 1 of a doubleheader at Progressive Field. It was the third hit of the game for Giménez and his 13th home run.
gozips.com
Akron Battles Dayton in First of Two Exhibition Matches
AKRON, Ohio - The University of Akron men's soccer team under 10th-year head coach Jared Embick will play the first of two exhibition contests on Monday, Aug. 15, as the Zips travel to Dayton, Ohio, to battle Dayton in a 7 p.m. tilt at Baujan Field. There will be no...
From Cleveland Clinic to monger, Dr. Kandice Marchant turns her love of cheesemaking into a new career chapter in Cleveland Heights
CLEVELAND HEIGHTS, Ohio — Dr. Kandice Marchant can teach us all a thing or two about pursuing one's passions in life. After 36 years in a successful career at the Cleveland Clinic, Dr. Marchant switched gears, diving into her love of cheese and the craft of making it, and turning her unique skill set into a business.
