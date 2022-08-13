Read full article on original website
Ohio State Has Named Its Captains For The 2022 Season
Ohio State has declared six captains for the 2022 college football season. The Buckeyes announced the selections Saturday night on Twitter. Kamryn Babb, C.J. Stroud, Cade Stover, Tyler Friday, Tommy Eichenberg, and Kourt Williams will hold the prestigious honor. Babb, the only repeat captain from last season, also became the...
saturdaytradition.com
Former 5-star LB latest to shed black stripe in Ohio State preseason camp
C.J. Hicks has been with the Ohio State football program since January following a successful high school career that saw him regarded as one of the nation’s top linebackers. The former 5-star player from Dayton, Ohio, was considered a top 10 recruit nationally when he ultimately signed with Ryan Day and the Buckeyes.
Look: Ohio State Reveals Who Will Wear No. 0 Jersey
With the college football season just around the corner, Ohio State has announced the latest recipient of the Block O jersey. The Block O jersey was officially announced in 2020 to honor Buckeye great Bill Willis. Last year, Ohio State handed this honor over to offensive lineman Thayer Munford. This...
saturdaytradition.com
Jim Knowles, Buckeye defense drawing high praise from Ohio State's TE room
The Jim Knowles era in Columbus is getting some strong internal reviews. Knowles was hired by head coach Ryan Day as Ohio State’s defensive coordinator in January. The Buckeyes chose not to retain Kerry Coombs after last season. Tight ends Gee Scott Jr. and Cade Stover delivered some praise...
Scarlet Sunrise: Sonny Styles turning heads early in Buckeyes training camp
Good morning, Ohio State fans, and welcome to the Scarlet Sunrise. Football will always be our focus, but every day we’ll cover news, notes and analysis from across Buckeyes sports. Join us each morning to get caught up on everything you missed in the world of Ohio State football, recruiting, basketball and more in Scarlet Sunrise.
Eleven Warriors
Joshua Padilla Focused on Senior Year at Wayne, Plans to Enroll Early and Will Play Center at Ohio State
Last November, four-star Ohio offensive lineman Joshua Padilla became Ohio State's second commitment in the 2023 class. Now entering his senior season, the 6-foot-4, 265-pound offensive lineman believes he has improved himself as a player even more and has his eyes set on helping Wayne High School capture a state championship.
Georgia recruit Buckeyes have offered has next Ohio State visit set
A very talented Georgia recruit leaves no doubt about his strong interest in Ohio State and has his next visit with the Buckeyes set.
Jayden Bonsu to commit Sunday, where Buckeyes stand with four-star safety
COLUMBUS — Four-star St. Peters Prep (Hillsdale, New Jersey) Jayden Bonsu will make his college decision Sunday afternoon. The 6-foot-1, 205-pound prospect is the No. 13 rated safety and the No. 152 overall prospect according to On3. His recruitment has been closely watched in recent weeks after he pushed back his original commitment date by almost a month.
Portage County Week 1 football previews
Crestwood at Rootstown Last year, the Rovers got off to a sterling start at Jack Lambert Stadium before the Red Devils took over the final three quarters for a 28-7 victory. Rootstown returns the tools to be a tough, physical team once again, including RB Cody Coontz (169 carries, 836 yards, 9 TD...
Kurelic: Buckeyes’ recruiting goals; name to keep in mind; 5-star athlete help; and more…
Good evening Bucknuts members and visitors! There is plenty going on with Ohio State football recruiting so let’s get started! I will of course have plenty more throughout the night and tomorrow. 1) With the commitment late this afternoon of safety Jayden Bonsu to Ohio State, that means the...
saturdaytradition.com
Ohio State football: 5 dream and 5 disaster scenarios for 2022
August is the time for dreaming. The rust is flying off in team practices, the summertime blues are cooling away, and college football is mere weeks from return. For Ohio State, the dreams are big dreams — just as the expectations are big expectations. But that also means that the nightmares are pretty big, too. Here are 5 ways the season could shake up to the best or worst hopes of the Buckeye faithful.
'We have a chance to go for it'; Kevin Wilson looks to win a national title at Ohio State in 2022
Walking through the halls of the Woody Hayes Athletic Center, there are reminders everywhere of the tradition of the Ohio State football program. A person can’t walk from one meeting room to another without seeing images of Buckeye greats of the past. Lining the walls of the indoor field,...
