Employee of UPMC Children’s Hospital diagnosed with monkeypox

PITTSBURGH — An employee of UPMC Children’s Hospital has been diagnosed with monkeypox, UPMC said on Friday.

Patients and staff who were in contact with the employee were notified. Infection prevention experts have also been contacted.

UPMC said steps to prevent monkeypox transmission were in place before the employee was diagnosed so they believe there is a low risk of exposure.

“The health and safety of our employees, patients and visitors are our top priorities,” said UPMC.

According to the Allegheny County Health Department, here have been a total of 38 cases of monkeypox in the county as of Aug. 13.

Monkeypox has been declared a public health emergency in the United States.

