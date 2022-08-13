ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Allegheny County, PA

Employee of UPMC Children’s Hospital diagnosed with monkeypox

By WPXI.com News Staff
WPXI Pittsburgh
WPXI Pittsburgh
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0qKsFt_0hG6im9X00
Employee of UPMC Children’s Hospital diagnosed with monkeypox An employee of UPMC Children’s Hospital has been diagnosed with monkeypox, UPMC said on Friday.

PITTSBURGH — An employee of UPMC Children’s Hospital has been diagnosed with monkeypox, UPMC said on Friday.

Patients and staff who were in contact with the employee were notified. Infection prevention experts have also been contacted.

UPMC said steps to prevent monkeypox transmission were in place before the employee was diagnosed so they believe there is a low risk of exposure.

“The health and safety of our employees, patients and visitors are our top priorities,” said UPMC.

According to the Allegheny County Health Department, here have been a total of 38 cases of monkeypox in the county as of Aug. 13.

Monkeypox has been declared a public health emergency in the United States.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

Related
PublicSource

As CDC loosens COVID guidelines, Allegheny County transmission rate is medium

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention made substantive changes to its coronavirus guidance on Aug. 11, citing protections that most Americans have from the virus through vaccinations and boosters or previous infection. The changes include dropping the 6-foot standard in social distancing and the guideline for unvaccinated people without symptoms or a positive test […] The post As CDC loosens COVID guidelines, Allegheny County transmission rate is medium appeared first on PublicSource. PublicSource is a nonprofit news organization serving the Pittsburgh region. Visit www.publicsource.org to read more.
ALLEGHENY COUNTY, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Allegheny County, PA
Health
City
Pittsburgh, PA
County
Allegheny County, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Health
WPXI Pittsburgh

Woman dies after raft overturns at Ohiopyle

OHIOPYLE, Pa. — A woman died after the raft she was on overturned at Ohiopyle State Park in Fayette County Saturday afternoon. Park Operations Manager Ken Bisbee said that a 51-year-old woman from Ohio fell overboard when her raft overturned in one of the rapids on the Lower Youghiogheny River. She was rescued quickly by river guides, who began CPR on her.
FAYETTE COUNTY, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Upmc#Linus Monkeypox#Health And Safety#Public Health Emergency#Diseases#Medical Services#General Health#Upmc Children S Hospital#Cox Media Group
WPXI Pittsburgh

Blank River Services, which served the Monongahela River for nearly 30 years, closes

PITTSBURGH — Blank River Services Inc., a shipyard that operated at the Elizabeth Marine Ways for 27 years, has closed, the owners said. Susan Blank, who owned the business alongside her husband, Richard Blank, said declining traffic on the waterway led to the decision. Blank River Services, located at 1 Church St. in Elizabeth, repaired and built barges and towboats, using dry-docks and cradles to lift the watercraft onto land where they could be repaired.
PITTSBURGH, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Health Services
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Department of Health
WPXI Pittsburgh

“Heartbroken”: Local family looking for answers 3 years after Hill District murder

PITTSBURGH — On Aug.15, 2019, 21-year-old Terrance Jones was murdered. “Heartbroken, I don’t know what to say,” said Aletha Gray, Jones’s mother. Aug. 15, 2022, marks three years since 21-year-old Terrance jones was gunned down in an apartment stairwell on Chauncy Drive in the Hill District. According to police, on the night of the shooting there may have been multiple witnesses, but no one has come forward.
PITTSBURGH, PA
WPXI Pittsburgh

WPXI Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh, PA
96K+
Followers
123K+
Post
30M+
Views
ABOUT

WPXI-TV News Pittsburgh is your source for breaking news, investigative stories, weather and sports coverage in Pittsburgh.

 https://www.wpxi.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy