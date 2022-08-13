ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, OH

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

The Spun

Ohio State Has Named Its Captains For The 2022 Season

Ohio State has declared six captains for the 2022 college football season. The Buckeyes announced the selections Saturday night on Twitter. Kamryn Babb, C.J. Stroud, Cade Stover, Tyler Friday, Tommy Eichenberg, and Kourt Williams will hold the prestigious honor. Babb, the only repeat captain from last season, also became the...
saturdaytradition.com

Former 5-star LB latest to shed black stripe in Ohio State preseason camp

C.J. Hicks has been with the Ohio State football program since January following a successful high school career that saw him regarded as one of the nation’s top linebackers. The former 5-star player from Dayton, Ohio, was considered a top 10 recruit nationally when he ultimately signed with Ryan Day and the Buckeyes.
The Spun

Look: Ohio State Reveals Who Will Wear No. 0 Jersey

With the college football season just around the corner, Ohio State has announced the latest recipient of the Block O jersey. The Block O jersey was officially announced in 2020 to honor Buckeye great Bill Willis. Last year, Ohio State handed this honor over to offensive lineman Thayer Munford. This...
saturdaytradition.com

Jim Knowles, Buckeye defense drawing high praise from Ohio State's TE room

The Jim Knowles era in Columbus is getting some strong internal reviews. Knowles was hired by head coach Ryan Day as Ohio State’s defensive coordinator in January. The Buckeyes chose not to retain Kerry Coombs after last season. Tight ends Gee Scott Jr. and Cade Stover delivered some praise...
On3.com

Jayden Bonsu to commit Sunday, where Buckeyes stand with four-star safety

COLUMBUS — Four-star St. Peters Prep (Hillsdale, New Jersey) Jayden Bonsu will make his college decision Sunday afternoon. The 6-foot-1, 205-pound prospect is the No. 13 rated safety and the No. 152 overall prospect according to On3. His recruitment has been closely watched in recent weeks after he pushed back his original commitment date by almost a month.
Record-Courier

Portage County Week 1 football previews

Crestwood at Rootstown Last year, the Rovers got off to a sterling start at Jack Lambert Stadium before the Red Devils took over the final three quarters for a 28-7 victory. Rootstown returns the tools to be a tough, physical team once again, including RB Cody Coontz (169 carries, 836 yards, 9 TD...
saturdaytradition.com

Ohio State football: 5 dream and 5 disaster scenarios for 2022

August is the time for dreaming. The rust is flying off in team practices, the summertime blues are cooling away, and college football is mere weeks from return. For Ohio State, the dreams are big dreams — just as the expectations are big expectations. But that also means that the nightmares are pretty big, too. Here are 5 ways the season could shake up to the best or worst hopes of the Buckeye faithful.
