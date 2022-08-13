Read full article on original website
Tonay
2d ago
sell your house and move or follow through with the charges. how can anything be done if you're scared of fees.
13
Karen Koller
2d ago
You people r amazing. The man is out of control. if you believe he has a right to terrorize people...you must be republicans
8
Deputies respond to Berkshire Elementary after receiving calls of shots fired
Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office were attempting to serve a warrant near Berkshire Elementary School when they received calls of shots fired in the area.
Boynton Beach police 'no longer wishes' to merge with sheriff's office
It appears a high-profile merger between the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office and Boynton Beach Police Department is off the table, for now.
Lockdown at Berkshire Elementary School leads to panic among parents
Palm Beach County deputies responded to Berkshire Elementary School on Monday afternoon and blocked off part of the campus with crime scene tape.
tamaractalk.com
Lauderhill Woman Shot; Dies After Driving Herself to Broward Health North
A Lauderhill woman was shot early Sunday and died after driving herself to Broward Health North hospital, authorities said. Investigators believe Anaysha Donjoie, 20, was shot somewhere in Pompano Beach. Broward Sheriff’s Office homicide detectives on Monday were still working to determine where and how Donjoie was struck by gunfire, as well as who shot her.
Click10.com
FBI agents search for Broward bank robbery suspect
PEMBROKE PINES, Fla. – The FBI released photographs on Monday showing the suspect of a bank robbery on Aug. 2 in Broward County. According to special agents at FBI Miami, the bank robbery was shortly after 10:45 a.m., at the Truist Bank branch at 11200 Pines Blvd., in Pembroke Pines.
Delray Beach Woman Stopped In Boca With Morphine, Cocaine, More…
Told She Was Free To Go, She Consented To Search Of Car. Police Cuffed…Jailed… BY: CRIME DESK | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — A Delray Beach woman, stopped for DUI on Federal Highway near Camino Real in Boca Raton, passed a field sobriety test and was told she […] [BocaNewsNow.com]
BOCA RATON WOMAN PULLS GUN ON DATE, CALLS POLICE, IS JAILED
MORAIMA BETANCOURT, IN “INTIMATE RELATIONSHIP,” POINTS GUN AT MAN’S HEAD WHILE ARGUING… BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — A Boca Raton woman called police and told them she held a gun to her “intimate” partner’s head. When police arrived, they determined there was no reason […] [BocaNewsNow.com]
Click10.com
Lightning causes fire displacing 12 in Broward amid unanswered 911 calls
NORTH LAUDERDALE, Fla. – The residents of a row of townhomes were homeless on Monday after three lightning bolts caused a fire during a storm Sunday in Broward County, officials said. Tina Stennett said that when she smelled the smoke she called 911 to ask for help near the...
Woman found shot in neighborhood near Palm Beach Gardens
A woman was found shot Monday morning on South Four Seasons Road near Palm Beach Gardens. She was taken to a hospital to be treated.
1 dead, 2 injured in Belle Glade triple shooting
Deputies are investigating a triple shooting in Belle Glade that left one person dead and two others injured.
Click10.com
Hit-and-run driver kills woman in Fort Lauderdale, police say
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – Detectives are searching for the driver who struck and killed a 74-year-old woman on July 22 in Fort Lauderdale. The driver struck Willie Mae Gipson shortly before midnight near the intersection of Northwest 10th Terrace and Sixth Street, according to the Fort Lauderdale Police Department.
tamaractalk.com
Woman Killed, Three Injured in Tamarac Crash
A woman was killed in a multi-vehicle crash in Tamarac Friday, authorities said. According to the Broward Sheriff’s Office, Wayne Colbert, 25, of Tamarac, was driving a 2020 Kia Optima north on Prospect Road around 9:37 a.m. when he failed to stop at a red light at the intersection of West Commercial Boulevard. The Kia struck a Nissan Versa traveling west on West Commercial Boulevard, causing a T-bone-type collision, authorities said.
Parkland school shooter's brain exams to be subject of court hearing
FORT LAUDERDALE — A defense mental health expert in the penalty trial of Florida school shooter Nikolas Cruz can pinpoint when he realized the 23-year-old mass murderer still has "irrational thoughts" — the two were making small talk when Cruz began describing plans for an eventual life outside prison.Wesley Center, a Texas counselor, said that happened last year at the Broward County jail as he fitted Cruz's scalp with probes for a scan to map his brain. The defense at hearings this week will try to convince Circuit Judge Elizabeth Scherer that Center and other experts should be allowed to...
WPBF News 25
'I am thrilled to be back': New deputy chief excited to return to Palm Beach County schools
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — The School District of Palm Beach County Police Department says the school year is off to a great start, thanks to their heightened security measures as well as leadership. New police Chief Sarah Mooney was sworn in as the new head of the school...
SERIOUSLY: Boca Raton Family Calls 911 Over Dog In Pool
DISPATCHER: This Is For A Dog. Not A Person Who Went In After A Dog. BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — Palm Beach County Fire Rescue Sunday morning was called to a home in the 9700 block of Richmond Circle for a drowning. As information […] [BocaNewsNow.com]
Woman dies in crash while driving herself to the hospital after she had been shot
A 20-year-old woman died in a car crash Sunday night while driving herself to the hospital after she had been shot, according to the Broward Sheriff’s Office. Broward deputies responded to reports of gunshots about 3:10 a.m. Sunday near the 40th block of Northeast 23rd Street in Pompano Beach. Shortly after that, Anaysha Donjoie, 20, of Lauderhill called 911 to say she was driving to Broward ...
EVICTION: Club True Cigar Lounge In Boca Raton Sued, Owes Big Bucks
Landlord Wants Cigar Lounge Out… Says Owner Owes More Than $80K… BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — Club True Cigar Lounge at 3360 North Federal Highway in Boca Raton is facing an eviction lawsuit after the property owner says the lounge owes more than $80,000 […] [BocaNewsNow.com]
tamaractalk.com
Judge Backs Broward County School Board’s Firing of Teacher in Mask Dispute
An administrative law judge Monday backed a decision by the Broward County School Board to fire a science teacher who refused last year to comply with a mask requirement aimed at curbing the spread of COVID-19. Judge Cathy Sellers issued a 44-page ruling that concluded Piper High School teacher John...
WSVN-TV
Woman shot in Pompano Beach killed after crashing into tree outside hospital
POMPANO BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - A woman who, authorities said, had been injured in a shooting in Pompano Beach died after crashing outside of a hospital. According to the Broward Sheriff’s Office, the victim called for help after she came under fire in the area of Northeast 23rd Court in Pompano Beach, early Sunday morning.
