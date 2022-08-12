Read full article on original website
usajaguars.com
Jaguar soccer tops NKU 5-0 in exhibition match
MOBILE, Ala. – South Alabama defeated Northern Kentucky 5-0 in their final exhibition match of the preseason. Five different Jags scored to give South their second win of preseason play. Morgan Cross got the scoring started with a goal in the 23rd minute. Monique Gray scored quickly after in...
WALA-TV FOX10
Former Blue Angels Jet makes pit stop in Mobile before heading to California
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Before it made its way home to California, a former Blue Angles Jet took a breather in Mobile. Marty Batura with Worldwide Aircraft Recovery has a tall task -- transporting a retired Blue Angels FA-18 Hornet from Florida to California. The piece of naval aviation history...
Alabama neighborhood’s latest bear run-in goes viral: ‘This one has been crazy today’
In most cities in America, you’d be alarmed. However, in one Alabama neighborhood, it’s common to see a bear - or bears - roaming the streets. On Thursday, Heather Messick did what she always does. She pulled out her phone and started recording. This time, though, it was...
NOLA.com
Chef Adolfo Perez Palavicini, of Adolfo’s on Frenchmen, dies at 63
Through 25 years of change on Frenchmen Street, Adolfo’s Restaurant has remained a consistent presence for soulful Italian cuisine in the middle of the nightlife bustle. The restaurant will continue, but now without its founder. Adolfo Perez Palavicini died Friday at age 63, his wife, Kim Perez, confirmed. He...
David Gunn: Pensacola abortion doctor murdered outside clinic
PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — David Gunn, a doctor who offered abortion care in Pensacola, was walking into the clinic where he worked on the morning of March 10, 1993, when he was shot three times in the back. Gunn died that day in a Pensacola hospital. While he was the first abortion provider targeted because […]
gulfshores.com
for a Delicious Beach Dinner on the Gulf Coast
If you’re craving noodles for dinner, order a savory bowl of seafood pasta from Cosmo’s for $22. Indulge in tender bay shrimp, blue crab meat, sweet green peas, broccoli florets, and sundried tomatoes over pappardelle pasta tossed in chardonnay cream sauce. Add a glass of wine to your order to complement your perfect pasta dinner.
utv44.com
HAVE YOU SEEN HER? Girl missing from Citronelle
CITRONELLE, Ala. (WPMI) — On August 12, 2022, Jamie Glenda Ott left the area of Robert Walker Road in Citronelle, Alabama and has not returned. Her direction of travel is unknown at this time. If anyone has any information regarding the whereabouts of Jamie Glenda Ott, please contact the...
rippreport.com
STINKING TICKING TIME BOMB
The article below omitted some issues, that may have been problematic for Al.com to print. So let me fill ya in on some details. Baldwin County Sewer Service is the only privately operated sewer service in Alabama. They are unregulated and have been given permission to use county right of ways at no charge.
2022 hurricane names are set: Here’s what they’ll be
The World Meteorological Organization already decided on a list of 21 names. When a tropical storm strengthens to wind speeds of 39 mph or higher, it gets a name from the list, starting in alphabetical order.
Baldwin sets groundbreaking for Baldwin Preparatory Academy
Students from across the county will get on-the-job training plus take regular classes. Loxley, Ala. – (OBA) – On Thursday, Aug. 18, at 10 a.m., state, city and county elected officials will join the Baldwin County Board of Education for a special groundbreaking event for the new Baldwin Preparatory Academy in Loxley.
creators.com
Spike in COVID Cases Throughout Florida Panhandle Didn't Have to Happen
Recent reporting from the Pensacola News Journal's Emma Kennedy introduced readers to Sandy English, an Escambia County, Florida, resident who didn't decide to get a COVID-19 vaccination until recent weeks when her unvaccinated son and pregnant daughter-in-law, who are both in their 20s, fell extremely ill with COVID. "I kind...
FBI Mobile involved in arrest at Mobile cruise terminal
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Officials with the Federal Bureau of Investigation in Mobile have said they were involved in an arrest that took place at the Mobile cruise terminal Monday. The Carnival Ecstasy returned Monday from a cruise to Cozumel, Mexico. According to FBI Mobile, the person was arrested for a warrant out of the […]
Rain damages Highway 45 near Chunchula, closing lane
UPDATE (4:40 p.m.): Both southbound lanes are back open. MOBILE COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — A possible sinkhole in Mobile County has caused parts of highway U.S. 45 to close, according to officials with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency. The sinkhole is near mile marker 18, which is south of Chunchula Georgetown Road. Officials with ALEA […]
Carnival Ecstasy leaving Mobile in fall, what’s next?
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — After being in Mobile for seven months, it’s almost time to say goodbye to the Carnival Ecstasy. The cruise ship will be leaving the port of Mobile after its final trip to the Western Caribbean on Oct. 10, 2022. The Carnival Ecstasy was the first cruise ship to return to Mobile […]
WALA-TV FOX10
Pet of the Week: Lamb Chop from The Haven
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Today’s Pet of the Week is “Lamb Chop”. Lamb Chop is a 6-month-old, female Chihuahua mix puppy. Kasey Cotton from The Haven joined us on Studio10 to tell us all about Lamb Chop and how you can add her, or any of their furry friends to your family!
Man shot at Cotton Wood Senior Apartments in Mobile
MOBILE COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — Mobile police were called to Cotton Wood Senior Apartments off Azalea Road after one man was shot. Officers were called to the complex Friday, Aug. 12 for one person shot. When officers arrived, they found a 21-year-old suffering from a gunshot wound. The man was taken to a hospital and […]
WALA-TV FOX10
Popular Daphne restaurant returning soon after closing last month
DAPHNE, Ala. (WALA) - It may have closed its doors last month, but a popular Daphne restaurant is coming back and better than before. Market By the Bay was originally owned by Mayor Robin Lejeune’s family for 19 years, though last month, they were forced to close their doors due to labor shortages in the wake of COVID-19. But it’s not the end of the road for this well-loved restaurant.
Hangout Fest founder faces rape accusation in civil lawsuit
BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — A prominent Baldwin County business owner faces a rape accusation in a civil lawsuit filed Friday, Aug. 12. The lawsuit, filed by a former employee, claims Shaul Zislin began “grooming” the plaintiff in March 2018 and raped her at his Orange Beach condo in May 2018. Zislin is the founder […]
WALA-TV FOX10
Prichard PD: Blount High School student arrest for bringing gun on campus
PRICHARD, Ala. (WALA) - An 18-year-old Blount High School student was arrested Thursday after allegedly bringing a gun to school. Prichard police were called to the school after staff said they found the student in possession of a firearm. Michael Dewayne Thomas of Mobile was taken to the Prichard Police...
WPMI
Police: Man shot at Dauphin Gate Apartments in Mobile
MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — UPDATE: On Monday, August 15, 2022, at approximately 10:30 a.m., officers responded to 3250 Dauphin Street, Dauphin Gate Apartments, in reference to one shot involving a domestic dispute. The victim was shot multiple times by his girlfriend’s ex-boyfriend. The victim was transported to the...
