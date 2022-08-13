ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland, OH

Cleveland.com

Preseason Top 25: See how the area's best high school football teams rank in 2022

CLEVELAND, Ohio — St. Edward and Chardon ended last season hoisting state championships at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium in Canton. Their expectations remain high for another run at OHSAA football crowns, as do Avon and Archbishop Hoban — who met in a 31-24 thriller during last year’s Division II state semifinals — in what has become an annual meeting near Thanksgiving.
Cleveland.com

Browns running backs coach Stump Mitchell believes Kareem Hunt 'can be the best in the league'

BEREA, Ohio -- Browns run game coordinator/running backs coach Stump Mitchell doesn’t think he has gotten the best out of Kareem Hunt. Neither has anyone else. “I don’t think any of the running back coaches Kareem has had, including me being No. 1, has gotten the most out of Kareem,” Mitchell said on Monday following the team’s walkthrough. “He’s a physical, talented guy but we got to get him to play within the -- well, I have to get him to play within our system.”
Cleveland.com

Andrés Giménez's clutch 3-run home run lifts Guardians to 4-1 win against Detroit in doubleheader opener

CLEVELAND, Ohio — With two runners aboard and two out in the seventh inning, Andrés Giménez had the Detroit Tigers right where he wanted them. Giménez launched a three-run home run against Tigers reliever Andrew Chafin to snap a 1-1 tie and lift Cleveland to a 4-1 victory Monday in Game 1 of a doubleheader at Progressive Field. It was the third hit of the game for Giménez and his 13th home run.
gozips.com

Akron Battles Dayton in First of Two Exhibition Matches

AKRON, Ohio - The University of Akron men's soccer team under 10th-year head coach Jared Embick will play the first of two exhibition contests on Monday, Aug. 15, as the Zips travel to Dayton, Ohio, to battle Dayton in a 7 p.m. tilt at Baujan Field. There will be no...
