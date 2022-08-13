One on One With Marlowe Wax

We recently caught up with Syracuse linebacker Marlowe Wax to discuss the latest from Orange training camp.

Q: You're in one of the best linebacker groups in the country. How do you all interact?

Wax: "We talk about it all the time. In the film room, we see the chemistry. The way we move, we just give each other a look, we just know where each of us is going to go. It's a lot of hours put in, a lot of work put in."

Q: You can to Syracuse as a running back. How does that offensive mindset help you at linebacker?

Wax "Just seeing holes quicker, I feel like. Seeing, with a blocking assignment, knowing where a running back would want to be."

Q: How much do you weigh right now?

Wax: "240."

Q: In practice you've been in coverage but also with the defensive line. Do you enjoy being on the line as opposed to in coverage?

Wax: "I love being both. Like you say, we're versatile. It's just getting me into other ways to make plays. Get some sacks, but also get some interceptions. Different ways to showcase my talents."

Q: How can you help contribute to some of the pass rushing production on the defensive line after losing all three starters from last year?

Wax: "I feel like my leadership skills need to be better. Speaking up more on the field, showing them where they need to go. I see the work they put in. I feel like they're going to be ready."

Q: What do you think of some of the young guys who might be able to contribute this season?

Wax: "Even just in the summer, I see them looking in the playbook, in the film room, getting ready. I'm just happy out here because they're really showing their physicality and being able to make plays. I'm really proud of them."

Q: What are the season expectations for Marlowe Wax and Syracuse football?

Wax: "Syracuse football, 1-0 every week. Keep on running. Marlowe Wax, make plays and do what he can do."

Q: What is your player comparison to you? Is there a certain guy you model your game after?

Wax: "At linebacker, I study a lot. My favorite, I would say is Devon White. Just the way he comes down field, I love that. I'd say Fred Warner in coverage. He attacks the ball and sees things before they come."

