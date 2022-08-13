ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Presidential Election

Biden approval rating jumps to its highest level in 2 months in Reuters-Ipsos poll

By Jared Gans, The Hill via Nexstar Media Wire
KFOR
KFOR
 2 days ago

( The Hill ) — President Joe Biden’s approval rating rose to its highest level in two months in a Reuters-Ipsos poll released on Tuesday.

Biden’s approval rating rose to 40 percent , up 2 percentage points, while his disapproval rating fell to 55 percent.

The increase is partially fueled by more Democrats approving of Biden’s job performance. The poll showed Biden’s approval among Democrats rose 9 points from last month to 78 percent.

Only 12 percent of Republicans approved of Biden’s performance.

Biden’s approval rating in the poll hit its lowest point in May at 36 percent, and it has remained below 50 percent since August 2021, according to the poll.

The president’s improved performance in the poll comes as he has attained a series of legislative and other successes.

Biden in a tough spot on Trump after FBI Mar-a-Lago search

Biden successfully pushed for Congress to pass the CHIPS and Science Act to provide billions of dollars to the domestic semiconductor industry and the Honoring Our PACT Act to expand health care for veterans exposed to toxins and burn pits while serving.

The Senate passed the Inflation Reduction Act on Sunday after Senate Majority Leader Charles Schumer (D-N.Y.) and Sen. Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.) reached a deal on the climate, health care and tax package, and the House plans to take up the bill this week.

The Biden administration also successfully conducted a drone strike that killed Ayman al-Zawahiri, the leader of al Qaeda and a key planner in the 9/11 attacks, at the end of last month.

Democrats are seeking to avoid or minimize the historical trend that a new president’s party loses seats in Congress in the midterm elections and have expressed hope that the administration and party’s successes could improve their prospects in November.

Respondents to the poll listed the economy as the most important issue for the 48th straight week in the Reuters poll, with 32 percent ranking it first.

The poll was conducted with 1,005 adults and has a credibility interval of 4 points.

