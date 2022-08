Dorothy I Mickey, 97 of Gettysburg, PA passed away at Paramount Living Center on Wednesday, July 20, 2022. Born October 16, 1924 in Fairfield, PA she was the daughter of the late Clain C. & Fannie B. (Baker) McCleaf, Sr. Dorothy was predeceased by her husband of 68 years, Earl...

GETTYSBURG, PA ・ 25 DAYS AGO